Harvest Wine + Dine 🍇

$60.00

**PLEASE READ** Cost to attend is $60.00 per person Barrel Cellar upgrade +$15 - must call 608-883-2100 to reserve barrel cellar seating. Menu Appetizer: Chef's Choice Soup: Pumpkin Bisque with Cinnamon Croutons Salad: Autumn Salad with mixed greens, cider vinaigrette, crunchy pepitas Entree: Pork Tenderloin Medallions with harvest stuffing and whipped potatoes Dessert: Pumpkin Tart with candied pecans and spiced whipped cream Harvest Wine + Dine will be held 10/15/23 at 12:00 pm, the date selected for pick up doesn’t matter and will not be used! **If you would like to sit next to another party separate of your reservation, please put the first and last name(s) of the other party in the special instructions option below ⬇️**