Statehouse Restaurant & Catering
Coffee and Beverages
Coffee by Terranova Coffee Roasters
- Medium Roast Drip$2.85+
- Americano$3.50+
Our River City Espresso and hot water
- Cafe' Latte$4.50+
Our River City Espresso, with steamed milk and foam
- Caramel Latte$5.25+
Our Rivery City Espresso, with caramel sauce, steamed milk and foam
- Cafe' Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, with chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- White Chocolate Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, with white chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- Tuxedo Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, with white and dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- Caramel Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, caramel and chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- Cappuccino$4.25
Our River City Espresso, topped with milk foam in an 8oz cup
- Cafe' Misto$3.65+
Our Statehouse Blend Roast, with steamed milk and foam
- Espresso$3.25
Two Shots of our River City Espresso
- Cafe' Macchiato$3.25
Our River City Espresso with a dollop of foam
- Joe to Go - Serves 10-12$25.55
96oz of Statehouse coffee to go with cups and lids
- Cup Charge$0.50
Iced Coffee by Terranova Coffee Roasting
- Cold Brew$4.55+
Terranova's small batch cold brew over ice
- Iced Latte$5.00+
Our River City Espresso, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, white chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Tuxedo Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, white and dark chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Caramel Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, caramel and chocolate sauce with cold milk over ice
- Iced Caramel Latte$5.65+
Our River City Espresso caramel sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Americano$3.50+
Our River City Espresso, with water over ice
- Iced Espresso$3.25
Our River City Espresso over ice
- Milk 16 oz$3.50
- Half Half 8 oz$3.00
Organic Hot Tea
Iced Tea
London Fog
Hot Chocolate
Sodas and Cold Bottled Beverages
- AHA Blueberry Pomegranate$1.75
- AHA Lime Watermelon$1.75
- AHA Mango Black Tea 16oz$1.75
- AHA Raspberry Acai 16oz$1.75
- Barqs Root Beer 20oz Btl$2.25
- Bodyarmor Lyte Blueberry Pomegranate$2.50
- Bodyarmor Lyte Peach Mango$2.50
- Bodyarmor Orange Mango$2.50
- Bodyarmor Strawberry Banana$2.50
- Cherry Coke 20oz btl$2.25
- Coke 20oz btl$2.25
- Coke Zero 20oz btl$2.25
- Diet Coke 20oz btl$2.25
- Fanta Orange 20oz Btl$2.25
- Gold Peak Sweetened Black$2.50
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea$2.50
- Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz Btl$2.25
- Minute Maid Pink Lemonade 20oz Btl$2.25
- Monster Energy$3.25
- Monster Energy Gold$3.25
- Monster Energy Ultra Paradise$3.25
- Monster Ultra Fiesta$3.25
- Monster Ultra Rosa$3.25
- Monster Zero$3.25
- Powerade Fruit Punch$2.00
- Powerade Mountain Berry Blast$2.00
- Smartwater 20oz$2.50
- Sprite 20 oz btl$2.25
- Niagra Water$1.75
- Something & Nothing$2.00
- Vitamin Water$2.25
- Agua Fresca$2.25
Pastries, Bagels & Sweet Treats
Pastries & Bagels
Sweet Treats
Lunch
Wholesome Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap with Caesar Dressing$11.11
Chicken Breast Strips, Romaine, Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Caesar Dressing in a Whole Wheat Tortilla
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.11
Sous Vide Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tortilla Strips & Southwest Aioli in a Whole Wheat Tortilla. (Dressing on the side)
- Roasted Veggie Spinach Wrap$9.75
Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Cranberry, Feta &, Green Goddess Dressing in a Spinach Wrap
- Vegan Veggie Wrap$9.50
Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Cranberry in a Spinach Wrap. No Cheese or Dressing.
- Turkey & Havarti Cheese Wrap$11.11
Single Lobe Smoked Supreme Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Romaine Lettuce & Tomatoes in a Rancho Flower Tortilla
Nourish Bowl
Salads
Gourmet To Go Salads
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken Breast, Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, House Made Croutons & Caesar Dressing
- Roasted Vegetable Mixed Green Salad$12.99Out of stock
roasted Sweet Potatoes, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, House Roasted Nut Blend & Green Goddess dressing
- Garden Harvest Salad$12.99
Mixed Greens, Roasted Butternut Squash, Grilled Red Beats, Edamame, Black Olives, Artichoke with Green Goddess Dressing on the side
- Mediterranean Chicken Salad$12.99Out of stock
Romaine Lettuce, House made Tabouli Salad (Fresh Parsley, Quinoa, Lemon, Tomatoes), Shredded Sous Vide Chicken Breast & Feta Dressing