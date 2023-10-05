Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen Inside Nature Grill Cafe
Our Signature Burgers
THE SB
$11.00
Our signature Pat LaFrieda beef burger blend (chuck, brisket & short-rib) topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pickles & ketchup.
THE TEXAN
$12.00
Our signature Pat LaFrieda beef burger blend is topped with aged cheddar, perfectly crisp lettuce, pickles, straw onions and our house BBQ sauce!
THE BOULEVARD
$12.00
Our signature Pat LaFrieda beef burger blend is topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, peppadew peppers, straw onions & our house made angry mayo.
VEGETARIANS HAVE FEELINGS TOO
$12.00
Our house-made veggie patty topped with cheddar cheese, house BBQ sauce, caramelized onions & avocado. Served on a multi-grain bun.
(347) 947-2334
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM