Station 202 5820 Landover Road
Appetizer
- Asparagus with Prosciutto$12.00
Grilled Asparagus Wrapped with Prosciutto & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
- Hummus Dip$10.00
Home-made traditional Hummus with Celery ,Carrots served with Pita Bread
- Guacamole$13.00
Fresh Avocado, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime Juice served with Tortilla Chips
- Empanadas$10.00
Two Stuffed Pastry Shells with Mozzarella Cheese.Choice of Chicken, Beef, Mix or Vegetables
- Wings$12.00+
Chicken Wings Tossed with your choice of Sauce & served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
- Fried Calamari$13.00
Lighty Battered Calamari served with Sweet Chili Sauce
- Bruschetta$12.00
Fresh Tomato, Basil Bruschetta with a touch of Olive Oil and Sea Salt
- Datiles$12.00
Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with White Cheddar Cheese
- Patatas Bravas$10.00
Crispy Cubed Potatoes with Salsa Brava & Lemon Aioli
Soup & Salads
- Beef Chili Bowl$12.00
Ground Beef, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Cumin, Kidney Beans, Green Peppers, Cheese, Sour Cream & Corn tortilla chips
- Greek Salad$15.00
Romaine Salad with Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers tossed in a Greek Salad Dressing
- Strawberry Spinach Salad$15.00
Spinach, Strawberries, Orange,Toasted Almonds, Gorgonzola Cheese & Ginger Dressing
- House Salad$11.00
Mix Green Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Carrots & Balsamic Dressing
- Kale Salad$14.00
Kale Salad ,Apples, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese served with Poppy Seed Vinegar
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Meat & Chicken Specialties
- Boneless Fried or Grilled Chicken$20.00
Chicken Breast Served with Mashed Potatoes, Collard Greens & Gravy
- Bacon Wrap Filet Mignon$33.00
10 oz Filet Mignon Wrap in Bacon, au Gratin Potatoes,Broccolini & Mushroom Red wine Reduction Sauce
- MeatLoaf$18.00
Meatloaf , Spinach, Mashed Potatoes & Mushroom Brown Sauce served with Green Beans & Mashed Potatoes
- Buey Asado$23.00
10 oz Grilled NY Strip Steak with Black Beans & Rice, Plantains & Chimichurri Sauce
- Grilled Lamb Chops$36.00
Three Grilled Herb Lamb Chops with Fingerling Potatoes, Wild Mushrooms in a Demi-Glace Sauc
- Orange Pork Tenderloin$22.00
Grilled Orange Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables in a Brandy Sauce
- Fajitas
Peppers, Onions, served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce ,Three Shredded Cheese, Flour or Corn Tortilla
- Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese, Onions & Peppers served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour
- Street Tacos
Pasta
- Lobster Ravioli$22.00
Lobster,Spinach & Ricotta
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Fettuccine Pasta, Chicken Breast, Parsley served with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan Cheese & Garlic Bread
- Spaghetti Meat Sauce$16.00
Ground Beef ,Spaghetti served with Marinada Sauce & Garlic Toast
- Beef Lasagna$18.00
Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese & Marinada Sauce
- Mussels Shrimp Linguine$25.00
Mussel & Shrimp Linguine served with Vodka Tomato Sauce
seafood
- Grilled Salmon Black Bean Corn Salsa$25.00
Grilled Salmon served with Rice Pilaf, Asparagus & Black Corn Salsa in a old bay Cream Sauce Sauce
- Crab Cakes$36.00
8 0z Crab Cakes, served with Jambalaya Rice & Brussel Sprouts with Butter Sauce
- Scallops Risotto$31.00
Pan Seared Scallops served with Risotto, Asparagus,Corn , Sun-dried Tomatoes & Caper Lemon Butter
- Camarones al Aji$24.00
Shrimp,Spinach Garlic Butter Creamy Sauce garnish with Pepper Flakes & Served with White Rice
- PAN-SEARED CATFISH$22.00
Pan-Seared Catfish served with Corn Cake, Collard Greens & Caper Lemon Butter Sauce
- Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Burgers
- Station 202 Burger$17.00
Ground Beef, Chili,Tomato with Yuzu Mayo,brioche bun
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Black Beans & Rice Patty, Pickles,lettuce, Red Onions Picklets , Avocado , brioche bun
- Cheddar BLT Burgers$18.00
ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, , Tarragon Russian Dressing on a Brioche bun
- Nacho Burger$20.00
Beef Patty ,gooey cheese, salsa, and tortilla chips,brioche bun
- Traditional Burger$14.00
Ground Beef, Chili,Tomato with Yuzu Mayo,brioche bun
Sides
- Collard Greens$6.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Fries$4.00
- Sweet Potatoes Fries$4.00
- White Rice$4.00
- Rice Pilaf$5.00
- Sauteed Spinach$6.00
- Potato Au Gratin$4.00
- Grits$5.00
- Asparagus$8.00
- Fingerling Potatoes$5.00
- Rice & Beans$6.00
- Broccolini$8.00
- Mixed Vegetables$6.00
- Corn Coleslaw$5.00
- Plantains & Sour Cream$6.00
- 2 corn tortillas$0.50
- 2 flour tortillas$0.50
- Small house Salad$6.00
- Small Caesar Salad$6.00
- Tortilla Chips$3.00