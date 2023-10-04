Star Anise Thai Cuisine
Popular Items
Pad Thai
Pan-fried thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, tofu, chinese chives, and crush peanut
Fresh Roll Shrimp (2)
Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, grilled shrimps, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce
Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai
Pad Thai noodles with soft shell crab tempura (1) and crisp-fried egg | (with 2 soft-shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.
Utensils (Provided upon request only)
Appetizer
All Star Platter
Fresh rolls, Crispy Spring rolls (3), Cream cheese puff (3), Chicken Satay (3)
Crispy Spring Rolls (6)
Golden fried rolls stuffed with vermicelli, black mushroom, and vegetables served with plum sauce
Fresh Roll Tofu (4)
Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, seasoned tofu, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce
Fresh Roll Tofu (2)
Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, seasoned tofu, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce
Fresh Roll Shrimp (4)
Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, grilled shrimps, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce
Fresh Roll Shrimp (2)
Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, grilled shrimps, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce
Crispy Tofu
Served with tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts
Cream Cheese Puff (5)
Crisp-fried dumpling filled with cream cheese, water chestnut and scallions served with plum sauce
Veggie Tempura
Crisp-fried assorted vegetables served with sweet chili sauce
Curry Puff (5)
Golden fried puff pastry stuffed with chicken and curry-mashed potato served with cucumber vinaigrette
Steamed Mussel
Steamed black mussels in green curry broth and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Fried Gyoza (6)
Golden fried chicken and veggie gyoza served with house special sauce
Sweet Chili Wings (5)
Fried marinated chicken wings in Thai sweet chili sauce
Fried Calamari
Served with sweet chili sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Served with assorted vegetables fritter and house special sauce
Chicken Satay (4)
Grilled marinated chicken tender or skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Money Bags (8)
Stuffed with ground shrimp and vegetables served with plum sauce
Broth
Tom Yum
Hot and sour soup infused with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, mushroom and onion
Tofu Noodle Soup
Soft tofu, bean thread noodles, mushroom, and Napa cabbage in Thai style flavored clear broth
Tom Kha
Light coconut broth with galangal, Napa cabbage, and mushroom
Ginger Seafood Soup
Ginger gives a soothing aroma to this clear lemongrass broth with seafood, tomato, and onion
Salad
Thai Salad
Heart of romaine, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, egg, with peanut dressing and crispy wonton
Chicken Satay Salad
Grilled marinated chicken tender on bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber topped with peanut dressing
Grilled Tofu and Veggie Salad
Fresh tofu, roasted vegetables, mixed greens in lemongrass lime vinaigrette
Yum Nuer Salad
Sliced grilled Top Sirloin, tomato, cucumber with lime chili dressing and mixed greens (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Papaya Salad
Fresh crisp green papaya, green beans, tomato, tossed with lime chili dressing and crushed peanuts (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Crispy Shrimp Salad
Crisp-fried breaded shrimps, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and curry-tumeric dressing
Larb
Northeastern Thai style minced chicken salad, shallots, mint, scallions, cilantro, lime dressing, and roasted rice powder (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Nuer Numtok
Sliced grilled Top Sirloin tossed in lime chili dressing, shallots, scallions, mint, cilantro, and roasted rice powder (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Nam Sod
Minced chicken, ginger, shallots, cilantro, and peanut in lime dressing (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon fillet, tomato, cucumber, mixed greens with curried-turmeric dressing
Stir-Fried
Thai Basil
Spicy sauce with bell pepper, baby corn, onion, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Mixed Vegetables
Light black bean sauce with mixed vegetables and mushroom
Cashew Nuts
Mild roasted chili sauce with onion, celery, dried chili, and cashew nuts
Ginger
Chinese miso brown sauce with mushrooms, onion, celery and ginger
Garlic Pepper
Fresh garlic and black pepper brown sauce with zucchini, carrot, celery, onion, and mushroom
Sweet and Sour
stir-fried with zucchini, red bell pepper, tomato, pineapple, and onion
Praram
Steamed mixed vegetables and peanut sauce
Sauteed Eggplant
Chili garlic sauce with eggplant, onion, red bell pepper, mushroom and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Spicy Bamboo
Bamboo shoot tips, red bell pepper, eggplant, onion, kaffir lime leaves, and basil. (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Noodles
Pad Thai
Pan-fried thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, tofu, chinese chives, and crush peanut
Khee Mao Noodles
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with chili garlic paste, egg, red bell pepper, chinese broccoli, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Pad See Ew
Pan-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg, and chinese broccoli
Pad Woonsen
Pan-fried bean thread noodles with onion, black mushroom, napa cabbage, and tomato
Curry
Fried Rice
Crab Fried Rice
With real crab meat, egg, onion, peas and carrots, and scallions
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pan-fried rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onion, egg, cashew nuts, peas and carrots
Thai Fried Rice
With egg, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, and cucumber.
Spicy Fried Rice
With chili-garlic paste, egg, red bell pepper, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Specialties
Crab Meat Pad Thai
Pad Thai noodles with real crab meat and crisp-fried egg
Panang Soft Shell Crab
Soft shell crab tempura (1) served with pan-grilled mixed vegetables and panang curry | (with 2 soft shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.
Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai
Pad Thai noodles with soft shell crab tempura (1) and crisp-fried egg | (with 2 soft-shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.
Soft Shell Crab Black Pepper
Soft shell crab tempura (1) served with pan-grilled mixed vegetables, mushroom, and black pepper sauce | (with 2 soft shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish
Soft Shell Crab Pong Karee
Soft shell crab tempura (1) in curry-roasted chili sauce, egg, bell pepper, celery, and onion | (with 2 soft shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.
Fish Black Pepper
Pan-seared white fish fillet with special black pepper sauce, bell pepper, mushroom, celery, and zucchini
Panang Salmon
Pan-seared salmon fillet served with pan-grilled mixed vegetables and Panang curry
Duck Pepper Sauce
Pan-seared duck breast served with pan-grilled mixed vegetables, mushroom, and black pepper sauce
Duck Curry
Roasted duck in Panang curry with pineapple, eggplant, bell pepper, celery, and zucchini
Hot Basil Seafood
Sautéed seafood combination in chili-garlic sauce, baby corn, bell pepper, eggplant, mushroom, onion, and basil
Seafood Pad Pong Karee
Sautéed seafood combination in curry-roasted chili sauce, egg, bell pepper, celery, and onion
Thai BBQ Chicken
Traditional Thai style roasted chicken served with sweet-chili sauce, papaya salad, and sticky rice
Crying Tiger
Grilled marinated Top Sirloin fillet served with spicy tamarind sauce, papaya salad, and sticky rice
Sides
White Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Steamed Mix-Veggie
Cucumber Vinaigrette
Peanut Sauce
Plum Sauce
Curry Sauce
Fried Tofu (5)
Steamed Tofu (5)
SIDE: Soft Shell Crab 1
SIDE: Top Sirloin Steak
SIDE: Salmon Fillet
SIDE: Big Noodle
SIDE: Small Noodle
Dessert
Salted Caramel Crunch Cake
Mango Sticky Rice
Fried Banana Delight
Fried banana in puff pastry served with vanilla cream and mixed berry sauce
Paithong Ice Cream
Sweet sticky rice and warm bread topped with coconut ice cream and toasted peanut
Ice Cream
1 scoop of coconut ice cream, coconut sauce, and toasted peanut