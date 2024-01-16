Skip to Main content
Stanga Expansion
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Stangas Big Sausage 715 Parkway suite 7
Delivery
Pickup
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Food
Drinks
Delivery
Pickup
Food
Fryer
Foot Long Corndog
$8.95
Chicken Strips and Fries
$12.99
Foot Long Corndog and Fries
$12.99
Turkey Leg
$14.99
Small Fry
$4.99
Large Fry
$6.99
Onion Rings
$5.97
Fried Pickles
$7.98
Cheese Sticks
$7.95
Deep Fried Oreos
$9.95
Single Chicken Strip
$2.00
Grill
¼ Lb Hotdog
$6.95
Whole Smoked Sausage
$11.96
½ Smoked Sausage
$9.98
Philly Steak and Cheese
$12.99
¼ Lb Hotdog and Fries
$10.96
Misc/Desserts
Nachos and Cheese
$5.47
Soft Serve
$4.47
Funnel Cake
$14.99
Misc (Grill Routing)
Turkey Leg
$14.99
Drinks
Sm Soda
$2.99
Lg Soda
$3.99
Small Frozen Lemonade
$5.47
Large Frozen Lemonade
$6.82
Small Homemade Lemonade
$4.58
Large Homemade Lemonade
$5.47
Hot Chocolate
$4.98
Cappuccino
$4.98
Small Iced Tea
$2.99
Large Ice Tea
$3.99
Bottle Water
$2.69
Small Cup Ice
$0.50
Large Cup Ice
$1.00
Stanga Expansion Location and Ordering Hours
(865) 548-5959
715 Parkway suite 7, Gatlinburg, TN 37601
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement