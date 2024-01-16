Statehouse Outpost
Coffee & Tea
- Medium Roast Drip$2.85+
- Americano$3.50+
Our River City Espresso and hot water
- Cafe' Latte$4.50+
Our River City Espresso, with steamed milk and foam
- Caramel Latte$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, with caramel sauce, steamed milk and foam
- Cafe Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso Blend, with chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- White Chocolate Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, with white chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- Tuxedo Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, with white and dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- Caramel Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, caramel and chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- Cappuccino$4.25
Our River City Espresso, topped with milk foam in an 8oz cup
- Cafe Misto$3.65+
Our Statehouse Blend Roast, with steamed milk and foam
- Espresso$3.25
Two Shots of our River City Espresso
- Cafe' Macchiato$3.75
Our River City Espresso with a dollop of foam
- Joe to Go - Serves 10-12$25.55
96oz of Statehouse coffee to go with cups and lids
- Cup charge$0.50
- Cold Brew$4.55+
Terranova's small batch cold brew over ice
- Iced Latte$5.00+
Our River City Espresso, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, white chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Tuxedo Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, white and dark chocolate sauce, with cold millk over ice
- Iced Caramel Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, caramel and chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Caramel Latte$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, caramel sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Americano$3.50+
Our River City Espresso, with water over ice
- Iced Espresso$3.25
Our River City Espresso over ice
- Milk 16 oz$3.50
- Half Half 8 oz$3.00
- Earl Grey - Organic Black Tea$3.95Out of stock
Earl Grey Organic Scented Black Tea Full-bodied and smooth with the enlivening floral notes of Calabrian bergamot citrus
- English Breakfast -Organic Black Tea$3.95Out of stock
A full-bodied, awakening blend with a rich malty flavor and hints of currants and caramel.
- Green Tea -Mao Feng Shui$3.95Out of stock
This spring harvested Mao Feng green tea from Zhejiang China has a slightly sweet, vegetal taste and aroma with a lingering fresh aftertaste. Carefully picked at high elevation, it is exceptionally rich in antioxidants for greater feng shui enhancement.
- Fez- Mint Green Tea$3.95
Rare green teas from China combined with aromatic spearmint grown in the Pacific Northwest and a hint of lemon myrtle from Australia. Fez artfully evokes old Morocco, and tastes best when shared with friends while lounging on pillows.
- MEADOW-CHAMOMILE$3.95
The cabernet of hibiscus teas. We join luscious red hibiscus with Indian sarsaparilla, ginger, pink rose petals, and elderflowers from Europe. Deep red, complex, nuanced and caffeine free, this tea almost needs a corkscrew.
- Masala Chai - Spiced Black Tea$3.95
- Rose City Genmaicha - "Popcorn Tea"$3.95
Japanese genmaicha, combines the light nutty flavor of roasted rice with the grassy green tea, softly finished with rose petals, light manuka honey and Italian bergamot
- Matcha Super Green - RISHI$3.95
Plant Based- An energizing and vibrant green tea with a dewy, savory-sweet flavor. Boosted with Matcha for a long lasting sense of focus.
- Iced Black Tea$3.45+
House Brewed Black Tea
- Iced Chai Latte$5.45+
Black Tea infused with spices, mixed with cold milk and poured over ice
- London Fog$4.45Out of stock
- 12 Oz Hot Chocolate$3.75
- 16 Oz Hot Chocolate$4.25
- Chai Latte$4.95+
- Iced Chai Latte$5.45+
Breakfast
- Steak Breakfast Burrito$11.25Out of stock
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$8.80Out of stock
Applewood Smoked, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheddar, Crispy Tots, Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$8.80
Roasted Peppers and Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Flour Tortilla
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$8.80Out of stock
Maple Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Flour Tortilla
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on English Muffin$7.65
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on English Muffin
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on Croissant$8.25
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, and Yellow Cheddar, on a Croissant
- Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on Bagel$7.65
Maple Breakfast Sausage, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on a Bagel
- Yogurt Parfait$5.50
Clover Organic Vanilla Greek Yogurt, fresh berries, granola
- Fresh Fruit Salad$3.95
Watermelon, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, and Red Seedless Grapes
- Fresh Baked Crossiant$4.25
- Everything Bagel$2.50
- Plain Bagel$2.50
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$2.50
- Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait Muffin$4.55
- Blueberry Lemon Parfait Muffin$4.75
Lunch
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP --- Chicken Breast Strips, Romaine, Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Caesar Dressing in a miRancho Flour Tortilla$11.11
Chicken Breast Strips, Romaine, Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Caesar Dressing in a miRancho Flour Tortilla
- SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP --- Sous Vide Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tortilla Strips and Southwest Chipotle Aioli wrapped in a mi Rancho Flour Tortilla$11.11
Sous Vide Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tortilla Strips and Southwest Chipotle Aioli wrapped in a mi Rancho Flour Tortilla
- ROASTED VEGGIE WRAP --- Tri-Color Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Cranberry, Feta, Green Goddess Dressing wrapped in Mi Rancho spinach wrap (Quinoa is a protein:)$9.75
Tri-Color Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Cranberry, Feta, Green Goddess Dressing wrapped in Mi Rancho spinach wrap (Quinoa is a protein:)
- HUMMUS WRAP --- Hummus, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Tabouli and Mixed Greens in a Spinach Wrap - No Dressing - Vegan$9.75
Hummus, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Tabouli and Mixed Greens in a Spinach Wrap - No Dressing - Vegan
- TURKEY & HAVARTI CHEESE WRAP --- Single Lobe Smoked Supreme Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Romaine Lettuce & Tomatoes, dressed in Statehouse Aioli wrapped in mi Rancho Flour Tortilla$11.11
Single Lobe Smoked Supreme Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Romaine Lettuce & Tomatoes, dressed in Statehouse Aioli wrapped in mi Rancho Flour Tortilla BBRL Supreme all natural 'never-ever' ABF/HF, hardwood smoked turkey breast whole, single lobe, crafted from hormone and antibiotic free raw materials. all natural ingredients, minimally processed. Product is allergen free of the big 8 commonly recognized allergens, gluten and MSG free, reduced sodium for a healthier choice.
- THRIVE BOWL --- Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Herb Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cranberries, Feta Cheese and Choice of Dressing$11.11
Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Herb Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cranberries, Feta Cheese and Choice of Dressing
- PURPOSE BOWL --- Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing$11.11
Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing
- WHOLESOME BOWL --- Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Sous-Vide Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions and Cucumber$11.11
Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Grilled Chicken Breast, Sous-Vide Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions and Cucumber
- Italian Wedding Soup$6.00Out of stock
Comes with 1 Slice of Bread
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD --- Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, House Made Croutons and Caesar Dressing$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, House Made Croutons and Caesar Dressing
- ROASTED VEGETABLE MIXED GREEN SALAD --- Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, House Roasted Nut Blend and Green Goddess Dressing$12.99
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, House Roasted Nut Blend and Green Goddess Dressing
- GARDEN HARVEST SALAD --- Mixed Greens, Roasted Butternut Squash, Grilled Red Beets, Edamame, Black Olives, Artichoke with Green Goddess Dressing on the side$12.99
Mixed Greens, Roasted Butternut Squash, Grilled Red Beets, Edamame, Black Olives, Artichoke with Green Goddess Dressing on the side
- MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD --- Romaine Lettuce, House Made Tabouli Salad (Fresh Parsley, Quinoa, Lemon, Tomatoes) Shredded Sous Vide Chicken Breast and Feta Dressing$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, House Made Tabouli Salad (Fresh Parsley, Quinoa, Lemon, Tomatoes) Shredded Sous Vide Chicken Breast and Feta Dressing
- Albacore Tuna Protein Box$10.00
Albacore Wild White Tuna (Line Caught) Red Seedless Grapes, Cage Free Hard Boiled Egg, Ritz Crackers
- Hummus Protein Box$10.00
Tabouli Hummus, Falafel, Cucumber, Naan Bread
- Tomato Mozzarella Protein Box$9.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Pesto, Flatbread
Sweet Treats
- 3 Beignets (Chocolate Hazelnut)$4.77
- 3 Beignets (Raspberry)$4.77
- 3 Beignets (Plain)$4.77
- Peruvian Chocolate Brownie$3.75
Sweet Street Peruvian Chocolate Brownie
- Heath Bar Cookie$3.25
House Baked Heath Bar Cookie
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00Out of stock
House Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Rice Krispy Treat$3.50
Sweet Street Brown Butter and Sea Salt Rice Krispy Treat
- Tiramisu$4.25Out of stock
- Toffee Crunch Blondie$3.75Out of stock
Sweet Street Toffee Crunch Blondie
- Unreal Coconut Keto Bar$0.79
Waters & Sodas
- Niagra Water$1.75
- AHA Blueberry Pomegranate$1.75
- AHA Lime Watermelon$1.75
- Aguas Fresca Mango$2.55
- Aguas Fresca Hibiscus$2.25
- Aguas Fresca Strawberry$2.25
- Coke 20oz Btl$2.85
- Coke Zero 20oz Btl$2.85
- Diet Coke 20oz Btl$2.85
- Cherry Coke Zero 20oz Btl$2.85Out of stock
- Sprite 20oz Btl$2.55
- Fanta Orange 20oz Btl$2.85
- Something & Nothing Yuzu$3.33Out of stock
- Something & Nothing Cucumber$3.33
- Something & Nothing Hibiscus$3.33Out of stock
- Powerade Mountain Berry Blast$2.55
- Powerade Fruit Punch$2.55
- Monster Energy Classic$3.25
- Monster Peach$3.25
- Monster Juice Mango$3.25
- Monster Energy Zero$3.25
- Minute Maid Pink Lemonade 20oz Btl$2.25
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$2.50
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea$2.50
- Gold Peak Raspberry$2.50