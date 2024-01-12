Steakhouse 9 Bistro & Lounge
Full Menu
Starters
- Asian Crusted Tuna$22.00
Asian slaw, sweet soy, ponzu & wasabi aioli
- Chile Ginger Beef$20.00
Over coconut rice with green onions, toasted almonds & sesame seeds
- Cowboy Sushi Roll$24.00
Tempura sushi roll wrapped with AWB steak and topped with a steak sauce aioli and sweet soy
- Crispy Tuna$18.00
Spiced ahi tuna with sriracha sauce, kewpie mayonnaise, furikake and green onions, on top of tempura sushi rice with crispy onions, avocado, tobiko caviar and wasabi aioli
- Fish Tacos$19.00
Battered halibut, cabbage, poblano ranch dressing & fresh pico de gallo
- Fried Squid Ribbons$19.00
Our sophisticated version of the classic calamari, cross cut sheed squid seared in a hot wok then tossed in a spicy salsa. Served with cucumber yogurt sauce
- Hot Wings$18.00
One pound, served with blue cheese dip
- Nachos$19.00
Seasoned corn tortilla chips, jalapeños, sour cream, jack & cheddar cheese, house made pico de gallo & guacamole
- Orange Shrimp$19.00
Crispy rock shrimp with grand marnier aioli
- Pork Riblets$18.00
Buffalo style or salt & pepper option served with blue cheese dip
- Steak Bites$23.00
With roasted garlic, shiitake mushrooms, demi-glace & steak butter
- Taco Truck Trio$18.00
Shredded beef, pork & cod tacos served with a guacamole salsa
- Tempura Shrimp Roll$18.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, green onions & a sambal aioli
- Tuna Sushi Roll$18.00
Seared ahi tuna, sambal aioli & green onions
- Yam Fries$8.00
With sambal aioli
Salads
- Caesar$15.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our made from scratch garlic infused dressing, house made croutons & shaved Parmesan
- Wedge$16.00
Iceberg wedge with chopped bacon, red onion, candied walnuts, grape tomatoes & gorgonzola crumbles with blue cheese dressing
- Spring Mix$14.00
Candied walnuts, gorgonzola crumbles, champagne vinaigrette
- Spinach Salad$14.00
Dried blueberries, goat cheese, toasted almonds & a balsamic orange vinaigrette
- Baja Chicken Salad$20.00
Southwest marinated chicken breast, spring mix, jack & cheddar, roasted Anaheim chili, pico de gallo, avocado & corn chimmichurri, served with a roasted poblano & avocado ranch dressing
- Asian Chicken Salad$20.00
Spring mix, Asian slaw, chicken, peanuts, crisp wontons, goat cheese & a soy, sesame & ginger vinaigrette
- Steak Salad$27.00
6 oz grilled sirloin steak, corn chimichurri, goat cheese, red onion, spring mix & champagne vinaigrette
Pizzas
- Margherita Pizza$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil & oven roasted roma tomatoes
- Thai Chicken Pizza$21.00
Peanut sauce, marinated chicken, chopped peanuts, Asian slaw & cilantro pesto
- Italian Pizza$21.00
Salami, pepperoni, sausage & red onions
- "9" Pizza$22.00
White sauce, ground kobe, mozzarella and gorganzola cheese, bacon and caramelized onions
- Adult Cheese Pizza$14.00
- Adult Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Burgers
- The 9 Burger$22.00
Our signature burger, bacon, gorgonzolo & kobe beef combined into one patty then seared for unbelievable flavor served on a brioche bun with sauce, lettuce, tomato & caramelized onions
- Cheeseburger$20.00
Our classic, 1/2 pound kobe beef burger: lettuce, tomato & cheese
- Blazing BBQ Burger$22.00
Pound kobe burger, house made BBQ sauce & garden vegetable relish, jalapeño bacon, ghost pepper cheese chile relleno, lettuce & tomato
- Bayou Cajun Burger$21.00
Blackened ½ pound kobe beef burger, crab cake, provolone cheese & sambal aioli. Served on a brioche bun with sauce, lettuce & tomato
- Buffalo Chicken Burger$21.00
Crispy buffalo style chicken breast, bacon, gorgonzola sauce, lettuce & tomato
Sandwiches
- Portabella$20.00
Fresh portabella mushroom grilled & then topped with goat cheese & dates. Served on a brioche bun with white balsamic vinegar aioli, lettuce & tomato
- French Dip$24.00
Thin sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese on a house baked roll with au jus & house grated fresh horseradish sauce
- Italian Focaccia$19.00
Our focaccia is baked daily in our woodstone oven. This sandwich features Italian cured meats, cheeses, spring mix & our house roasted roma tomatoes
- Short Rib Philly$23.00
Slow roasted boneless short ribs with sauteed onions and peppers, provolone cheese on a toasted french roll with burger mayonnaise
Entrées
- Spaghetti$19.00
Served with house made focaccia bread
- Batter Halibut$29.00
Three 2 oz pieces off halibut served with house cut fries & coleslaw
- Pork Flat Iron$29.00
Served with pancetta, Gruyere potatoes au gratin, roasted asparagus and a pear chutney
- Seafood Alfredo$29.00
Shrimp, scallops & halibut tossed in fettuccine with a light garlic Parmesan cream sauce & house made focaccia garlic bread
- Teriyaki Bowl$22.00
Wok fried Asian vegetables & teriyaki chicken over a coconut jasmine rice with spiced yogurt
- BBQ Ribs$29.00
Slow roasted fall off the bone served with pancetta, gruyere potatoes au gratin and cole slaw
- King Salmon$38.00
Served with coconut rice, grilled asparagus & a lemon caper butter sauce