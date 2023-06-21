Staggering Ox - Billings


Clubfoot Sandwiches

Our signature sandwich. Tons of choices.

All American

$11.95

Angus burger, bacon, american, monterey jack, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce & sauce.

Beastie

$11.95

Beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, horseradish, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce.

Blackfoot

$11.95

Black beans, cheddar, monterey jack, salsa, tomato, onions, sour cream, lettuce & sauce.

BLT

$11.95

Not to be confused with the “Baconzilla”, a seasonal special. Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato & sauce.

Broken Heart

$10.95

Artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, garlic cream cheese, black olives, provolone, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & sauce.

Capitol Complex

$11.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, pepper jack, swiss, onions, tomato, lettuce & sauce.

Clubhouse

$11.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, guacamole, tomato, lettuce & sauce.

Crab Trap

$10.95

Imitation crab, alfalfa sprouts, dill pickle, bacon bits, onions, sunflower seeds, monterey jack, swiss, lettuce & sauce.

Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Ham, Swiss, lettuce & sauce.

Hen House

$11.95

Mount St. Helens

$11.95

Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mozzarella, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce.

Mouse Trap

$9.95

Swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & sauce.

Nuke

$9.95

Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone, cheddar, lettuce & sauce.

Pastrami and Cheese

$7.95

Pepperoni and Cheese

$8.95

Pepperoni Vegi or (Meat Vegi)

$9.95

Same ingredients as the Vegi™, plus pepperoni, or any other meat & sauce.

Rabbit Habit

$9.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pineapple, tomatoes, mozzarella, monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce, sprouts & sauce.

Roast Beef & Cheese

$8.95

Roast Beef, Cheddar, lettuce & sauce.

Saddamed Slammed

$11.95

Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sauce. Traditionally served with Camel Spit™ or substitute any other sauce.

Salami and Cheese

$8.95

Sandwich of Billings (S.O.B.)

$11.95

Sorry Charlie

$9.95

Tuna & mayo mix (sorry, we don’t use that miracle stuff), cheddar, pickle spears, lettuce & a sauce if you wish.

Three Mile Island

$10.95

Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce.

Turkey and Cheese

$8.95

Vegi

$8.95

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, sunflower seeds, swiss, monterey jack, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce.

Yo Momma Osama

$11.95

Gyro meat, bacon, black beans, onions, gorgonzola, pepper jack, salsa, lettuce & sauce.

Hot Foot

$11.95

Rubin Tubin

$11.95

Vertical Taco

$11.95

All American

$11.95

Texas Land Grab

$12.95

Jamaican Jerk

$11.95

Huey, Louie, Andouille

$11.95

Reel Big Fish

$11.95

Potato or Rice

Black Beans & Rice

$9.95

You may opt for potato instead of rice. Black bean mixture and cheddar. (Ox salsa, and your choice of sauce on request. Sour cream is recommended.)

Broccoli & Cheese Spud

$9.95

Broccoli, cheddar, onions & real bacon bits.

Chili Cheddar Potato

$9.95

Don Juan’s Infamous Chili™, cheddar & onions.

Dud Spud

$6.95

Butter, chives & bacon bits.

French Onion Potato

$8.95

French onion soup served over potato or rice covered with monterey jack cheese.

MRL

$9.95

Named after the famous Helena train wreck of 1989. Choice of 3 veggies & 2 cheeses from list below.

Nuke Potato

$9.95

Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone & cheddar.

Nuke Potato Deluxe

$10.95

The Nuke™ plus mushrooms, onions & green peppers.

Pizza Potato

$9.95

Pizza sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & sharp cheddar.

Plain Jane

$5.95

Potato or rice with butter.

Potato of the Sea

$9.95

Plenty o’ imitation crab, butter, onions, chives & monterey jack.

Rajun Cajun

$10.95

Ham, onions, green peppers, kidney beans, Tabasco®, cajun sausage gravy & cajun spice.

Rude Dude

$9.95

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, butter, monterey jack & gorgonzola.

So Crates The Potato

$10.95

Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & we recommend Camel Spit™.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Comes with rice (or choose potato), teriyaki chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms & onion and topped with green onions & sesame seeds.

Flatfoots

Chernobyl Meltdown

$9.95

Dixieland

$10.95

French Dip

$9.95

Grilled Cheesy

$8.95

Ham Melt

$9.95

Headbanger's Hoagie

$9.95

Hot Pastrami

$9.95

Pepperoni (Meat) Vegi Dip

$9.95

Philly Melt

$11.95

Pizza Melt

$9.95

Rancho Deluxe

$9.95

SPECIAL-THE COUNTESS

$11.95

Teriyaki Melt

$11.95

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Turkey Melt

$9.95

Vegi Dip

$8.95

Salads

Fajita Chicken Salad

$12.95

Salad of Billings (SOB)

$12.95

Small Dinner Salad

$6.95

So Crates Salad

$10.95

Taco Salad

$10.95

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$12.95

Quesadillas

Black Bean Quesadilla

$12.95

Havalina

$12.95

Hoagadilla

$12.95

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Pizzadilla

$12.95

Who Cut the Cheese?

$10.95

Other Stuff

Camel Toes

$9.95

Cheese Ox

$11.95

Cheese Ox Deluxe

$12.95

Cheese Wheels

$8.95

Cheesy Guts

$4.95

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Don Juan's Infamous Chili

$5.95+

French Onion Soup

$7.95

Naoxchos

$12.95

Pizza Wheels

$8.99

Soup of the Day

$5.95+

Three Ox Fingers

$8.95

Desserts

Brownies

$1.95

Cajun Potato Salad

$5.00

Chips

$1.75

Load'd Sundaes

$3.95

Ox Chip Cookies

$1.95

Sauce Options

Sauces for Charge (QUANTITY AT BOTTOM)

Kids Menu

Chips N Cheese

$5.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Cheese Wheels

$5.95

Kids Cheezy Guts

$3.95

Kids Ox Fingers

$5.95

Kids Pizza Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Pizza Wheel

$5.95

Sticky Fingers

$3.95

Chips N Cheese-COMBO

$7.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla-COMBO

$7.95

Kids Cheese Wheels-COMBO

$7.95

Kids Cheezy Guts-COMBO

$5.95

Kids Ox Fingers-COMBO

$7.95

Kids Pizza Quesadilla-COMBO

$7.95

Kids Pizza Wheel-COMBO

$7.95

Sticky Fingers-COMBO

$5.95