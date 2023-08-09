Starr Hill Stout Coffee Blend

$17.00 Out of stock

Organic Starr Hill Stout Blend is a smooth and complex coffee with tasting notes of dark chocolate and sweet caramel. This three-bean blend was created as a collaboration with our friends at Red Rooster Coffee Roasters of Floyd, VA, to be used in our coffee cream stout, Little Red Roostarr. Perfect by itself or paired with cream and sugar. Weight 12 oz. (340g)