St. Louis Pizza & Wings - Tesson Ferry
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$8.99
- Boneless Wings$7.99
- Sampler Platter
3 Chicken Wings, 3 Toasted Ravioli, 3 Crab Rangoon, 3 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$11.99
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
- Toasted Ravioli$5.99
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.99
- Garlic Bread$2.99
- Cheese Garlic Bread$3.99
- Bosco Breadsticks$4.99
- French Fries$3.49
- Loaded Fries
Cheese, bacon and ranch dressing$6.99
- Onion Rings$3.49
- Crab Rangoon$8.99
Reg Pizza/BYO
Specialty Pizza
- Deluxe
italian sausage, fresh mushroom, onion and green pepper topped with strips of bacon$13.99
- All Meat
Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and strips of bacon$13.99
- Cheeseburger
Hamburger, pickle, tomato, and bacon topped with mustard$13.99
- Buffalo Chicken
Diced chicken, onion and fresh mushroom over our own buffalo sauce$13.99
- BBQ Chicken
Diced chicken, onion and tomato slices over our own BBQ sauce$13.99
- Veggie
Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, broccoli, and sliced tomato$13.99
- Southwest Taco
Taco sauce base, a pinch of our blended cheese, seasoned ground beef or chicken, onion, black olives and then topped with cheddar cheese and sliced tomato$13.99
- Spicy Chicken & Jalapeño
Diced chicken, bacon strips, jalapenos with our buffalo sauce as the base$13.99
- Chicken Bacon & Ranch
Diced chicken tossed in hot glaze spread over ranch dressing, bacon bits and sliced tomato$13.99
- Chicken Garlic Parmesan
Diced chicken spread over our garlic parmesan sauce, onion, bacon strips, and topped off with a drizzle of ranch dressing$13.99
- Chicken Alfredo
Diced chicken, broccoli, mushroom, and bacon strips over alfredo sauce$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Philly Cheesesteak
Steak, onion, green pepper, over a secret sauce as the base$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Burgers
Sandwiches
- Ham Sandwich
Lean sliced smoked ham covered with cheese$8.99
- Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey breast thinly sliced and covered with cheese$8.99
- Roast Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced roast beef stacked high and covered with cheese and served with au jus for dipping$8.99
- Combo Sandwich
A combination of roast beef, smoked ham, smoked turkey, lettuce, and tomato then topped with our honey mustard sauce and cheese$8.99
- Meatball Sandwich
Spicy italian meatballs smothered in marinara then topped with cheese$8.99
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
A tender breast of breaded chicken smothered inmarinara then covered with cheese$8.99
- Spicy Chicken & Ranch Sandwich
A tender breast of breaded chicken dipped in our own hot sauce , served with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dresing$8.99
- Turkey Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey breast thinly sliced and covered with cheese then topped with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise$8.99
- BBQ Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced roast beef marinated in our very own BBQ sauce$8.99
- Spicy Italian Combo Sandwich
Genoa salami, smoked ham & pepperoni topped with cheese$8.99
- Open Face Ham Sandwich
Open face ham with cheese on garlic bread$8.99
- BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on french bread$8.99
- Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken, mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce, bacon and cheese$8.99
- Fish Sandwich
Cod filet with american cheese on a bun$6.49
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Steak, onion, green pepper, topped with cheese$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Pasta
- Mostaccioli
Mostaccioli noodles covered in our seasoned meat sauce$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Baked Mostaccioli
Mostaccioli noodles covered in our seasoned meat sauce then topped with cheese$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cannelloni
Two tubular noodles stuffed with beef, pork and ricotta covered with your choice of sauce and topped with cheese$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Lasagna
Layers of lasagna noodles and meat sauce with a blend of mozzarella, provolone, ricotta and romano cheeses then baked to perfection$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pasta Con Broccoli
Pasta noodles baked under a blanket of rich alfredo sauce then topped with broccoli and fresh mushrooms$8.49OUT OF STOCK
- Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles in our creamy alfredo sauce and topped with cheese$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles mixed with our alfredo sauce and diced chicken then topped with cheese$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Salads
- House Salad
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce with croutons and cheese$5.99
- Chef Salad
Ham, pepperoni, romaine & iceberg lettuce with croutons and cheese$6.99
- Deluxe Salad
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, salami, black olives, and crotons and cheese over fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce$7.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, croutons, and cheese$5.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons and cheese with caesar dressing$6.99
- Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, croutons and cheese$7.99
- Bacon Chicken & Ranch Salad
lettuce, tomato, bacon bits, cheese, crispy chicken tossed in hot glaze sauce, croutons, with ranch dressing$7.99
- Teriyaki Cashew Chicken Salad
Lettuce, cheese, crispy chicken tossed in teriyaki, cashews, croutons, and ranch dressing$7.99
- Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, cheese, crispy chicken tossed in hot mustard, croutons, with ranch dressing$7.99
Extra Sauce
Bottle Of Sauce
Beverages
Desserts
Catering Menu
Catering
- Chicken Wings$139.99
- Toasted Ravioli$29.99
- 20 pc Chicken Tenders$24.99
- 25 pc Jalapeño Poppers$29.99OUT OF STOCK
- 50 pc Jalapeño Poppers$49.99OUT OF STOCK
- 10 pc Bosco Sticks$13.99
- 20 pc Bosco Sticks$25.99OUT OF STOCK
- 50 pc Cheese Sticks$49.99OUT OF STOCK
- 25 pc Crab Rangoon$27.99OUT OF STOCK
- 50 pc Crab Rangoon$54.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pan of House Salad$21.99
- Pan of Chef Salad$23.99
- Pan of Deluxe Salad$24.99