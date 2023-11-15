Stags Tavern
FOOD
SHAREABLES
- CHEEZE CURDZ$8.95
Crispy fried cheese curds
- CHIPS N' SALSA$7.95
Tortilla chips + House salsa
- FRIED PICKLES$8.95
Crispy pickle spears
- HAYSTACK$8.95
Thin sliced fried onions + Southwest ranch dip
- JALAPENO POPPERS$8.95
Crispy battered jalapenos stuffed with cheese
- JUMBO SOFT PRETZEL$15.95
Super jumbo soft pretzel
- PHILLY ROLLS$10.99
Seasoned beef mozzarella sauteed onions peppers rolled up in a crispy wonton
- QUESO DIP$8.95
Tortilla chips + white cheese & mild green chillies
- STAGS MONDO NACHOS$14.95
Loaded with beef topped with queso cheese sour cream guac lettuce tomato black olives jalapenos
- STAGS SHRIMP or BUFFALOED$10.95
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a spicy creamy chili sauce
- THICC BACON STRIPS W/ BOURBON MAPLE$14.99
- Chz sticks$8.95
- Fried shrooms$8.95
- Homemade chips w/French Onion Dip$8.95
- Side of sweet potato fries$4.00
- Side of Tots$4.00
- Side of fries$4.00
PIZZA
- 12 INCH BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$14.95
Cheese sauce & you decide the rest
- 16 INCH BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$15.95
Cheese sauce & you decide the rest
- THE STAG PIZZA$20.95+
Red sauce base with mozzarella, Pepperoni,Sausage, & Bacon
- BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$20.95+
BBQ Sauce, chunks of BBQ Chicken,& Mozzarella cheese
- BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$20.95+
Buffalo Chicken chunks, Mozzarella cheese, Buffalo swirl, & side of ranch or Bleu cheese.
- MY BIG FAT GREEK PIZZA$21.95+
Gyro meat, Tomato, Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach, & Feta
- THE WORKS$20.95+
Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Black olives, Green peppers
- GARLIC DIPPERS$12.95
- 7 INCH PERSONAL SIZE$12.95
BURGER
- HANGOVER BURGER$15.95
Fried Egg Bacon Colby Jack Cheese & Tanglers
- MUSHROOM SWISS$12.95
Smothered with swiss cheese and fresh mushrooms
- PIZZA BURGER$13.95
Italian Sausage Patty Mozzarella Cheese Fried Pepperoni & Pizza Sauce
- PLAIN & SIMPLE (add thicc bacon)$10.95
Lettuce Tomato Onion Add Cheese +$1. Add Bacon +$2
- SOUTHERN BBQ BURGER$14.95
Topped with sweet BBQ Sauce and your choice of Cheese
- STAGS BURGER$15.95
WRAP
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.95
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce lettuce tomato drizzled with ranch
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP$13.95
Grilled chicken bacon cheddar cheese lettuce drizzled with ranch
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.95
- CRUNCH WRAP$13.95
Crispy chicken mozzarella cheddar lettuce tomato topped with ranch
- STAGS SHRIMP WRAP$14.95
Grilled or crispy shrimp topped with our slammin' sauce lettuce tomatoes
SANDWICH
- STAGS GYRO$12.95
Sliced lamb on pita bread onions lettuce tomato feta tzatziki sauce
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK OR CHICKEN$14.95
Thinly sliced beef onions smothered in mozzarella cheese
- SIRLOIN STEAK$14.95
Thin sliced beef stacked up with mozzarella cheese with au jus
- THE ORIGINAL CHICKEN (fried or grilled)$13.89
Grilled or crispy chicken with mozzarella bacon lettuce tomato & ranch
- THE RUBEN$13.95
Corned beef topped with sauerkraut swiss & thousand island dressing
- ITALIAN BOMBER$14.95
Italian sausage patty mozzarella onion pepperoncini & red sauce
- HOT HONEY CHICKEN$13.89
- SHRIMP PO’ BOY$14.95
- The French Dip$13.95
MAIN
SALADS
- CAESAR SALAD$9.95
Romaine croutons parm & caesar dressing
- GREEK SALAD$9.95
Romaine lettuce tomatoes cucumber feta kalamata olives greek dressing
- HOUSE SALAD
- TACO SALAD$12.95
Crispy flour tortilla bowl seasoned ground beef lettuce tomatoes black olives jalapenos sour cream & guac
- WEDGE SALAD$9.95
Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with creamy bleu cheese dressing bacon crumbles & tomatoes
SOUPS
FISH FRY
- FRIDAY COD FISH FRY 2 PCS$14.95
Lightly breaded, served with rye bread, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon. Choice of fries or potato pancake & applesauce
- COD FISH FRY 3 PCS$17.95
Lightly breaded, served with rye bread, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon. Choice of fries or potato pancake & applesauce
- PERCH$15.95
Lightly breaded, served with rye bread, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon. Choice of fries or potato pancake & applesauce
- FRIED SHRIMP BASKET$13.95
Lightly breaded shrimp served with choice of french fries or ribbon fries
- STAGS SEAFOOD PLATTER$17.95
perch, cod, and shrimp fried to a crispy golden brown
KIDS MEAL
- KIDS 7" CHEESE PIZZA$6.95
Additional topping $ .50 Does not include side
- KIDS CHEESE BURGER$6.95
Beef patty with american cheese and choice of side
- KIDS CHICKEN SANDWICH (grilled or fried)$6.95
Grilled chicken breast with choice of side
- KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$6.95
Lightly fried chicken tenders with choice of side
- KIDS FRIED SHRIMP$6.95
3 Large pcs of fried shrimp and choice of side
- KIDS GRILLED CHEESE$6.95
Lightly grilled with american cheese, and choice of side
- KIDS MAC AND CHZ$6.95