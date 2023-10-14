Staller Estate Winery W8896 County Road A
FOOD
A La Carte
Espresso Bellavitano
Zesty Ranch Goat
Garlic + Herb Goat
Maple Bourbon Goat
Everything Bagel Goat
Fig + Honey Goat
Apple Smoked Cheddar
Aged Balsamic & Chipolline Onion
Blueberry Vanilla Goat
Honey Goat
Gruyere
Bruschetta Jack
Morel & Leek Jack
Habanero Jack
Butterkase
Dill Havarti
Havarti
Smoked Gouda
Gouda
4 Year Aged Cheddar
Raspberry Ale Bellavitano
Merlot Bellavitano
Balsamic Vinegar Bellavitano
Gold Bellavitano
Tennessee Whiskey Bellavitano
Rosemary Asiago Bellavitano
Montamore
White Cranberry Cheddar
Brie
Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball
Dried Salami
Proscuitto
Sopressata
Napoli
Toscano
Coppa
1/2 Baguette
Baguette
Gluten Free Crackers
Assorted Crackers
Butter
Olive Oil
Olives
Fruit + Nuts
Fig Preserves
Raspberry Preserves
Strawberry Preserves
Apricot Preserves
Black Cherry Preserves
EVENTS
Wine + Dine
Thanksgiving Wine + Dine 🦃
**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $60.00 per person Barrel Cellar upgrade +$25 - must call 608-883-2100 to reserve barrel cellar seating. Thanksgiving Wine + Dine will be held 11/12/23 at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used! **If you would like to sit next to another party separate of your reservation, please put the first and last name(s) of the other party in the special instructions option below ⬇️**
Christmas Wine + Dine 🎄
**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $60.00 per person Barrel Cellar upgrade +$25 - must call 608-883-2100 to reserve barrel cellar seating. Christmas Wine + Dine will be held 12/10/23 at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used! **If you would like to sit next to another party separate of your reservation, please put the first and last name(s) of the other party in the special instructions option below ⬇️**
Harvest Wine + Dine 🍇
**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $60.00 per person Barrel Cellar upgrade +$15 - must call 608-883-2100 to reserve barrel cellar seating. Menu Appetizer: Chef's Choice Soup: Pumpkin Bisque with Cinnamon Croutons Salad: Autumn Salad with mixed greens, cider vinaigrette, crunchy pepitas Entree: Pork Tenderloin Medallions with harvest stuffing and whipped potatoes Dessert: Pumpkin Tart with candied pecans and spiced whipped cream Harvest Wine + Dine will be held 10/15/23 at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used! **If you would like to sit next to another party separate of your reservation, please put the first and last name(s) of the other party in the special instructions option below ⬇️**
Other Events
Wine, Wellness + Yoga Workshops 🧘🏼
**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $25.00 per person which includes a 1 hour wellness and yoga workshop + 1 glass of wine of your choice · **Our Wine, Wellness & Yoga Workshop will be held on the date selected below at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used!**
Cocktail Workshops 🥃
**PLEASE READ** Our Cocktail Workshops will be held on the date you choose below at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used! Cost to attend is $35.00 per person. **If you would like to sit next to another party SEPARATE of your reservation, please let us know in the special instructions below ⬇️**
Read Between the Wines 📖
**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $15.00 per person which includes a glass of wine of your choice + light snacks while we discuss the featured book. · **Our Read Between the Wine discussion will be held on the date selected below at 5:30 pm; the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used!**