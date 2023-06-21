Staggering Ox - Billings
Clubfoot Sandwiches
All American
Angus burger, bacon, american, monterey jack, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce & sauce.
Beastie
Beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, horseradish, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce.
Blackfoot
Black beans, cheddar, monterey jack, salsa, tomato, onions, sour cream, lettuce & sauce.
BLT
Not to be confused with the “Baconzilla”, a seasonal special. Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato & sauce.
Broken Heart
Artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, garlic cream cheese, black olives, provolone, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & sauce.
Capitol Complex
Ham, salami, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, pepper jack, swiss, onions, tomato, lettuce & sauce.
Clubhouse
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, guacamole, tomato, lettuce & sauce.
Crab Trap
Imitation crab, alfalfa sprouts, dill pickle, bacon bits, onions, sunflower seeds, monterey jack, swiss, lettuce & sauce.
Ham & Cheese
Ham, Swiss, lettuce & sauce.
Hen House
Mount St. Helens
Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mozzarella, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce.
Mouse Trap
Swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & sauce.
Nuke
Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone, cheddar, lettuce & sauce.
Pastrami and Cheese
Pepperoni and Cheese
Pepperoni Vegi or (Meat Vegi)
Same ingredients as the Vegi™, plus pepperoni, or any other meat & sauce.
Rabbit Habit
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pineapple, tomatoes, mozzarella, monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce, sprouts & sauce.
Roast Beef & Cheese
Roast Beef, Cheddar, lettuce & sauce.
Saddamed Slammed
Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sauce. Traditionally served with Camel Spit™ or substitute any other sauce.
Salami and Cheese
Sandwich of Billings (S.O.B.)
Sorry Charlie
Tuna & mayo mix (sorry, we don’t use that miracle stuff), cheddar, pickle spears, lettuce & a sauce if you wish.
Three Mile Island
Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce.
Turkey and Cheese
Vegi
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, sunflower seeds, swiss, monterey jack, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce.
Yo Momma Osama
Gyro meat, bacon, black beans, onions, gorgonzola, pepper jack, salsa, lettuce & sauce.
Hot Foot
Rubin Tubin
Vertical Taco
All American
Texas Land Grab
Jamaican Jerk
Huey, Louie, Andouille
Reel Big Fish
Potato or Rice
Black Beans & Rice
You may opt for potato instead of rice. Black bean mixture and cheddar. (Ox salsa, and your choice of sauce on request. Sour cream is recommended.)
Broccoli & Cheese Spud
Broccoli, cheddar, onions & real bacon bits.
Chili Cheddar Potato
Don Juan’s Infamous Chili™, cheddar & onions.
Dud Spud
Butter, chives & bacon bits.
French Onion Potato
French onion soup served over potato or rice covered with monterey jack cheese.
MRL
Named after the famous Helena train wreck of 1989. Choice of 3 veggies & 2 cheeses from list below.
Nuke Potato
Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone & cheddar.
Nuke Potato Deluxe
The Nuke™ plus mushrooms, onions & green peppers.
Pizza Potato
Pizza sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & sharp cheddar.
Plain Jane
Potato or rice with butter.
Potato of the Sea
Plenty o’ imitation crab, butter, onions, chives & monterey jack.
Rajun Cajun
Ham, onions, green peppers, kidney beans, Tabasco®, cajun sausage gravy & cajun spice.
Rude Dude
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, butter, monterey jack & gorgonzola.
So Crates The Potato
Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & we recommend Camel Spit™.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Comes with rice (or choose potato), teriyaki chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms & onion and topped with green onions & sesame seeds.