Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop Richmond
12 Packs
4 Packs
Drift Down Kolsch - 4PK CANS
Starr Hill RVA's exclusive Kolsch that's perfect for summer days on the river!
Electric Sky Cold IPA - 4PK CANS
A hop-forward, citrusy yet clean IPA | 7.0% abv
Northern Lights IPA - 4PK CANS
A perfect blend of barley and American hops makes this a well-balanced, flavorful India pale ale | 6.2% abv
Ramble On Hazy IPA - 4PK CANS
Our most popular Hazy IPA! Boasts lush tropical aromas of juicy grapefruit, pineapple, and citrus. Soft and silky mouthfeel with low bitterness | 7.0% abv
6 Packs
Love Hefeweizen - 6PK CANS
The Love Hefeweizen is an unfiltered wheat beer, distinguished by its light body, fruity aroma, and crisp finish | 5.1% ABV
Murphy's Gold Lager - 6PK CANS
This golden lager is crisp and clean. | 4.8% abv
Northern Lights IPA - 6PK CANS
A perfect blend of barley and American hops makes this a well-balanced, flavorful India pale ale | 6.2% abv
Roxanne Raspberry Sour - 6PK CANS
This ruby red ale is bursting with ripe raspberry flavor. Berry sweetness with a touch of tart, delivers a pleasing punch | 4.7% abv
Sonic Haze Hazy IPA - 6PK CANS
An intense blast of Galaxy, Mosaic & Falconer’s Flight hops. Double Dry-hopped, unfiltered, and raw. A wave of exotic aromas of tropical fruits will leave you in a pleasant haze | 6.7% abv
VA Peaches Peach Wheat - 6PK CANS
NEW! A bright, fresh wheat ale with juicy peach aroma | 5.1% abv
Wahoowa Pale Ale - 6PK CANS
NEW! This citrus-forward, light-bodied pale ale is perfect for game days | 5.1% abv
Crowlers
Merchandise & Collectibles
Bandana
On Sale - 33% Off!
Koozie - SH Logo
Ramble On Key Chain
On Sale - 50% Off!
Ramble On Patch
On Sale - 50% Off! Patches are iron-on.
Ramble On Sticker
On Sale - 60% Off!
Starr Hill Hoo-Rag
On Sale - 50% Off!
Starr Hill Stout Coffee Blend
Organic Starr Hill Stout Blend is a smooth and complex coffee with tasting notes of dark chocolate and sweet caramel. This three-bean blend was created as a collaboration with our friends at Red Rooster Coffee Roasters of Floyd, VA, to be used in our coffee cream stout, Little Red Roostarr. Perfect by itself or paired with cream and sugar. Weight 12 oz. (340g)
Women's Patagonia Vest (Green)
On Sale - 30% Off!
Women's Patagonia Vest (Magenta)
On Sale - 30% Off!