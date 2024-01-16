Station 330 210 S. Main St
Main Menu
Apps
- Green Chile Queso$7.00
Green chili and roasted poblano queso, avocado pico de gallo and fire-roasted salsa
- Melon Wedges$8.00
Seasonal melon slices, Tajin, lime crema, pepitas and mint
- Street Corn Bites$8.00
Fresh corn cobbettes with Tajin mayo, Cotija cheese and cilantro
- Western Wings$9.00
Sweet and spicy chicken wings with housemade bleu cheese, blackberry barbecue sauce, carrots and celery
- Mac 'N Cheese Empanadas$8.00
Flaky pastry stuffed with housemade mac 'n cheese served with tomato fondue dip
- Texas Tumbleweeds$8.00
Crispy bites of rice, vegetables, cheese and beef tenderloin drizzled with lime crema and smoky fire aioli
- Smoked Carnitas Taquitos$8.00
Smoked pork, roasted chilis and Oaxaca cheese in crispy corn tortillas served with green chili queso and lime crema
- Bacon Deviled Eggs$8.00
Traditional deviled eggs topped with housemade pickle, honey-glazed slab bacon and Tajin
- Chili-spiked Steak Fries$9.00
Beef tenderloin, hand-cut potatoes, green chili queso, jalapeños, and lime crema
Salads
- Asian Salad$9.00
Cabbage and romaine with oranges, rainbow carrots, bell peppers and crispy rice noodles in a creamy ginger dressing
- Grilled Caesar$10.00
Grilled romaine hearts, creamy Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan and a parmesan crisp
- Harvest Gem$10.00
Spring mix, seasonal fresh berries, goat cheese, candied pecans and housemade green goddess dressing
- Southwest Cobb$10.00
Freshly chopped romaine with roasted bell peppers, cotija cheese, black bean and corn relish, avocado, slab bacon and housemade ranch
Handhelds
- 330 Burger$14.00
8 oz Angus beef, cheese, housemade pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, smoky fire aioli on a brioche bun
- BBQ Burger$15.00
8 oz Angus beef, pork carnitas, blackberry barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, shaved onions and housemade pickles on a brioche bun
- Border Burger$15.00
8 oz Angus beef with poblano relish, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, housemade pickles and poblano cream on a brioche bun
- Veggie Burger$13.00
Beyond burger with mango jalapeño slaw, housemade pickles, smoky fire aioli on a brioche bun
- Cowboy Club$15.00
House-smoked turkey and slab bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, smoky fire aioli on Texas toast
- Burleson Dip$16.00
Shaved smoked prime rib, caramelized onion, provolone cheese, horseradish sauce, on a French roll, au jus
- Caballero Carnitas Tacos$15.00
Slow-cooked pork, with mango jalapeño slaw, guajillo sauce, sweet onion, smoky fire aioli and cilantro, served with charro beans, fire-roasted salsa and avocado pico
- Spiked Shrimp Tacos$16.00
- Pullman Pollo Tacos$15.00