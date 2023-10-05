Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 Deep Fried Mozzarella Cheesesticks Served With Marinara Sauce

Onion Rings

$6.99

Deep Fried Beer Battered Onions

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.29

Deep Fried Breaded Mushrooms Served with Cocktail Sauce

Small French Fries

$4.99

3/8 Straight Cut Fries

Large French Fries

$5.99

3/8 Straight Cut Fries

Small Cheese Fries

$6.99

French Fries Covered in Your Choice of Kraft Cheese Wiz or Mozzarella Cheese

Large Cheese Fries

$8.99

French Fries Covered in Your Choice of Kraft Cheese Wiz or Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Fries

$7.99

French Fries Covered in Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese and Baked in the Oven

CheeseSteak Fries

$12.99

French Fries Covered with Steak, Fried Onions, Kraft Cheese Wiz, Ranch, and American Cheese

Mega Fries

$12.99

Two Layers of French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese, Kraft Cheese Wiz, Bacon, and Ranch

Old Bay Fries

$5.99

French Fries Coated with Old Bay Seasoning

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries Coated with Cinnamon Sugar Powder

CheeseSteak Egg Rolls

$8.29

Served with Spicy Ketchup

5 Bone-in Wings

$8.99

Drums and Flats Covered in your Choice of Sauce

10 Bone-in Wings

$13.99

Drums and Wings Covered in your Choice of Sauce

20 Bone-in Wings

$23.99

Drums and Wings Covered in your Choice of Sauce

1/2 Lbs Boneless Wings

$7.99

Bite Sized Breaded Chicken Pieces Covered in your Choice of Sauce

1 Lbs Boneless Wings

$13.99

Bite Sized Breaded Chicken Pieces Covered in your Choice of Sauce

5 Wing Zings

$10.99

Spicy Breaded Wings With a Side of Hot Sauce

10 Wing Zings

$14.99

Spicy Breaded Wings With a Side of Hot Sauce

20 Wing Zings

$24.99

Spicy Breaded Wings With a Side of Hot Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Slice's

Plain Slice

$3.29

Hawaiian Slice

$4.79

Supreme Slice

$4.79

Veggie Slice

$4.79

Meat Lovers Slice

$4.79

Pizza

PER BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

PER Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

PER Cheese Pizza

$9.99

PER Cheesesteak Pizza

$11.99

PER Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

PER Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

PER Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99

PER Supreme Pizza

$11.99

PER Veggie Pizza

$11.99

PER White Pizza

$10.99

PER White Specialty Pizza

$11.99

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Med Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Med Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.99

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

Med Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Med Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Med White Pizza

$14.99

Med White Specialty Pizza

$15.99

LRG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

LRG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

LRG Cheese Pizza

$15.99

LRG Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.99

LRG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

LRG Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

LRG Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

LRG Supreme Pizza

$20.99

LRG Veggie Pizza

$20.99

LRG White Pizza

$17.99

LRG White Specialty Pizza

$20.99

SIC BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99

SIC Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

SIC Cheese Pizza

$18.99

SIC Cheesesteak pizza

$23.99

SIC Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

SIC Hawaiian Pizza

$23.99

SIC Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.99

SIC Supreme Pizza

$23.99

SIC Veggie Pizza

$23.99

SIC White Pizza

$20.99

SIC White Specialty Pizza

$23.99

Personal Half & Half Pizza

Medium Half & Half Pizza

Large Half & Half Pizza

Sicilian Half & Half Pizza

Stromboli/Calzone

Mini

$11.99

Small

$14.49

Large

$20.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Cucumbers, Egg, and Croutons

Chef Salad

$10.99

Garden Salad with 2 Rolls of Turkey, Ham, and Provolone Cheese

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Shaved and Grated Cheese

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Chicken, and Shaved and Grated Cheese

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Garden Salad with Chopped Ham, Capicola, Salami, and Provolone Cheese Over Top

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Garden Salad with Buffalo Chicken Over Top

Side Salad

$4.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Sweet Peppers

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fresh Chopped and Grilled Chicken on Top of our Garden Salad

Steak Salad

$11.99

Fresh Chopped Steak on Top of our Garden Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$11.99

Our Homemade Chicken Salad on Top of our Garden Salad

Clubs & Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.99

Our Homemade Chicken Salad With your Choice of Bread and Toppings

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on your Choice of Bread

Italian Club

$12.99

Ham, Salami, and Capicola with Bacon lettuce and Tomatoes in between 3 Slices of Toasted Bread

