Stadium Grill

Full Menu

Starters

Handmade Guacamole and Pico

$11.00

Served with fresh pico de gallo and tri-colored chips

Jumbo Pretzel Tower

$12.00

Served with House Made Beer Cheese Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Crispy cheese sticks served warm marinara

Onion Ring Tower

$9.00

Crispy onion rings served with house made remoulade sauce

Lava Rocks

$13.00

Buffalo shrimp fried crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce

Fish Dip

$13.00

Locally sourced creamy mahi dip, served with jalapeños, tomatoes, black olives, and tri colored tortilla chips

Tuxedo Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Sesame seed encrusted, seared and served with wakame, wasabi pickled ginger, and soy sauce

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.00

Melted Cheddar topped with bacon and scallions

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.00

Crispy tater tots smothered with house made beer cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, and scallions

Crispy Pork Belly

$13.00

Crispy fried pork belly tossed in Korean BBQ

Combo Platter

$16.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Crispy Mozzarella Sticks, and Loaded Potato Skins

Pickle Fries

$11.00

Masa Battered Fried Dill Pickle Spears Served with Sriracha Garlic Aioli

Soup

Cup New England Seafood Chowder

$5.00

Creamy homemade seafood chowder with mahi and shrimp

Bowl New England Seafood Chowder

$7.00

Creamy homemade seafood chowder with mahi and shrimp

Cup Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup

$5.00

Southwestern style soup with chicken, corn, and jalapeños

Bowl Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup

$7.00

Southwestern style soup with chicken, corn, and jalapeños

Cup Chili

$5.00

Topped with Cheddar cheese, onion, and sour cream

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Topped with Cheddar cheese, onion, and sour cream

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Golden brown, swiss, provolone, and Parmesan cheese

Salad

Small House Salad

$5.00

Salad classics

Large House Salad

$9.00

Salad classics

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Salad classics

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Salad classics

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.00

Blended greens, napa cabbage, baby carrots, almonds, red peppers, shiitake mushrooms, mandarin oranges, scallions, cellophane noodles, and grilled chicken

The Cobb

$16.00

Blended greens, grape tomato, red onion, avocado, bacon, egg, gorgonzola, and grilled chicken

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Blended greens, grape tomato, cucumber, baby carrots, bacon, Cheddar cheese, and crispy chicken tossed in choice of buffalo sauce

Steak Tenderloin Salad

$19.00

Blended greens, grape tomato, cucumber, bacon, egg, avocado, gorgonzola, grilled beef tenderloin tips and crispy fried onions

Sandbar Salad

$18.00

Blackened mahi on a bed of arugula with avocado, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, plantains, mango salsa, and our signature key lime dressing

Wings and Tenders

10 pcs Traditional Wings

$15.00

20 pcs Traditional Wing

$28.00

10 pcs Boneless Wings

$15.00

20 pcs Boneless Wings

$28.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Crispy chicken tenders. Choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce, and wing sauce

Flat Breads

Classic Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella. Fresh basil, and roasted garlic

Pepperoni and Sausage Flatbread

$15.00

Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni marinara, and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, gorgonzola, bacon, red onions, and fresh cilantro

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, fresh mozzarella, and shaved Parmesan

Steak Philly Flatbread

$17.00

Grilled tenderloin, crimini and shiitake mushrooms, gorgonzola, mozzarella, and roasted garlic

Southwestern Flair

Stadium Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Black beans, ortega green chilies, diced tomato, jalapeños, black olives, smothered with house made beer cheese sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken, Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and roasted red peppers. Served with fresh pico de gallo and sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in choice of wing sauce, bacon, sautéed onion, gorgonzola, and Cheddar cheese

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Jicama cilantro slaw and mango salsa. Served with cilantro sour cream

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Wakame, sweet chili sauce, and scallions, served with wasabi aioli

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Crispy Pork Belly tossed in Korean BBQ Sauce, Jicama Cilantro Slaw and Grated Cotija Cheese

Stadium Grill Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy chicken tossed in choice of sauce, provolone, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or blackened, chopped romaine, and shave Parmesan

California Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and ranch

Turkey, Avocado, and Bacon Wrap

$15.00

Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$17.00

Seared ahi tuna wrapped with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served with sweet chili sauce and wasabi aioli

