State Street Pizza & Grill
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Deep Fried Mozzarella Cheesesticks Served With Marinara Sauce
Onion Rings
Deep Fried Beer Battered Onions
Breaded Mushrooms
Deep Fried Breaded Mushrooms Served with Cocktail Sauce
Small French Fries
3/8 Straight Cut Fries
Large French Fries
3/8 Straight Cut Fries
Small Cheese Fries
French Fries Covered in Your Choice of Kraft Cheese Wiz or Mozzarella Cheese
Large Cheese Fries
French Fries Covered in Your Choice of Kraft Cheese Wiz or Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza Fries
French Fries Covered in Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Baked in the Oven
CheeseSteak Fries
French Fries Covered with Steak, Fried Onions, Kraft Cheese Wiz, Ranch, and American Cheese
Mega Fries
Two Layers of French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Kraft Cheese Wiz, Bacon, and Ranch
Old Bay Fries
French Fries Coated with Old Bay Seasoning
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries Coated with Cinnamon Sugar Powder
CheeseSteak Egg Rolls
Served with Spicy Ketchup
5 Bone-in Wings
Drums and Flats Covered in your Choice of Sauce
10 Bone-in Wings
Drums and Wings Covered in your Choice of Sauce
20 Bone-in Wings
Drums and Wings Covered in your Choice of Sauce
1/2 Lbs Boneless Wings
Bite Sized Breaded Chicken Pieces Covered in your Choice of Sauce
1 Lbs Boneless Wings
Bite Sized Breaded Chicken Pieces Covered in your Choice of Sauce
5 Wing Zings
Spicy Breaded Wings With a Side of Hot Sauce
10 Wing Zings
Spicy Breaded Wings With a Side of Hot Sauce
20 Wing Zings
Spicy Breaded Wings With a Side of Hot Sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Pizza
PER BBQ Chicken Pizza
PER Buffalo Chicken Pizza
PER Cheese Pizza
PER Cheesesteak Pizza
PER Chicken Bacon Ranch
PER Hawaiian Pizza
PER Meat Lovers Pizza
PER Supreme Pizza
PER Veggie Pizza
PER White Pizza
PER White Specialty Pizza
Med BBQ Chicken Pizza
Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Med Cheese Pizza
Med Cheesesteak Pizza
Med Chicken Bacon Ranch
Med Hawaiian Pizza
Med Meat Lovers Pizza
Med Supreme Pizza
Med Veggie Pizza
Med White Pizza
Med White Specialty Pizza
LRG BBQ Chicken Pizza
LRG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
LRG Cheese Pizza
LRG Cheesesteak Pizza
LRG Chicken Bacon Ranch
LRG Hawaiian Pizza
LRG Meat Lovers Pizza
LRG Supreme Pizza
LRG Veggie Pizza
LRG White Pizza
LRG White Specialty Pizza
SIC BBQ Chicken Pizza
SIC Buffalo Chicken Pizza
SIC Cheese Pizza
SIC Cheesesteak pizza
SIC Chicken Bacon Ranch
SIC Hawaiian Pizza
SIC Meat Lovers Pizza
SIC Supreme Pizza
SIC Veggie Pizza
SIC White Pizza
SIC White Specialty Pizza
Personal Half & Half Pizza
Medium Half & Half Pizza
Large Half & Half Pizza
Sicilian Half & Half Pizza
Stromboli/Calzone
Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Cucumbers, Egg, and Croutons
Chef Salad
Garden Salad with 2 Rolls of Turkey, Ham, and Provolone Cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Shaved and Grated Cheese
Chicken Ceaser Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Chicken, and Shaved and Grated Cheese
Antipasto Salad
Garden Salad with Chopped Ham, Capicola, Salami, and Provolone Cheese Over Top
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Garden Salad with Buffalo Chicken Over Top
Side Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Sweet Peppers
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh Chopped and Grilled Chicken on Top of our Garden Salad
Steak Salad
Fresh Chopped Steak on Top of our Garden Salad
Chicken Salad Salad
Our Homemade Chicken Salad on Top of our Garden Salad
Clubs & Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our Homemade Chicken Salad With your Choice of Bread and Toppings
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on your Choice of Bread
Italian Club
Ham, Salami, and Capicola with Bacon lettuce and Tomatoes in between 3 Slices of Toasted Bread
BLT Club
2 Layers of Bacon Lettuce and Tomatoes on your Choice of Toasted Bread
Chicken Salad Club
Our Homemade Chicken Salad with Bacon lettuce and Tomatoes in between 3 Slices of Toasted Bread
Turkey Club
Cooked in House Sliced Turkey with Bacon lettuce and Tomatoes in between 3 Slices of Toasted Bread
Ham Club
Sliced Ham with Bacon lettuce and Tomatoes in between 3 Slices of Toasted Bread
Hoagies
Italian Hoagie
Ham, Capicola, and Salami on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Sliced Ham on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings
Turkey Hoagie
Cooked in House Turkey on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings
Chicken Salad Hoagie
Our Homemade Chicken Salad on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings
Veggie Hoagie
Lettuce, Tomatoes, White Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings
Cheese Hoagie
Your Choice of 3 Cheeses on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings
Cold Wraps
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Sliced Ham on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings
Italian Wrap
Ham, Capicola, and Salami on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings
Turkey Wrap
Cooked in House Turkey on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our Homemade Chicken Salad on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Caeser Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved & Grated Cheese on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, White Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings
Hot Wraps
Cheesesteaks
Hot Off the Grill
Burgers
Platters
Breakfast Sandwich
Large Bacon Egg & Cheese
3 Scrabbled Eggs, Chopped Bacon, & Melted American Cheese on a 12" Seeded Roll
Small Bacon Egg & Cheese
Large Ham Egg & Cheese
Small Ham Egg & Cheese
Large Sausage Egg & Cheese
Small Suasage Egg & Cheese
Large Egg & Cheese
Small Egg & Cheese
Pasta
Spaghetti
Fresh Pasta with our House made Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Fresh Pasta with our House made Sauce and Meatballs
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Fresh Pasta with our House made Meat Suace
Butter Noodles
Fresh Pasta covered with Butter
Cheese Ravioli
6 Cheese Raviolis covered in our House made Sauce
Baked Ziti
Ziti Noodles Mixed with Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, and our House made Sauce then Baked in the Oven