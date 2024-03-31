Station13
Featured Items
- The Oilhouse$15.59
Single Beef, American Cheese, Two Thick Cut Slices of Bacon, Tangy Station BBQ, Onion Rings, and Topped off with Lettuce and Tomato
- Build Your Own
Station 13’s “Build Your Own” Quarter Pound Smashburgers are Made with a Blend of Premium Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Beef. Our Burnt End Hot Dog is a Superior Blend of meat. Burgers, and Hot Dogs can be Served on a Varity of Selections.
- Boneless Wings$10.99+
Served with Celery, and includes Ranch or Bleu Cheese
FOOD
Starters
Wings
Signature Fuel
- Fuel Oil Bacon Burger$14.99
Single Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Two Slices of Thick Sliced Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- Kerosene Burger$12.39
Single Beef, American Cheese, Grilled on a Bed of Thin Sliced Onions “Where This Burger’s Going, We Don’t Need Toppings”
- Mushroom Swiss$14.99
Single Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, A-1, and our special sauce
- Inside-Out Patti Melt$13.39
Single Beef, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Creamy Mustard Sauce
- Ultimate Hawaiian Sunshine$14.29
Single Beef Grilled on a Puddle of Station BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Pineapple Ring, Topped off with our Luau Slaw
- Piggy Back$15.99
Single Beef, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork, Luau Slaw “An Explosion of Truly Magnificent Flavor Between a Bun”
- Wild Alaskan Salmon$12.99
Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun, and Lettuce
- Burnt End Gourmet Hot Dog$8.99
Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Mac & Cheese
Broasted Chicken
Kids of All Ages Menu
Salad & Soup
Sides
Extra Sauces
BEVERAGE
Beverages
- Fountain Drink$2.99
- Mexican Coke$3.99
12oz. Glass Bottle
- 1919 Rootbeer$3.69
16oz. Can
- Bottled Water$1.99
16.9oz. Bottle
- Traditional Coffee$2.99
Fresh Ground European Roast
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.59Out of stock
In House Brewed
- Root Beer Float$5.99
16oz.
- Peach Iced Tea$2.99Out of stock
16oz.
- Chopper's Smoothies$4.99
16oz.
- Ice Cream Shakes$5.49
Served in a 16oz. Cup