Standard at Alpharetta 4 South Main St
FOOD
Appetizers/Sides
Salads
Sammies and Wraps
Pizza
- Small Astro$20.00
- Small Breakfast$21.00
- Small Build your Own$18.00
- Small Calzone$16.00
- Small Jawaiian$20.00
- Small Margherita$21.00
- Small Meat Lovers$21.00
- Small Pesto Chicken$22.00
- Small Pickle Lovers$20.00
- Small Prius$21.00
- Small Standard$21.00
- Small Supreme$21.00
- Large Astro$25.00
- Large Breakfast$27.00
- Large Build your Own$22.00
- Large Jawaiian$25.00
- Large Margherita$27.00
- Large Meat Lovers$27.00
- Large Pesto Chicken$28.00
- Large Pickle Lovers$25.00
- Large Prius$25.00
- Large Standard$27.00
- Large Supreme$27.00
- Large Shrimp$28.00
Kids Menu
Merchandise
DRINKS
Cocktails
- 1/2 Gallon Frose$30.00
- Amaro Monte Negro$8.00
- Bacon Smoked Old Fashioned$17.92Out of stock
- BEER TENT Classic City Tall Boy$9.00
- BEER TENT High Noon$7.00
- BEER TENT Nutrl$7.00
- BEER TENT Titos Lemonade$9.00
- BEER TENT Troplicalia Tall Boy$9.00
- Campari$8.00
- Classic City Lager$4.00
- Frose$11.00
- Frose PITCHER$36.00
- Holiday Shots$3.00
- Mule MUG DEPOSIT$20.00
- Transfusion$12.00
Wine
- Mirabello Prosecco$9.50
- GLS House Chardonnay$7.00
- GLS House Pinot Noir$7.00
- GLS House Cabernet$7.00
- BTL House Chardonnay$28.00
- BTL House Pinot Noir$28.00
- BTL House Cabernet$28.00
- BTL Avalon Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay$45.00Out of stock
- BTL Nobilo Icon$44.00
- BTL Vina Robles Sauvignon Blank$35.00Out of stock
- BTL Voga Pinot Grigio$35.00
- BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc$39.00
- BTL Willamette Valley Riesling$38.00Out of stock
- GLS Avalon Chardonnay$11.00
- GLS Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay$12.00Out of stock
- Gls Nobilo Icon$12.00
- GLS Vina Robles Sauvignon Blank$9.50Out of stock
- GLS Voga Pinot Grigio$8.50
- GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc$10.50
- GLS Willamette Valley Riesling$10.00Out of stock
- Pinot Grigio Gabiella Btl$30.00
- BTL Austin Hope$74.00
- BTL Caricature Red Blend$38.00
- BTL Cherry Pie Pinot Noir$50.00
- BTL Decoy Pinot Noir$52.00
- BTL Juggernaut Cab$55.00
- BTL Les Volets Malbec$30.00Out of stock
- GLS 642 Maremma Toscana$12.00Out of stock
- GLS Austin Hope$18.00
- GLS Caricature Red Blend$10.00
- GLS Cherry Pie Pinot Noir$14.00
- GLS Decoy Pinot Noir$13.00
- GLS Juggernaut Cab$15.00
- GLS Les Volets Malbec$8.00Out of stock
- GLS Slices$12.50
- GLS Quilt$18.00
- BTL Quilt$68.00
- GLS Clark and Telephone$18.00
- BTL Clark and Telephone$68.00
- BTL Bieler Rose$35.00
- BTL Wycliff$24.00Out of stock
- GLS Bieler Rose$9.50
- GLS Mirabello$9.50
- BTL Mirabello$44.00
- GLS Wycliffe$6.50
Beer
- 6B Just Brown Ale 16oz$7.50
- Bells Oberon Eclipse 16oz$7.50
- CC Classic City Lager PITCHER$24.00
- CC Tropicalia PITCHER$30.00
- Cherry Street Coconut Porter 13oz$6.50
- Classic City Lager 16oz$6.50
- Coors Banquet$3.00
- Coors Edge N/A BOTTLE$4.00
- High Noon$7.00
- Labatt Blue Light PITCHER$13.00Out of stock
- Labatt Blue LIight 16oz$3.50Out of stock
- Mich Ultra 16oz$4.50Out of stock
- MNB Death raptor 13oz$7.00
- PBR CAN$3.00
- Standard Lager 16oz$4.00
- Standard Lager Pitcher$14.00
- Tropicalia 16oz$8.00
- Ultra Pitcher$16.00
- Variant Cashmere 13oz$6.50
- Variant Raz Lemon Gose 13oz$8.50
- Wild Leap Alpha 25 11 Oz$7.50
Standard at Alpharetta Location and Ordering Hours
(770) 807-0339
Closed • Christmas!