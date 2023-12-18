Standard Market Taqueria
National Taco Day
- One Veggie Taco$3.00
poblano peppers, corn, red onion, mushrooms, sour cream, queso fresco
- One Chicken Taco$3.00
chipotle chimichurri, pickled red onion, cilantro
- One Chorizo Taco$3.00
chile de árbol, avocado, queso fresco
- One Ground Beef Taco$3.00
lettuce, tomato, cheese
- One Pork Belly Taco$3.00
braised pork belly, sweet chili sesame thai slaw, corn & wheat tortilla
- ONE Carnitas Taco$3.00
salsa morita, grilled pineapple, cilantro, onion
- Blackened Fish Taco$3.50
agave lime slaw, avocado salsa
- Shrimp Taco$3.50
chipotle chimichurri, lettuce, pico de gallo
- One Steak Taco$3.00
roasted jalapeño salsa, cilantro, onion
- One Brisket Taco$3.00
smoked in house for fifteen hours, agave morita BBQ sauce, apple slaw, corn & wheat tortilla
- Fried Cod Fish Taco$3.50
with pineapple, jalapeño, orange lime mojo slaw
- One Blackened Fish Taco$3.00
- One Shrimp Taco$3.00
- One Fried Cod Fish Taco$3.00
Food
TACOS
- Veggie Taco$4.75
poblano peppers, corn, red onion, mushrooms, sour cream, queso fresco
- Chicken Taco$5.50
chipotle chimichurri, pickled red onion, cilantro
- Chorizo Taco$5.25
chile de árbol, avocado, queso fresco
- Ground Beef Taco$5.75
lettuce, tomato, cheese
- Pork Belly Taco$5.75
braised pork belly, sweet chili sesame thai slaw, corn & wheat tortilla
- Carnitas Taco$6.75
salsa morita, grilled pineapple, cilantro, onion
- Blackened Fish Taco$6.00
agave lime slaw, avocado salsa
- Shrimp Taco$6.75
chipotle chimichurri, lettuce, pico de gallo
- Steak Taco$6.00
roasted jalapeño salsa, cilantro, onion
- Brisket Taco$6.00
smoked in house for fifteen hours, agave morita BBQ sauce, apple slaw, corn & wheat tortilla
- Fried Cod Fish Taco$5.75
with pineapple, jalapeño, orange lime mojo slaw
BURRITOS
QUESADILLA
FAJITA PLATE
- Portabello Fajita Plate$14.00
corn or flour tortillas, sour cream, rice, refried beans
- Chicken Fajita Plate$16.00
corn or flour tortillas, sour cream,rice, refried beans
- Steak Fajita Plate$19.00
corn or flour tortillas, sour cream, rice, refried beans
- Shrimp Fajita Plate$19.00
corn or flour tortillas, sour cream, rice, refried beans
TAMALES
TORTAS
KIDS MENU
STREET
SIDES
- CILANTRO RICE$4.00
- REFRIED BEANS$4.00
- SOUR CREAM$0.50
- SIDE AVOCADO$2.50
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$3.00+
- ELOTE$4.00
- BLACK BEANS$4.00
- Pico de gallo 2oz$0.50
- Ghost Pepper Salsa 2oz$0.50
- Serrano Salsa 2oz$0.50
- Roasted Jalapeno Salsa 2oz$0.50
- Rojas Salsa 2oz$0.50
- Chile de Arbol Salsa 2oz$0.50
- Verde Tomatillo Salsa 2oz$0.50
- Chipotle Chimichurri Salsa 2oz$0.50
Monday special
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.50
choice of protein flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
choice of protein flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese
- Chorizo Quesadilla$11.00
choice of protein flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese
- Ground Beef Quesadilla$11.00
choice of protein flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese
- Pork Belly Quesadilla$11.75
choice of protein flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese
- Carnitas Quesadilla$11.75
choice of protein flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese
- Blackened Fish Quesadilla$11.75
choice of protein flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese
- Shrimp Quesadilla$11.50
choice of protein flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese
- Steak Quesadilla$11.75
choice of protein flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese
- Brisket Quesadilla$11.75
choice of protein flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$11.75