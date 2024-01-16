Star Cinema Grill TX CityCentre
Preview
- 3 Amigos$18.00
sampler trio of fried cheese, chicken tenders, and fried pickles
- Fried Cheese$13.00
hand breaded mozzarella with roasted tomato sauce
- Southwest Eggrolls$13.00
crispy wontons with marinated chicken, spinach, sweet corn, black beans, cheese, and spices, served with ranch dressing
- Hummus$13.00
housemade roasted garlic hummus with warm pita bread and fresh vegetables
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
spinach, artichokes, cream cheese, mozzarella, served with seasoned corn tortilla chips
- Brussel Sprouts$13.00
crispy brussels sprouts tossed in honey sriracha glaze
- Loaded Fries$13.00
seasoned fries smothered with queso, topped with chopped bacon, mixed cheese, seasoned sour cream, and cilantro
- Nacho Libre$13.00
seasoned corn tortilla chips smothered with queso, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Wings$16.00
Hot; Mild; Garlic Parmesan; BBQ; Honey Sriracha Lime
- Quesadilla$14.00
flour tortilla with avocado, pico de gallo, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream
- Bavarian Pretzel$13.00
locally baked pretzels brushed with melted butter and dusted with kosher salt, served with queso, spicy mustard, and cream cheese dip
- Fried Pickles$13.00
fried dill pickles with ranch dressing
Green Screen
- Hail Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
chopped romaine tossed with caesar dressing, herbed croutons, and grated parmesan cheese, topped with grilled chicken
- Hail Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
chopped romaine tossed with caesar dressing, herbed croutons, and grated parmesan cheese, topped with grilled chicken
- Strawberry Chicken Salad$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with lemon basil dressing, sliced strawberry, chopped walnuts, topped with grilled chicken, and drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Strawberry Chicken Wrap$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with lemon basil dressing, sliced strawberry, chopped walnuts, topped with grilled chicken, and drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Cajun Shrimp Salad$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with bleu cheese dressing, topped with cajun grilled shrimp, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, green onion, heirloom tomato, and hard boiled egg
- Cajun Shrimp Wrap$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with bleu cheese dressing, topped with cajun grilled shrimp, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, green onion, heirloom tomato, and hard boiled egg
- Cajun Chicken Salad$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with bleu cheese dressing, topped with cajun grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, green onion, heirloom tomato, and hard boiled egg
- Cajun Chicken Wrap$16.00
mixed baby greens tossed with bleu cheese dressing, topped with cajun grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, green onion, heirloom tomato, and hard boiled egg
Features
- The Classic$17.00
half pound blend of chuck/short rib/brisket burger on a toasted brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and a pickle spear, served with fries
- Mission Impossible$17.00
quarter pound meatless impossible burger on a toasted brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and a pickle spear, served with fries
- Shrunk Sandwich$16.00
pair of pulled pork sliders with bbq & red onion and a pair of chuck/short rib/brisket cheeseburger sliders, served with fries
- Fight Club$16.00
shaved deli ham & turkey, bacon, cheddar & swiss, with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted multigrain bread, served with fries
- Chicken Run$16.00
hand breaded chicken breast with tender sauce and pickles on a toasted brioche bun, served with fries
- Seared Tuna$18.00
yellowfin tuna seared with togarashi shichimi, garnished with gochujang and sesame seeds, served with seaweed salad
- Chicken & Waffles$16.00
belgian waffle and chicken tenders drizzled with chili infused honey
- Street Fighter$16.00
grilled carne asada, onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas, served with chips & salsa
- Salmon Tacos$18.00
fajita marinated salmon, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, and cilantro on corn tortillas, served with chips & salsa
- Grilled Chicken Pico$18.00
- Love Me Tenders$17.00
hand breaded chicken tenderloins, served with fries and tender sauce
- Hot Dog$13.00
grilled quarter pound all beef hot dog with yellow mustard, red onion, and pickle relish on a locally baked new england split top roll, served with fries
- Steak Frites$24.00
flatiron steak grilled to medium doneness, topped with cilantro chimichurri, served with fries
Pizza & Flatbreads
- The Standard$16.00
classic cheese pizza
- Dbl Pepperoni$17.00
lots of crispy pepperoni
- The Usual Suspects$18.00
italian sausage, smoked ham, pepperoni, ground beef, and bacon
- The Godfather$18.00
peppers, onion, mushroom, black olive, tomato, sausage, and pepperoni
- Margherita Flatbread$16.00
heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil, balsamic glaze
- BBQ Pork Flatbread$16.00
pulled pork, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, bbq
- Mushroom Flatbread$16.00
goat cheese, cremini & button mushrooms, rosemary & cilantro, balsamic glaze