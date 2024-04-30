Stack Burgers & Bourbon Bar
Main Menu
Small Plates
- Smothered Tater Tots$10.00
Bacon bits, pickled peppers, nacho cheese, jalapeño cream, and cilantro
- Slidas$11.00
2 per order, specially seasoned, grilled onions, white Cheddar cheese, and house burger spread
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Jumbo chicken wings with served with bourbon barbecue sauce or smokin' hot US style
- Tempura Fried Bacon$11.00
Spicy maple dipping sauce
- French Onion Soup$12.00
Served crock pot style with cheesy toast
- Chili Bowl$10.00
- Smoked Cheese Dip$11.00
Specialty Burgers & Handhelds
- The Bourbon Stack$13.00
8 oz prime beef and bacon patty, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, and house burger spread
- Plain Jane$10.00
8 oz patty, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house burger spread
- The Bison$18.00
Two beef patties, grilled onions, double American cheese, lettuce, dill pickles, and house burger spread
- Blue Shrooms$15.00
8 oz patty, sautéed cremini mushrooms, blue cheese, smoked mayo, lettuce, and grilled onions
- Asian Zing$15.00
8 oz patty, Korean barbecue sauce, homemade cucumber kimchi and spicy mayo
- I'italiano$16.00
- Mamacita Rica$14.00
8 oz patty, oaxaca cheese stuffed jalapeño, grilled onions, toasted queso fresco, guacamole, jalapeño cream, and applewood smoked bacon
- Good Morning Stuart$15.00
- Finger Lickin' Chicken$14.00
Grilled or crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, sharp yellow Cheddar cheese, and house burger spread
- El Cubanito$14.00
- The Philly$14.00
- Down South$16.00
House smoked brisket, fried mac n' cheese, BBQ sauce, pickled onions, and chipotle bacon
- Frenchie$18.00Out of stock
Classic beef roast sliced thin, garlic Parmesan butter, garlic spread, and provolone cheese, served on french baguette and a side of french onion soup
- Buffalo Soulja$14.00
Grilled or crispy fried chicken buffalo sauce, ranch, blue cheese crumble, lettuce, and tomato
- Carolina Chili Dog$16.00
- The Veg$14.00
Housemade veggie patty, topped with pickled onion, lettuce, tomato, and herb spread
Salads
Sides
Beverages
Extra Sauce
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- BBQ$1.00
- Bourbon Bacon Jam$2.50
- Buffalo$1.00
- Nacho Cheese Dip$2.00
- Garlic Parmesan Spread$1.50
- Herb Spread$0.75
- Honey Red Wine Vinaigrette$1.00
- Jalapeño Cream$1.00
- Korean Barbecue$1.00
- Mayo$0.50
- Mayo (Smoked)$0.75
- Mayo (Spicy)$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Spicy Maple$1.50
- Spicy Mustard$0.75
- Stack Sauce$0.75
- Sweet N' Spicy$1.50
Bar Menu
Specialty Cocktails
- Smoked Bourbon Old Fashioned$13.00
Bourbon, aromatic bitters, orange, maraschino cherry, and 3 dashes of angostura
- Smoked Peanut Butter on Rye$14.00
1.5 oz Redemption High Rye bourbon, 1.5 oz. peanut butter whiskey, maple syrup, Angostura bitters, orange, and cherry
- The Godfather$14.00
Bourbon, sweet vermouth, and amaretto
- Jungle Bird$15.00
Wolcott Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Campari, pineapple, and lime
- Kentucky-Rita$15.00
Deep Drop bourbon whiskey, lime, agave, and mint
- Peach Cobbler$14.00
Bourbon, orange, lemon, peach liqueur mint, and berries
- Bourbon Sour$14.00
Bourbon, lemon juice, rosemary, and lemon
- Sangria Frozen$14.00
- Superb Bourb-Punch Frozen$16.00
Bourbon, bitter red aperitif, sweet vermouth lemon, and orange juice
Draft Beer
- Budweiser - 1$4.00+
- Bud Light - 2$4.00+
- Michelob Ultra - 3$4.00+
- Stella - 4$5.00+
- Kona - 5$5.00+
- Golden Road Mango Cart - 6$5.00+
- Modelo Especial - 7$5.00+
- Civil Society Fresh - 8$5.00+
- Coral Head - 9$6.00+
- American Icon Haze - 10$6.00+
- Copper Point Lager - 11$4.00+
- Florida Keys Iguana Bait - 12$5.00+
- Funky Buddha Floridian - 13$5.00+
- Hop Life Fire Hog - 14$5.00+
