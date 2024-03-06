Crooked River Coffee House Siletz Tribal Arts & Heritage Society
Daily Special
Espresso & Coffee
- Americano$2.50+
Espresso & Hot water
- Latte'$3.25+
Espresso & Steamed Milk
- Cappuccino$3.25+
Espresso & Steamed Milk Foam
- Mocha$3.75+
Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed milk & option of Whipped Cream
- House Coffee$1.25+
House Blend- Elk City Coffee Co. Peru, Fair Trade organic & Cafe' Femenino Empower
- House Decaf$1.25+
House Blend Decaf- Elk City Coffee Co.- Peru Swiss water, Fair Trade Organic
- Cold Brew$3.75
Double-steeped House Blend brewed 24-48 hours to perfection!
- Café Aulait$2.25+
House Coffee and steamed milk
- Breve$3.50+
Espresso and steamed half & half topped w/ frothed foam
- Espresso Shot$1.00+
- Coffee Traveler - 96oz$25.00
The Crooked River Coffee House Traveler is perfect for small and large groups and can be tailored to your groups preferences.
Other Drinks
- Chai Latte$3.50+
Oregon Chai: Sweetened black tea & spices, steamed with milk
- Steamer$1.25+
Steamed milk and flavor of choice
- Hot Tea$2.25
Native American Tea Co. presents....your choice of black, green or herbal tea
- Hot Chocolate$2.00+
Ghirardelli Premium Cocoa blended with hot water with option of Whipped Cream
- Infused Red Bull$4.75
Red Bull: Regular or Sugarfree and your choice of flavor
- Italian Soda$3.50
Your choice of flavor with ice & club soda, half & half optional
- Iced Tea$3.00
Fresh Brewed Tea w/ ice
- Bottled Water$1.00
Bottled Water
- Jarritos$1.75
assorted Jarritos flavors
- Boba Milk Tea$5.25
- Red Bull (Individual)$2.75