Stash Box 866 Elm Street
Full Menu
Beginning
Dinner Bread
Rotating bread, whipped butter, and sea salt
Charcuterie Board
Assorted meats and cheeses, house pickles, mustard, candied nuts, preserves, local honey, and crostini
Oysters on the Half Shell
Local oysters, cocktail, pickle pear relish, lemon, and pickles
Shrimp Cocktail
6 shrimps, cocktail, pickle pear relish, lemon, and pickles
Shrimp Toast
Sautéed shrimp, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, leeks, Parmesan, lemon white wine butter sauce, roasted garlic baguette, and Parmesan crisps
Foie Gras
Seared foie Gras, pear chutney, poached pear, roasted garlic baguette, smoked pistachio, and pear gastrique
Pork Belly Rangoons
Slow-roasted pork belly, caramelized onion, Korean BBQ sauce, and crispy fried shallots
Perogies
Always rotating with accompanied sauce
Scallop Crudo
Thinly sliced scallops, pineapple jalapeño salsa, toasted coconut, mango gastrique, and sea salt
Surf and Turf Tartare
Beef tenderloin, red pepper, red onion, jalapeño, roasted red pepper aioli, egg yolk - salmon, cucumber, pear, scallion, tzatziki, cucumber rolls, orange supremes, and roasted garlic baguette
Dutch Baby
Rosemary marinated cherry tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, basil, roasted garlic baguette, and balsamic
Middle
Smash Burger
Two 4 oz patties, smashed caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted red pepper aioli served with pickles and french fries or high life
Seared Duck Breast
Crispy pancetta, brussel sprouts, sautéed garlic, spinach, honey balsamic, sunny-side duck egg, and maple
Pork Belly Poutine
Slow-roasted pork belly, crispy fries, Cheddar cheese curds, rosemary brown gravy, scallion, and roasted tomato chive crema
Seared Scallops
Crispy pancetta, maple bourbon succotash, lemon aioli, tempura crunch, and roasted garlic baguette
Coconut Curry Salmon
Seared salmon, coconut curry rice, spicy slaw, cilantro basil vinaigrette, and toasted coconut
Ribeye
12 oz grilled ribeye, charred shallot, mashed potatoes, prosciutto wrapped asparagus, and rosemary bearnaise sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Cacio E Pepe Primavera
Fettucini, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, spinach, roasted red peppers, and Parmesan crisps
Mushroom Ragout
End
Bananas Foster
Sautéed bananas, brown sugar, dark rum, served over a cinnamon toast crunch waffle, whipped cream, brûléed bananas, and cinnamon sugar
Peaches and Cream Tart
Homemade brown sugar tart shell, sugared blueberries and peaches, cream cheese frosting, whipped cream, powdered sugar, and fresh mint