Starlight Sushi
Starlight Sushi Menu
Appetizers
Steamed Rice
Edamame
Garlic Edamame
Shishito Peppers
Gyoza (5)
5 pieces
Vegetable Tempura (5)
6 pieces (Broccoli, Carrot, Zucchini, Sweet Potato)
Shrimp Tempura (5)
5 pieces
Assortment Tempura (2 shrimps/4 vegetables)
2 Shrimps + 4 assortment vegetables
Baked Mussel (4)
5 pieces
Soft Shell Crab
Crispy Rice 4)
4 pieces of Crispy rice with Spicy Tuna
Creamy Shrimp Tempura
Salad
Alacarte
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki with steamed rice and vegetables
Beef Teriyaki
Beef Teriyaki with steamed rice and vegetables
Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon Teriyaki with steamed rice and vegetables
Chirashi Bowl
Assortment Sashimi on top of sushi Rice
Nigiri Sampler
8 pieces of assortment Nigiris (Chef choices special)
Sushi & Sashimi Menu
Sushi (2)
Blue Fin Tuna sushi
Hon Maguro
Albacore sushi
Shiro - Maguro
Yellowtail sushi
Hamachi
Salmon sushi
Sake
Spanish Mackarel sushi
Aji
Fresh Water Eel sushi
Unagi
Black Snapper sushi
Halibut sushi
Hirame
Smelt Egg sushi
Masago
Salmon Roe sushi
Ikura
Shrimp sushi
Ebi
Tamago sushi
Tamago
Toro sushi
Sashimi (6)
Hand Roll
Vegetable Handroll
Avocado Handroll
Cucumber Handroll
California Handroll
Tuna Handroll
Cucumber Avocado Handroll
Spicy Tuna Handroll
Spicy Yellowtail Handroll
Spicy Albacore Handroll
Spicy Salmon Handroll
Spicy Shrimp Handroll
Spicy Scallop Handroll
Eel Avocado Handroll
Spider Handroll
Baked Crab Avocado (Soy paper) Handroll
White Fish Tempura (Soy Paper) Handroll
Starlight real crab handroll (soy paper) Handroll
Cut Rolls
California Cutroll
Vegetable cutroll
Cucumber cutroll
Avocado cutroll
Cucumber Avocado cutroll
Tuna Cutroll
Spicy Tuna Cutroll
Spicy Yellowtail Cutroll
Spicy Albacore Cutroll
Spicy Salmon Cutroll
Spicy Shrimp cutroll
Spicy Scallop Cutroll
Eel Avocado cutroll
Philadelphia
Salmon and cream cheese inside
Rainbow
Assorted fish on top on California roll
California Tempura
Crispy Tempura california roll
911
Spicy Tuna with Avocodo on top
Baked Salmon
Caterpillar
Shrimp Tempura cutroll
Crunchy
Dragon
Spider cutroll
B.S.C.cutroll
Baked Scallop over California roll
B.L.C cutroll
Baked Langostino over California roll
Sashimi Special
Hamachi Kurumu
Spicy Tuna wrapped in Yellowtail with ponzu & sesame dressing
Hamachi Crudo
Yellowtail Jalapeno sashimi with Yuzu seasoning and Truffle Oil
Albacore Birista
Albacore with garlic seasoning, Jalapeno and Crispy onion on top
Cajun Carpaccio
Cajun sashimi Carpaccio style with choice of: Blue Fin Tuna, Yellowtail or Escolar
Ceviche Sashimi
Fresh sashimi Ceviche style with choice of: Blue Fin Tuna/Yellowtail/Escolar
Starlight Special
Dynamite
Baked Scallop special with sauteed mushroom and onion
Hon Maguro Kappamaki
Blue Fin Tuna and avocado in cucumber wrap with Caviar and Gold flakes
Butterfly Shrimp
Garlic butter baked Shrimp with Cajun sauce
Salmon Melt Twister
Spicy crab wrapped in Seared Salmon with Caviar on top
Starlight Toro special
Toro Maguro with Caviar, Ikura and Gold flakes
Starlight Lobster special
Lobster dish with our special Starlight sauce on top of house salad and rice
Starlight Wagyu special
Seared Wagyu steak sushi (3) with yuzu and ginger seasoning
Starlight Special Rolls
"007"
Shrimp Tempura and crab roll with seared steak on top
Tropical Thunder
Spicy Tuna roll with Salmon on top with fresh fruit salsa sauce
Ocean Eleven
Baked Salmon roll with shrimp/avocado and crispy onion on top
Magic Mike
Creamy Shrimp tempura on top of Avocado/cucumber-Soy Paper
Mortal Kombat
Shrimp Tempura/Spicy Crab roll with Eel/avocado on top
Godfather
Spicy Tuna/asparagus roll with Albacore and avocado on top
Mission Impossible
White fish tempura with Cajun Escolar and jalapeno on top
Sicario
Spicy Tuna/Shrimp tempura roll with Cajun sauce seared Albacore
Forrest Gump
Salmon Tempura roll with seared Tuna on top
Lunch Specials
Lunch Special Option
Combo 2
Bento
Combo 3
Bento
Handroll special 2
Handroll combination (2)
Handroll Special 3
Nigiri & Roll Sampler
4 Nigiris: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, shrimp with a choice of California or Spicy Tuna roll
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Dynamite Bowl
Baked Scalop over the rice
Chirashi Bowl
Assortment Sashimi on top of Sushi Rice