The Stalking Horse
Burgers & Entrees
- American Burger$17.00
6 oz Wagyu, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, onion, pickles, thousand island, brioche bun
- Pub Burger$18.00
6 oz Wagyu, smoked gouda, cracked peppercorn aioli, lemon, brioche bun
- Bacon Beer Cheese Burger$21.00
6 oz Wagyu, bacon, beer cheese, crispy onion, pickled jalapeño, brioche bun
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
crispy chicken thigh, sesame broccoli slaw, gochujang aioli, pickles, brioche bun
- Baked Mac & Cheese$15.00
beer cheese, mozzarella, bread crumbs, sumac, chives
- Fish & Chips$19.00
ale battered Icelandic cod, tartar sauce & malt vinegar
- Braised Beef$26.00Out of stock