BLT Club

$12.99

2 Layers of Bacon Lettuce and Tomatoes on your Choice of Toasted Bread

Chicken Salad Club

$12.99

Our Homemade Chicken Salad with Bacon lettuce and Tomatoes in between 3 Slices of Toasted Bread

Turkey Club

$12.99

Cooked in House Sliced Turkey with Bacon lettuce and Tomatoes in between 3 Slices of Toasted Bread

Ham Club

$12.99

Sliced Ham with Bacon lettuce and Tomatoes in between 3 Slices of Toasted Bread

Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$12.99

Ham, Capicola, and Salami on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$12.99

Sliced Ham on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings

Turkey Hoagie

$12.99

Cooked in House Turkey on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$12.99

Our Homemade Chicken Salad on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings

Veggie Hoagie

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, White Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings

Cheese Hoagie

$12.99

Your Choice of 3 Cheeses on our 12" Seeded Roll with your choice of Toppings

Cold Wraps

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Sliced Ham on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings

Italian Wrap

$12.99

Ham, Capicola, and Salami on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings

Turkey Wrap

$12.99

Cooked in House Turkey on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.99

Our Homemade Chicken Salad on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$12.99

Chopped Grilled Chicken, Caeser Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved & Grated Cheese on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, White Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Broccoli, on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings

Hot Wraps

Bufflao Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$12.99

Cheesesteak Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$12.99

Burger Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$12.99

Sausage Parmesan Wrap

$12.99

Bacon Egg & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Sausage Egg & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Egg & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Ham Egg & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Cheesesteaks

State Street Special

$15.29

Plan Steak Sandwich

$12.29

Cheesesteak

$13.29

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.29

Bufflao Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.59

Pizza Cheesesteak

$13.59

Green Pepper Cheesesteak

$13.59

Green Pepper Cheesesteak with Mushrooms

$14.09

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak

$13.59

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$13.59

Hot Off the Grill

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Sausage Parmesan Sandwich

$12.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.29

Comes with No Cheese

Cheese Burger

$7.59

Comes with White American Cheese

The Classic

$8.29

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and Pickles

Bacon & Swiss Burger

$7.99

Comes with Bacon and Swiss Cheese

Mushroom & Pepper Jack Burger

$7.99

Comes with Mushrooms and Pepper Jack Cheese

Platters

Chiken Fingers with Fries

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Fingers with Fries

$11.99

Breaded Shrimp Basket with Fries

$12.99

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.99

Breakfast Sandwich

Large Bacon Egg & Cheese

$10.99

3 Scrabbled Eggs, Chopped Bacon, & Melted American Cheese on a 12" Seeded Roll

Small Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Large Ham Egg & Cheese

$10.99

Small Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Large Sausage Egg & Cheese

$10.99

Small Suasage Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Large Egg & Cheese

$9.99

Small Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$13.99

Fresh Pasta with our House made Sauce

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$14.99

Fresh Pasta with our House made Sauce and Meatballs

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$14.99

Fresh Pasta with our House made Meat Suace

Butter Noodles

$12.99

Fresh Pasta covered with Butter

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

6 Cheese Raviolis covered in our House made Sauce

Baked Ziti

$15.99

Ziti Noodles Mixed with Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, and our House made Sauce then Baked in the Oven

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.99

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$6.99

Specials

2 Large Pizza

$28.99

Large 1 Topping Pizza with 10 Wings

$28.99

Cheese Burger, Fries & Drink

$13.99

Club Sandwich, Fries, & Drink

$13.99

Personal 1 Topping Pizza & Drink

$13.99

Beverages & Chips

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Aha Sparkling Water

$2.89

2 Liter Soda

$4.29

20 Oz Soda

$2.49

Coffee

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.29

Energy Drinks

Bags Of Chips

Fair Life

$2.89

Gatorade

$3.59

Bottle Water

$2.39

Apple Juice

$2.39

Sides

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Ceaser

$1.00

French

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Wiz

$1.00

Small Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Large Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Green Peppers

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Tomatos

$1.00

Fried Onions

$0.50

Raw Onions

$0.50

Sweet Peppers

$1.00

Hot Peppers

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00

Relish

$1.00

Anchovies

$2.00

Meatballs

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Bread & Dough

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.99

Large Dough Ball

$5.00

Small Dough Ball

$4.00

Mini Dough Ball

$3.00

12" Roll

$3.00

Burger Bun

$2.00