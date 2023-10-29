Minneapolis St.Paul Bagelry Minneapolis
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Al Green
$7.50
EGG SWISS AND ALL THE VEGGIES
Diana Ross
$8.50
Egg, Swiss, Garden Veggie C.C. & Veggies
Issac Hayes
$7.50
Egg, Bacon, Provolone, & Butter
Luther Van Dross
$10.50
Egg, Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Cheddar
John Denver
$7.50
Egg, Ham, American, Peppers & Onions
Egg, Meat, and Cheese
$7.50
Egg and Cheese
$6.50
Egg and Meat
$6.50
Cheese & Meat
$6.50
Egg Only
$6.00
Egg on the side
$2.50
Double Egg and Double Meat
$8.50
Meat Only
$6.00
Side of Meat
$3.00
BAGEL ONLY
BAGEL/C.C.
LUNCH SANDWICHES
BLT
$9.00
Club
$11.00
Corned Beef
$9.00
Ham
$9.00
Joni Mitchell
$8.00
All the Veggies, Pepper Jack Cheese, Garden Veggie C.C., Toasted
Kickin' Turkey
$11.00
Turkey, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sprouts, Tomato, Lettuce & Jalapeños
MacGyver
$11.00
Hot! Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Herb Cream Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Asiago Bagel-Toasted
Reuben
$9.50
Hot! Corned Beef, Swiss,Sauerkraut,Thousand Island, Toasted.
Roast Beef
$9.00
St Paulie
$9.00
Hot! Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Tomato, Black Olives, Onions, Toasted
Pizza Bagel
$13.00
Garlic Herb Cream Cheese, Pizza Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Choice of toppings
Chicken Salad
$9.00
Tuna Salad
$9.00
Turkey
$9.00
Lox
$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onions & Capers
Chicken Melt
$12.00
Tuna Melt
$12.00
una Salad, tomato, cheddar, Toasted.
Veggies and Cheese
$7.50
Dozens
Coffee Drinks
Snacks
Minneapolis St.Paul Bagelry Minneapolis Location and Ordering Hours
(612) 353-4203
Closed • Opens Monday at 6:15AM