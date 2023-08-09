12 Packs

Summer Variety Pack - 12PK CAN

Summer Variety Pack - 12PK CAN

$18.99

Available now! Featuring Sun Burn Summer Ale, Sonic Haze IPA, Warehouse Pils, and Rio Margarita Gose.

Wahoowa Pale Ale - 12PK CAN

Wahoowa Pale Ale - 12PK CAN

$18.99

NEW! This citrus-forward, light-bodied pale ale is perfect for game days | 5.1% abv

4 Packs

Drift Down Kolsch - 4PK CANS

Drift Down Kolsch - 4PK CANS

$12.99

Starr Hill RVA's exclusive Kolsch that's perfect for summer days on the river!

Electric Sky Cold IPA - 4PK CANS

Electric Sky Cold IPA - 4PK CANS

$15.99

A hop-forward, citrusy yet clean IPA | 7.0% abv

Northern Lights IPA - 4PK CANS

Northern Lights IPA - 4PK CANS

$9.99

A perfect blend of barley and American hops makes this a well-balanced, flavorful India pale ale | 6.2% abv

Ramble On Hazy IPA - 4PK CANS

Ramble On Hazy IPA - 4PK CANS

$15.99

Our most popular Hazy IPA! Boasts lush tropical aromas of juicy grapefruit, pineapple, and citrus. Soft and silky mouthfeel with low bitterness | 7.0% abv

6 Packs

Love Hefeweizen - 6PK CANS

Love Hefeweizen - 6PK CANS

$10.99

The Love Hefeweizen is an unfiltered wheat beer, distinguished by its light body, fruity aroma, and crisp finish | 5.1% ABV

Murphy's Gold Lager - 6PK CANS

Murphy's Gold Lager - 6PK CANS

$11.99

This golden lager is crisp and clean. | 4.8% abv

Northern Lights IPA - 6PK CANS

$10.99

A perfect blend of barley and American hops makes this a well-balanced, flavorful India pale ale | 6.2% abv

Roxanne Raspberry Sour - 6PK CANS

Roxanne Raspberry Sour - 6PK CANS

$11.99Out of stock

This ruby red ale is bursting with ripe raspberry flavor. Berry sweetness with a touch of tart, delivers a pleasing punch | 4.7% abv

Sonic Haze Hazy IPA - 6PK CANS

Sonic Haze Hazy IPA - 6PK CANS

$10.99

An intense blast of Galaxy, Mosaic & Falconer’s Flight hops. Double Dry-hopped, unfiltered, and raw. A wave of exotic aromas of tropical fruits will leave you in a pleasant haze | 6.7% abv

VA Peaches Peach Wheat - 6PK CANS

$11.99

NEW! A bright, fresh wheat ale with juicy peach aroma | 5.1% abv

Wahoowa Pale Ale - 6PK CANS

Wahoowa Pale Ale - 6PK CANS

$11.99

NEW! This citrus-forward, light-bodied pale ale is perfect for game days | 5.1% abv

Crowlers

Chloe Cran-Orange Sour - CROW

$12.00

Chloe Cranberry Orange Sour brings tart and festive notes of cranberry paired with sweet, juicy orange in a light and effervescent body. | 4.7% ABV

Contessa Lemon Bar Gose - CROW

$15.00

Vice Versa Hefeweizen - CROW

$15.00

Merchandise & Collectibles

Bandana

Bandana

$4.00

On Sale - 33% Off!

Koozie - SH Logo

Koozie - SH Logo

$3.00
Ramble On Key Chain

Ramble On Key Chain

$2.00

On Sale - 50% Off!

Ramble On Patch

Ramble On Patch

$2.00Out of stock

On Sale - 50% Off! Patches are iron-on.

Ramble On Sticker

Ramble On Sticker

$0.50

On Sale - 60% Off!

Starr Hill Hoo-Rag

$7.00

On Sale - 50% Off!

Starr Hill Stout Coffee Blend

Starr Hill Stout Coffee Blend

$17.00Out of stock

Organic Starr Hill Stout Blend is a smooth and complex coffee with tasting notes of dark chocolate and sweet caramel. This three-bean blend was created as a collaboration with our friends at Red Rooster Coffee Roasters of Floyd, VA, to be used in our coffee cream stout, Little Red Roostarr. Perfect by itself or paired with cream and sugar. Weight 12 oz. (340g)

Women's Patagonia Vest (Green)

Women's Patagonia Vest (Green)

$70.00

On Sale - 30% Off!

Women's Patagonia Vest (Magenta)

Women's Patagonia Vest (Magenta)

$70.00

On Sale - 30% Off!