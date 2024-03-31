Signature Fuel

Station 13 Quarter Pound Signature Smashburgers are Made with a Blend of Premium Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Beef, and Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. all signature fuels come with a choice of luau slaw or French fries. upgrade to sweet potato fries, onion rings, SIDE SALAD, OR MAC & CHEESE or make your burger a double for an additional charge.