FOOD

A La Carte

Espresso Bellavitano

$7.50

Zesty Ranch Goat

$6.00

Garlic + Herb Goat

$6.00

Maple Bourbon Goat

$6.00

Everything Bagel Goat

$6.00

Fig + Honey Goat

$6.00

Apple Smoked Cheddar

$8.00

Aged Balsamic & Chipolline Onion

$7.50

Blueberry Vanilla Goat

$6.00

Honey Goat

$6.00

Gruyere

$8.00

Bruschetta Jack

$7.00

Morel & Leek Jack

$7.00

Habanero Jack

$7.00

Butterkase

$9.00

Dill Havarti

$7.00

Havarti

$7.00

Smoked Gouda

$7.00

Gouda

$7.00

4 Year Aged Cheddar

$7.50

Raspberry Ale Bellavitano

$7.50

Merlot Bellavitano

$7.50

Balsamic Vinegar Bellavitano

$7.50

Gold Bellavitano

$7.50

Tennessee Whiskey Bellavitano

$7.50

Rosemary Asiago Bellavitano

$7.50

Montamore

$8.00

White Cranberry Cheddar

$7.00

Brie

$8.50

Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball

$7.00

Dried Salami

$7.50

Proscuitto

$8.50

Sopressata

$8.50

Napoli

$8.50

Toscano

$8.50

Coppa

$8.50

1/2 Baguette

$2.50

Baguette

$5.00

Gluten Free Crackers

$5.00

Assorted Crackers

$6.00

Butter

$0.50

Olive Oil

$0.25

Olives

$2.50

Fruit + Nuts

$2.50

Fig Preserves

$0.50

Raspberry Preserves

$1.00

Strawberry Preserves

$1.00

Apricot Preserves

$1.00

Black Cherry Preserves

$1.00

EVENTS

Wine + Dine

Thanksgiving Wine + Dine 🦃

$60.00

**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $60.00 per person Barrel Cellar upgrade +$25 - must call 608-883-2100 to reserve barrel cellar seating. Thanksgiving Wine + Dine will be held 11/12/23 at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used! **If you would like to sit next to another party separate of your reservation, please put the first and last name(s) of the other party in the special instructions option below ⬇️**

Christmas Wine + Dine 🎄

$60.00

**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $60.00 per person Barrel Cellar upgrade +$25 - must call 608-883-2100 to reserve barrel cellar seating. Christmas Wine + Dine will be held 12/10/23 at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used! **If you would like to sit next to another party separate of your reservation, please put the first and last name(s) of the other party in the special instructions option below ⬇️**

Harvest Wine + Dine 🍇

Harvest Wine + Dine 🍇

$60.00

**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $60.00 per person Barrel Cellar upgrade +$15 - must call 608-883-2100 to reserve barrel cellar seating. Menu Appetizer: Chef's Choice Soup: Pumpkin Bisque with Cinnamon Croutons Salad: Autumn Salad with mixed greens, cider vinaigrette, crunchy pepitas Entree: Pork Tenderloin Medallions with harvest stuffing and whipped potatoes Dessert: Pumpkin Tart with candied pecans and spiced whipped cream Harvest Wine + Dine will be held 10/15/23 at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used! **If you would like to sit next to another party separate of your reservation, please put the first and last name(s) of the other party in the special instructions option below ⬇️**

Other Events

Wine, Wellness + Yoga Workshops 🧘🏼

Wine, Wellness + Yoga Workshops 🧘🏼

$25.00+

**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $25.00 per person which includes a 1 hour wellness and yoga workshop + 1 glass of wine of your choice · **Our Wine, Wellness & Yoga Workshop will be held on the date selected below at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used!**

Cocktail Workshops 🥃

Cocktail Workshops 🥃

$35.00

**PLEASE READ** Our Cocktail Workshops will be held on the date you choose below at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used! Cost to attend is $35.00 per person. **If you would like to sit next to another party SEPARATE of your reservation, please let us know in the special instructions below ⬇️**

Read Between the Wines 📖

Read Between the Wines 📖

$15.00

**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $15.00 per person which includes a glass of wine of your choice + light snacks while we discuss the featured book. · **Our Read Between the Wine discussion will be held on the date selected below at 5:30 pm; the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used!**