Stage Stop
Coffee
Brewed
- Brewed Coffee/Tea-12 oz$2.75
Guatamalan Dark Roast brewed coffee, or for tea lovers, Masala Chai, Green or Black Tea
- Brewed Coffee/Tea-16 oz$3.25
Guatamalan Dark Roast brewed coffee, or for tea lovers, Masala Chai, Green or Black Tea
- Cafe Au Lait-12 oz$3.00
Guatemalan Dark Roasted brewed coffee w/a little steamed milk
- Cafe Au Lait-16 oz$3.50
Guatemalan Dark Roasted brewed coffee w/a little steamed milk
- Black or Red Eye 12 oz$4.00
Italian Blend Espresso shot(s) added to our Guatemalan Dark Roasted brewed coffee
- Black or Red Eye 16 oz$4.50
Italian Blend Espresso shot(s) added to our Guatemalan Dark Roasted brewed coffee
- Mochachino 12 oz$4.00
Guatemalan Dark Roast Brewed Coffee, our in-house Hot Chocolate, and steamed milk
- Mochachino 16 oz$4.50
Guatemalan Dark Roast Brewed Coffee, our in-house Hot Chocolate, and steamed milk
Espresso
- Double Espresso$3.50
Italian Blend
- Macchiato (Italian Style)$4.00
Italian Blend Espresso topped w/Milk Foam
- Cortado$4.00
Italian Blend Espresso topped w/Steamed Milk
- Con Panna$4.50
Italian Blend Espresso topped w/Whip Cream
- Cafe Bombon$5.00
Italian Blen Espresso and sweetened condensed milk
- Americano-12 oz$3.50
Italian Blend Espresso add to Hot Water
- Americano-16 oz$3.75
Italian Blend Espresso add to Hot Water
Latte
- Latte-12 oz$4.50
Italian Blend Espresso w/steamed whole milk & a touch of foam. Milk Alternative options include Almond or Oat
- Latte-16 oz$5.00
Italian Blend Espresso w/steamed whole milk & a touch of foam. Milk Alternative options include Almond or Oat
- Caramel Macchiato-12 oz$5.00
Made w/our own Caramel and Vanilla syrups
- Caramel Macchiato-16 oz$5.50
Made w/our own Caramel and Vanilla syrups
- Snickers-12 oz$5.00
Made w/our own Mocha and Vanilla syrups and a splash of Hazelnut flavoring
- Snickers-16 oz$5.50
Made w/our own Mocha and Vanilla syrups and a splash of Hazelnut flavoring
- Mocha Latte-12 oz$5.00
Made w/our own Mocha, Dark or White
- Mocha Latte-16 oz$5.50
Made w/our own Mocha, Dark or White
- Mocha Latte-Spicey-12 oz$5.25
Made w/our own Mocha, Dark or White, spices, and our secret ingredient that adds the heaat for a perfect blend of flavors.
- Mocha Latte-Spicey-16 oz$5.75
Made w/our own Mocha, Dark or White, spices, and our secret ingredient that adds the heaat for a perfect blend of flavors.
- Chai Latte-12 oz$5.00
Fresh brewed Masala Chai and steamed milk, no sugar added. Need extra caffeine, make it a Dirty Chai by adding a shot or two of Espresso
- Chai Latte-16 oz$5.50
Fresh brewed Masala Chai and steamed milk, no sugar added. Need extra caffeine, make it a Dirty Chai by adding a shot or two of Espresso
- Matcha Latte-12 oz$5.00
Matcha powdered tea steamed in milk
- Matcha Latte-16 oz$5.50
Matcha powdered tea steamed in milk
- Cappuccino-12 oz$5.00
Italian Blend Espresso add to foamed milk.
- Cappuccino-16 oz$5.50
Italian Blend Espresso add to foamed milk.
- White Mocha Pumpkin Latte-16 oz$6.00
Stage Stop special one size only
- White Mocha Peppermint Latte-16 oz$6.00
Stage Stop special one size only
Specialty
- Hot Chocolate-12 oz$5.00
Made w/our own chocolate mix of Belgina and Ghiradelli chocolates. Add our in-house Whip Cream to top it off.
- Hot Chocolate-16 oz$5.50
Made w/our own chocolate mix of Belgina and Ghiradelli chocolates. Add our in-house Whip Cream to top it off.
- Milk Steamer or Cold-12 oz$3.00
Add a flavor
- Milk Steamer or Cold-20 oz$5.00
Add a flavor
- Mountain Frost$5.50
Pick one of our lattes blended w/our vanilla ice cream
- Affogato$5.00
Shot of Espresso pour over your choice of ice cream flavor
Drinks
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Glass of Water
- Soda$1.75
- Bubble Tea$6.25
Bubble (Boba) Tea the Stage Stop way. Start with your favorite tea, Black, Chai, or Green. Pick a flavor if you desire. We add the Boba (tapioca balls) a little house-made Brown Simple Syrup and top it off with frothed half-n-half or select a milk alternative.
- Italian Soda$6.00
Sparkling Water & Half n Half (or milk alternative) added to your choice of flavor for a refreshing soda from the past.
- Lemonade$6.50
- Limeade$6.50
Fresh squeezed Limes added to sparkling water, with just the right amount of homemade simple syrup to balance the "pucker".
- Lemon/LImeade$6.50
- Orangeade$6.50
Fresh squeezed Oranges added to sparkling water, with just the right amount of homemade simple syrup to balance the "pucker".
Teas
Juice
Bakery
Cinnamon Twists/Rolls
- Cinnamon Twist$4.50Out of stock
Baked fresh, the heart of the cinnamon roll twisted and brushed with our house-made simple syrup, topped with our house-made cream cheese frosting sprinkled with almond slices.
- Cinnamon Twist-Day Old$1.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50Out of stock
Baked fresh and topped with our house-made cram cheese fronsting
- Cinnamon Roll-Day Old$1.00Out of stock