- Islamorada Ale - 15$5.00+
- Sailfish Sunrise City - 16$5.00+
- Chancellor - 17$5.00+
- Ace Cider - 18$5.00+
- Bourbon County - 19$7.00+
- Beer Flights
Choose 4
Bourbons
- 1792 Full Proof - 125$41.00
- 1792 Small Batch - 93.7$10.00
- Angel's Envy Finished Rye - 100$30.00
- Angel's Envy Straight Bourbon - 86.6$16.00
- Baker's Straight Bourbon Single Barrel 7 Yr - 107$33.00
- Bardstown Collaborative Series - 100$70.00
- Bardstown Discovery Series #11 - 118.1$60.00
- Barton Brbn Very Old - 86$5.00
- Basil Hayden's Straight Bourbon - 80$12.00
- Basil Hayden's Straight Bourbon Artfully Aged 10 Yr - 80$16.00
- Basil Hayden's Straight Bourbon Red Wine Cask - 80$19.00
- Blade and Bow Straight Bourbon - 91$18.00
- Blanton's Bourbon Single Barrel - 93$20.00
- Blue Run Bourbon High Rye - 111$30.00
- Blue Run Bourbon Kentucky Straight Refl 2 - 100$30.00
- Bomberger's Declaration Kentucky Bourbon - 108$82.00
- Booker's Straight Bourbon Mighty Fine Batch 6 Yr - 126.6$75.00
- Buffalo Trace - 90$12.00
- Bulleit Straight Bourbon Frontier Whiskey 10 Yr - 91.2$16.00
- Bulleit Straight Bourbon Frontier Whiskey 6 Yr - 90$10.00
- Bulliet Rye Frontier Whisky - 90$15.00
- Crown Royal - 80$8.00
- Crown Royal Regal Apple - 70$8.00
- E h. Taylor Straight Rye - 100$45.00
- E.h. Taylor Bourbon Small Batch - 100$40.00
- Eagle Rare Bourbon 10Yr - 90$13.00
- Elijah Craig Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof - 119$24.00
- Elijah Craig Straight Bourbon Small Batch - 94$12.00
- Elijah Craig Straight Bourbon Toasted Barrel - 94$17.00
- Elmer T Lee Single Barrel Bourbon Whisky - 90$75.00
- Fireball - 66$6.00
- Four Roses - 80$9.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel - 100$19.00
- Four Roses Small Batch - 90$15.00
- Four Roses Small Batch Select - 104$25.00
- George Dickel Handcrafted Small Batch 8 Yr - 90$9.00
- George T Stagg - 116.5$125.00
- George T Stagg - 124.9$150.00
- Heaven Hill Straight Bourbon Bottled in Bond 7 Yr - 100$13.00
- Heaven's Door 10 Years Decade Series - 100$29.00
- Heaven's Door Bourbon Minnesota Wheat - 122.7$23.00
- Heaven's Door Revelation Double Barrel - 100$20.00
- Hirsch Straight Bourbon Cask Strength - 127$60.00
- Horse Soldier Bourbon Barrel Strength - 110$34.00
- Horse Soldier Bourbon Small Batch - 95$30.00
- Horse Soldier Bourbon Straight - 87$23.00
- Iron Smoke Casket Strength - 120$32.00
- Jack Daniel's 10 Year - 97$82.00
- Jack Daniel's 12 Year - 107$107.00
- Jameson Triple Distilled Irish Whisky - 80$9.00
- Jefferson's Straight Bourbon Ocean Aged at Sea - 90$27.00
- Jefferson's Straight Bourbon Reserve - 90.2$23.00
- Jefferson's Straight Bourbon Tropics Aged in Humidity - 104$32.00
- Jim Beam Devil's Cut - 90$14.00
- Jim Beam Double Oak - 86$8.00
- Jim Beam Peach - 65$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label - 80$10.00
- Johnny Drum Private Stock - 101$21.00
- Kentucky Owl Bourbon Batch #12 - 115.8$119.00
- Kentucky Owl Bourbon Confiscated - 96.4$43.00
- Kentucky Owl Bourbon Maighstir - 100$43.00
- Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon Flavored Whiskey - 90$14.00
- Knob Creek Straight Bourbon Small Batch 12 Yr - 100$22.00
- Maker's Mark Straight Bourbon - 110$15.00
- Maker's Mark No. 46 - 94$12.00
- Michters US1 Small Batch Bourbon - 91.4$17.00
- Noah's Mill - 114.3$25.00
- Old Forester Bourbon - 100$8.00
- Old Forester Bourbon 1870 Batch - 90$15.00
- Old Forester Bourbon 1920 Prohibition - 115$18.00
- Old Forester Bourbon Statesman - 95$18.00
- Old Grand-Dad Straight Bourbon - 80$7.00
- Old Rip Vane Wrinkle 10 Years - 107$112.00
- Rabbit Hole Dareringer - 93$28.00
- Redemption Straight Bourbon - 88$9.00
- Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel - 100$123.00
- Russell's Reserve Private Selection - 110$22.00
- Seagram's Canadian Whisky - 80$6.00
- Sheep Dog Peanut Butter Whisky - 70$7.00
