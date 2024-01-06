Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ
Sandwiches
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich$11.99
1/3 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich$11.99
1/3 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Sliced Turkey Sandwich$7.99
1/3 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.99
1/3 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Chicken Sandwich$7.99
1/3 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Hotlink Sandwich$7.99
1/3 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Brother-In-Law Sandwich$12.49
Grilled/Butterflied Hot Link with American Cheese, Chopped Brisket and BBQ Sauce
- Shrove Sandwich$12.49
Grilled Ham with American Cheese, Chopped Brisket and BBQ Sauce
- Super Deluxe Sandwich$13.49
Brother-In-Law on a Jalapeno Cheese Sourdough Bun
- The Ex-Wife Sandwich$11.49
Pulled Pork Topped with Sliced Brisket and BBQ Sauce
- German Sausage Sandwich$7.99
1/3 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Jalapeno Cheese Sausage Sandwich$7.99
1/3 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Mother Clucker Sandwich$10.99
Boneless Skinless Chicken Thigh, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Egg and Spicy BBQ Mayo on a Jalapeno Cheese Sourdough Bun
- Cadillac Mother Clucker$13.49
Mother Clucker w/ Guacamole and Candied Bacon
- Beef Fajita Torta$13.49
Smoked Skirt Steak with Cabbage, Cilantro, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Grilled Onions and Chedar Cheese on a Jalapeno Cheese Sourdough Bun
- Jumbo Sliced Brisket Sandwich$15.25
Almost 1/2 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Jumbo Chopped Brisket Sandwich$15.25
Almost 1/2 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Jumbo Sliced Turkey Sandwich$9.49
Almost 1/2 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.49
Almost 1/2 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Jumbo Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Almost 1/2 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Jumbo Hotlink Sandwich$9.49
Almost 1/2 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Jumbo Brother-In-Law Sandwich$15.75
Brother-In-Law with an extra Hot Link and Slice of American Cheese
- Jumbo Shrove Sandwich$15.75
Shrove with Extra Ham and American Cheese
- Jumbo Super Deluxe Sandwich$16.75
Jumbo Brother-In-Law on a Jalapeno Cheese Sourdough Bun
- Jumbo The Ex-Wife Sandwich$14.75
Almost 1/2 LB. of Pulled Pork/Sliced Brisket
- Jumbo German Sausage Sandwich$9.49
Almost 1/2 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Jumbo Jalapeno Cheese Sausage Sandwich$9.49
Almost 1/2 LB. on a Toasted Bun w/ BBQ Sauce
- Ham Sandwich$7.99
- Jumbo Ham Sandwich$9.49
- Pork Brother-In-Law$9.99
- Jumbo Pork Brother-In-Law$13.25
Meat By the Pound
- Sliced Brisket 1/2#$16.00
- Sliced Brisket 1#$32.00
- Chopped Brisket 1/2#$16.00
- Chopped Brisket 1#$32.00
- Turkey Breast 1/2#$9.50
- Turkey Breast 1#$19.00
- Chicken Thigh 1/2#$9.00
- Chicken Thigh 1#$18.00
- Hot Link 1/2#$9.50
- Hot Link 1#$19.00
- German Sausage 1/2#$9.50
- German Sausage 1#$19.00
- Jalapeno Cheese Sausage 1/2#$9.50
- Jalapeno Cheese Sausage 1#$19.00
- Smoked Ham 1/2#$9.50
- Smoked Ham 1#$19.00
- Pulled Pork 1/2#$9.00
- Pulled Pork 1#$18.00
- Baby Back Ribs (6 pc)$17.49
- Baby Back Ribs (12 pc)$32.99
- Cold Rib Slab$15.00
- 3 Meat Sampler$33.00
Tacos
- Texas Taco$4.49
Chopped Brisket, Cheddar, Beans, Cabbage, Cilantro & BBQ Sauce on your choice of Tortilla
- Pulled Pork Taco$4.49
Pulled Pork, Cheddar, Guacamole, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro & Salsa Verde on your choice of Tortilla
- Beef Fajita Taco$4.99
Smoked Skirt Steak, Cheddar, Guacamole, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro & Salsa Verde on your choice of Tortilla
- Cluck'n Taco$4.49
Smoked Chicken Thigh, Cheddar, Guacamole, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro & Spicy BBQ Mayo on your choice of Tortilla
- Blackened Gulf Shrimp Taco$6.99
Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Cabbage, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro & Chipotle Crema on your choice of Tortilla
- Veggie Taco$3.79
Guacamole, Cheddar, Cabbage, Mixed Greens, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro & Salsa Verde on your choice of Tortilla
Giant Potatoes/Shareables
- Giant Loaded Nachos$13.99
Choice of Meat, Flour/Corn Blend Tortilla Chips, Queso Blanco, Beans, Spicy BBQ Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro & Cotija Cheese
- Small Loaded Nachos$9.99
Smaller Version of the Giant Loaded Nachos
- Giant Frito Pie$13.49
Choice of Meat, Fritos, Beans, Cheddar & BBQ Sauce
- Baby Wade Frito Pie$10.49
Smaller Version of the Giant Frito Pie
- Chips & Queso$7.50
Queso Blanco, Chopped Brisket, Cilantro, Spicy BBQ Drizzle served with Flour/Corn Blend Tortilla Chips
Sides/Sweets
- Potato Salad - Side$2.99
- Cowboy Beans - Side$2.99
- Coleslaw - Side$2.99
- Macaroni & Cheese - Side$3.50
- Potato Salad - Pint$8.99
- Cowboy Beans - Pint$8.99
- Coleslaw - Pint$8.99
- Macaroni & Cheese - Pint$11.50
- Potato Salad - Quart$15.99
- Cowboy Beans - Quart$15.99
- Coleslaw - Quart$15.99
- Macaroni & Cheese - Quart$19.99Out of stock
- Plain Lays$1.49
- Funyuns$1.49
- BBQ Kettle Chips$1.49
- Jalapeno Kettle Chips$1.49
- Baked Lays$1.49
- Cobbler - Side$2.49
- Bluebell Vanilla Icecream Cup$1.50
- Sister2Sister Cookie$1.99
- Cobbler A La Mode$3.99