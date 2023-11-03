Steakadelphia - Beaverton 10359 SW Canyon Road
Food
Philly Cheesesteaks
- Philly Cheesesteak$11.75+
white American, mayo, onions & Steakadelphia sauce
- Swiss Cheesesteak$11.75+
Swiss, mayo, onions & Steakadelphia sauce
- Provolone Cheesesteak$11.75+
Provolone, mayo, onions & Steakadelphia sauce
- Pepperjack Cheesesteak$11.75+
Pepperjack mayo, onions & Steakadelphia sauce
- Cheddar Cheesesteak$11.75+
Cheddar, mayo, onions & Steakadelphia sauce
- Cheez Whiz Cheesesteak$12.75+
Cheez Whiz, onions & Steakadelphia sauce
- Cream Cheese Cheesesteak$12.75+
Cream Cheese, onions & Steakadelphia sauce
Steakadelphia Supremes
- Supreme$11.75+
white American, mayo, onions, lettuce, tomato, peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms & Steakadelphia sauce
- Rough Rider$11.75+
white American, mayo, onions, tomato, bell, mushrooms, sweet, hot peppers & Philly horseradish sauce
- Caveman$11.75+
white American, mayo, onions,tomato, peppers, mushrooms, sweet peppers & Philly honey mustard sauce
- Hurricane$11.75+
white America, mayo, onions, lettuce, bell, jalapeños, mushrooms, pineapples & Steakadelphia sauce
- Worldwide$11.75+
mayo, onions, tomato, bell, mushrooms, mild peppers, olives & Philly ranch sauce
- Sandman$11.75+