- Shenk's Homestead 2021 Release - 91.2$100.00
- Southern Comf - 70$6.00
- Stagg - 125.9$80.00
- The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Scotch - 80$14.00
- Tx Straight Bourbon - 90$14.00
- Weller Aged 12 Years - 90$23.00
- Weller Antique - 107$46.00
- Weller Full Proof - 114$26.00
- Weller Special Reserve - 90$37.00
- Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye - 100$38.00
- Whistle Pig 15 Year Rye - 92$102.00
- Whistlepig Piggyback 6 Year - 100$19.00
- Widow Jane Bourbon Aged 10 Years - 91$23.00
- Widow Jane Bourbon the Vaults Aged 15 Years - 99$70.00
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed Barrel Proof Rye - 102.2$20.00
- Wild Turkey Straight Bourbon - 101$10.00
- Wild Turkey Straight Bourbon Rare Breed Barrel Proof - 116.8$20.00
- Willett Straight Rye Whiskey - 108$25.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon - 90.4$13.00
- Woodford Reserve Double Oaked - 90.4$25.00
- Yukon Jack Rye - 100$5.00
- Featured Bourbon Flight$59.00
Featured flight *Old forester 1. 1920 prohibition style 115 proof 2. Statesman 95 proof 3. 1870 original batch 90 proof 4. THE old forester original 100 proof 1.5oz shot of each
- Top Shelf Bourbon Flight$100.00
Top Shelf Bourbon Flight 1. Booker's Straight Might Fine Batch 126.6 - E5 - $32 2. Horse Soldier Small Batch 95 - E10 - $30 3. E.h. Taylor Bourbon Small Batch 100 - $15 4.
Wine
- Sycamore Lane - Cabernet Sauvignon$7.00
- Sycamore Lane - Chardonnay$7.00
- Sycamore Lane - Merlot$7.00
- Sycamore Lane - Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Sycamore Lane - Pinot Noir$7.00
- CK Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- CK Mondavi Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Barone Fini Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Joel Gott Chardonnay$8.00
- La Crema Chardonnay$12.00
- Hartford Court Chardonnay$19.00
- Freeman Chardonnay$22.00
- Mon Friere Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
- Skyside Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Camus Cabernet (Full Bottle ONLY)$125.00
- Z Alexander Pinot Noir$10.00
- La Crema Pinot Noir$10.00
- Belle Glos Pinot Noir$16.00
- Duckhorn Merlot$13.00
Spiked Shakes
Liquors
- Bacardi$10.00
- Bailey's Original Irish Cream Liqueur$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire$9.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum$9.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Chambord Raspberry Liqueur$12.00
- Ciroc Vodka$13.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$10.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Kahlua$11.00
- Ketel One Vodka$7.00
- Malibu Coconut Rum$9.00
- Romana Black Sambuca$10.00
- Romana Sambuca$10.00
- St. Germain Liqueur$13.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Tito's Vodka$10.00
- Patron Reposado$16.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
Happy Hour
Happy Hour Food
Happy Hour Drinks
- Smoked Bourbon Old Fashioned$6.50
- Smoked Peanut Butter On Rye$7.00
- The Godfather$7.00
- Jungle Bird$7.50
- Kentucky-Rita$7.50
- Peach Cobbler$7.00
- Bourbon Sour$7.00
- Sangria Frozen$7.00
- Superb Bourb-Punch Frozen$8.00
- Budweiser - 1$3.00
- Bud Light - 2$3.00
- Michelob Ultra - 3$3.00
- Stella - 4$3.50
- Kona - 5$3.50
- Golden Road Mango Cart - 6$3.50
- Modelo Especial - 7$3.50
- Civil Society Fresh - 8$3.50
- Coral Head - 9$4.00
- American Icon Haze - 10$3.00
- Copper Point Lager - 11$3.00
- Florida Keys Iguana Bait - 12$3.50
- Funky Buddha Floridian - 13$3.50
- Hop Life Fire Hog - 14$3.50
- Islamorada Ale - 15$3.50
- Sailfish Sunrise City - 16$4.00
- Chancellor - 17$3.50
- Ace Cider - 18$3.50
- Bourbon County - 19$3.50
- Florida Man IPA - 20$3.50
- Treasure Kölsch - 21$3.50
- Sycamore Lane - Cabernet Sauvignon$3.50
- Sycamore Lane - Chardonnay$3.50
- Sycamore Lane - Merlot$3.50
- Sycamore Lane - Pinot Grigio$3.50
- Sycamore Lane - Pinot Noir$3.50