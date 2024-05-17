Stacked Bar and Grill 531 E. Main St. Downtown Visalia
Food
Main
- Single Stack$9.00
Stack your 1/3 lb patty with any
- Double Stack$11.00
Stack two 1/3 lb patties with any
- Triple Stack$13.00
Stack three 1/3 lb patties with any
- Grilled Chicken Sand$13.50
Stack your grilled chicken breast with any
- Spicy Chick Sand$13.50
Stack your breaded fried spicy chicken breast with any
- Vegan Sand$10.00
Stack your black bean vegan patty with any
- Power Bowl$9.00
Try our carb friendly burger without a bowl option with your choice of protein and any
- Kids Cheeseburger Meal$8.50
Fries and drink included
- Kids Grilled Cheese Meal$6.50
Fries and drink included
- Kids Chicken Meal$8.50
- Stacked BBQ Combo$13.00
Western style burger with American cheese, BBQ sauce and an onion ring. Fries and a drink are included
- Spicy Italian Combo$14.00
Italian style burger includes spicy local italian sausage, marinara sauce, arugula and parmasean cheese. Fries and a drink are included.
- The Libre Combo$14.00
This burger comes with nacho cheese, chili cheese and jalepenos
- California Chicken Combo$14.00
A grilled chicken breast with sprouts, pepperjack cheese and a pesto aoli sauce. Fries and drink included
- Ultimate Eshburger Combo$21.00
Fries and drink included
- Extra Patty$3.50
- Extra Chicken$3.50
- BFast Burritos$6.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwhich$7.50
Apps
- 12 Piece Wings$14.00
- 50 Piece Wings$50.00
- 6 Piece Wings$7.50
- Cheese Curds$6.00
- Chicken Tenders$7.00
- Crinkle Cut Fries$4.00
- Curly Fries$4.50
- Fish & Chips$11.00
- Fried Mushrooms$5.00
- Fried Pickles$8.50
- Fried Zucchini$8.50
- Garlic Fries$5.00
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.50
- Onion Rings$6.50
- Sampler Tray$13.50
Pick 3 Sides
- Stacked Fries$9.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
- Tater Tots$5.50