Blackened Mahi Wrap

$17.00

Blackened mahi, jicama cilantro slaw, mango salsa, feta cheese, and house made pina colada sauce

Burgers

Half Pound Classic Burger

$7.00

Certified angus beef, chuck, brisket, and short rib specially blend

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$7.50

Certified Angus beef, Cheddar, and apple-wood smoked bacon

Stadium Burger

$8.00

Certified Angus beef, gorgonzola cheese, and apple-wood smoked bacon

Smothered Burger

$7.50

Certified Angus beef, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese

Chef Burger

$9.00

8 oz Angus Patty, Pickle Fries, Crispy Onion, Fries Jalapenos Topped with Chili and Pepper Jack Cheese

Kobe Burger

$9.00

From Greg Norman's Australian Farms, kobe beef, Cheddar cheese, and crispy fried onion

Turkey Burger

$6.50

Grilled 100% white turkey Mediterranean seasoned patty

Lettuce Wrapped Veggie Burger

$7.00

The "Beyond" burger, wrapped in lettuce, and topped with avocado, red onion, and fresh pico de gallo

Hand Helds

Stadium Club

$14.00

Triple decker with roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Ultimate Beef Tenderloin Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Angus beef tenderloin, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on toasted garlic ciabatta

Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Florida favorite, grilled, blackened or fried

Mahi Reuben on Marble Rye

$17.00

Crispy fried mahi, creamy coleslaw, 1000 Island, and Swiss cheese

The Philly

$15.00

Shaved sirloin, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese

French Dip

$14.00

Shaved sirloin topped with provolone cheese, au jus

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled, blackened, or Buffalo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Sliders

$13.00

Certified Angus beef, Cheddar cheese, pickles, and onions

Giant Hot Dog

$12.00

Huge half pound all beef foot long hot dog

Tuna Croissant

$12.00

White Albacore, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a toasted croissant

Classic Tuna Melt

$13.00

White Albacore and Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye

Open Faced Kobe Beef Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, crispy onion, Cheddar cheese on toasted garlic ciabatta bread

Grilled Cheese & Bacon Stack

$14.00

Grilled Sourdough with Bacon, Cheddar, Pepper Jack and American Cheese

Entrées and Pasta

Tenderloin Tip Skewers

$23.00

9 oz of certified Angus beef tenderloin, finished with garlic butter. Served with house made horseradish sauce and two sides

Kobe Beef Meatloaf

$19.00

Housemade meatloaf made with Kobe beef and topped with mushroom gravy and crispy fried onions. Served with two sides

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$20.00

8 oz cut, lean, flavorful, cooked how you like it. Served with two sides

Grilled Chicken Stack

$20.00

Two Chicken Breasts on a Bed of Arugula, Stuffed with Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, and Basil. Topped with Balsamic Glaze. Served with Two Sides

Mahi Entrée

$19.00

8 oz mahi, grilled or blackened. Served with two sides

Pasta Abacoa

$18.00

Grilled chicken, chopped garlic, basil, bacon, Parmesan, and fresh mozzarella in a creamy marinara sauce served over penne pasta

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Blackened chicken, house made alfredo sauce, and served over fettuccine

Buffalo Mac -N- Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi , House Made Cheese Sauce, Topped with Crispy Chicken, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Scallions, and Drizzled with Sriracha Garlic Aioli

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potato with Mushroom Gravy

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Garlic Broccoli

$4.00

Cobless Street Corn

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fried Plantains

$4.00

Caribbean Rice

$4.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Indulgence Cake

$8.00

Four layer chocolate cake with chocolate icing

Waffle Sundae

$8.00

Sweet waffle topped with ice cream, warm apples and peaches, crispy streusel, caramel and whipped cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Creamy chocolate and peanut butter pie topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream caught between two giant chocolate chip cookies. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Cookie

$3.00

Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Scoop Chocolate

$3.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$5.00

Water

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

The Dog Menu

Dog 8 Oz Burger- Chopped

$8.00

Dog Chicken- Grilled Tenders- Chopped

$6.00

Dog Ice Cream- Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Dog Rice

$3.00

Dog Broccolli

$3.00

