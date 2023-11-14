Steamboys Hermitage
Steamed Bao
- Steamed Pork 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo$4.50
Our signature style ground pork, ginger, and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.
- Steamed Beef 牛肉包 bollo de ternera$4.50
Tender beef, ginger and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.
- Steamed Veggie 蔬菜包 bollo de vegano$4.50
Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas wrapped in our light and airy dough.
GUA BAO “Sandwich Bao”
Seared Bao
Noodles
- Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne$13.50
Sliced beef shanks, romaine lettuce, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
- Roasted Chicken Noodles Soup 烤鸡面 sopa de pollo$13.50
- Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos$14.50
Shrimp, scallops, lettuce, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
- Veggie Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras$12.50
Tofu, broccoli, snow peas, lettuce, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
- Zha Jiang Noodles (Brothless) 炸酱面 Sopa Sin Caldo$12.50
- Kids Noodle (Noodle & Broth Only) 儿童面 Sopa Para Niños$8.00
Rice Bowl
- Pork Belly Rice 卤肉饭 Arroz De Barriga De Cerdo$11.50
Rice dishes come with a side of brown sauce derived from beef, in a separate container. It can be requested without sauce.
- Beef Rice Bowl 牛肉饭 Arroz De Vaca$13.50
Rice dishes come with a side of brown sauce derived from beef, in a separate container. It can be requested without sauce.
- Roasted Chicken Rice Bowl 烤鸡饭 Arroz De Pollo$11.50
- Veggie Rice Bowl 蔬菜饭 Arroz De Vegetal$10.50
Rice dishes come with a side of brown sauce derived from beef, in a separate container. It can be requested without sauce.
Dumplings
- Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo$8.50
Seven pieces of our classic style pork with ginger, white onions, cabbage, and a mix of spices. Boiled
- Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁 masa de camarones$9.00
Seven boiled dumplings filled with pork, shrimp, chives, and spice mix.
- Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉饺子 bola de masa de pollo$9.00
- Veggie Dumplings albondigas vegetarianas$9.50
- Pan-Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜煎饺 Frito Masa De Cerdo Y Repollo🐖🌿$9.50
8 pieces of pork & cabbage dumplings seared to perfection on all sides to ensure a delicate crispy texture.
- Pan-Seared Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁煎饺 Frito Masa De Camarones🐖🍤$10.00
8 pieces of pork & shrimp dumplings seared to perfection on all sides to ensure a delicate crispy texture.
- Pan-Seared Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉煎饺 Frito Masa De Pollo$10.00
- Pan-Seared Veggie Dumplings albóndigas de verduras salteadas$10.50
Hot Dumplings Bowl
- 🌶Pork & Cabbage HOT DUMPLINGS BOWL 猪肉白菜 辣饺子(Picante)$9.50
- 🌶Pork & Shrimp HOT DUMPLINGS BOWL 猪肉虾仁 辣饺子 (Picante Camaron)$10.00
- 🌶Chicken HOT DUMPLINGS BOWL 鸡肉饺子 辣饺子 (Picante Pollo)$10.00
- Veggie Hot Dumpling Bowl (Picante)$9.50
- 🌶Pan Seared Pork & Cabbage HOT BOWL 猪肉白菜 辣煎饺 (frito Cerdo Y Cabbage Picante)$10.50
- 🌶Pan Seared Pork & Shrimp HOT DUMPLINGS BOWL 猪肉虾仁 辣煎饺 (frito Camaron Picante)$11.00
- 🌶Pan Seared Chicken HOT DUMPLINGS BOWL 鸡肉饺子 辣煎饺 (Frito Pollo Picante)$11.00
- Pan-Seared Veggie Hot Dumpling Bowl Bola De Masa Vegetal Caliente ( Picante)$10.50
Boba Tea (Milk Tea)
- Black Tiger Milk Tea 黑虎糖奶茶$7.00
- Chocolate Milk Tea 巧克力奶茶$6.00
- Coconut Milk Tea 椰奶奶茶$6.00
- Coffee Milk Tea 咖啡奶茶$6.00Out of stock
- Earl Grey Black Milk Tea 伯爵红茶奶茶$6.00
- Honeydew Milk Tea 哈密瓜奶茶$6.00
- Lavender Milk Tea 薰衣草奶茶 *FLOWERS COLLECTION*$6.00
- Mango Milk Tea 芒果奶茶$6.00
- Matcha Milk Tea 抹茶奶茶$6.00
- Oolong Milk Tea 乌龙茶奶茶$6.00
- Rose Milk Tea 玫瑰奶茶 *FLOWERS COLLECTION*$6.00
- Strawberry Milk Tea 草莓奶茶$6.00
- Steamboys Milk Tea 招牌奶茶$6.00
- Taro Milk Tea 香芋奶茶$6.00
- Thai Milk Tea 泰茶奶茶$6.00
- Strawberry Matcha Latte 草莓抹茶拿铁$7.00
- Ginger Milk Tea 姜汁奶茶$6.00
- Mocha Milk Tea 摩卡奶茶$6.00
- Jasmine Milk Tea 茉香奶茶$6.00
- Pumpkin Spice Caramel Milk Tea$6.25
Fruit Teas
- Blueberry Fruit Tea 蓝莓果茶$6.00
- Dragon Fruit 火龙果果茶$6.00
- Grapefruit Fruit Tea 柚子果茶$6.00
- Mango Fruit Tea 芒果果茶$6.00
- Hot Ginger Tea 热姜茶果茶$6.00
- Kiwi Fruit Tea 猕猴桃果茶$6.00
- Lychee Fruit Tea 荔枝果茶$6.00
- Orange Lemongrass Peach Tea 橙柠檬草桃茶$7.00
- Passion Fruit Tea 百香果果茶$6.00
- Peach Fruit Tea 桃子果茶$6.00
- Pineapple Fruit Tea 菠萝果茶$6.00
- Sakura *FLOWERS COLLECTION* 樱花果茶$6.00
- Sakura Lychee *FLOWERS COLECTION* 樱花荔枝果茶$6.00
- Sailor Moonbeam 水手月光果茶$6.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Fruit Tea 草莓果茶$6.00
- Yogurt Jasmine Tea 酸奶茉香果茶$6.00
- Iced Jasmine Tea 冰茉莉花果茶$3.00