Steel Leaf Brewing Company 4545 Transit Road
FOOD
Shareables
- Tater "Kegs"$10.50
Loaded extra large tater tots just took it to a whole new level! Our Tater Kegs are filled with cheese, bacon and green onions! Comes with a side of sour cream for dipping! Yum.
- Large Mozz Sticks$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks but better ... premium large mozzarella cheese with chunky marinara sauce. Topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese.
- Beer Battered Sidewinder Fries$10.00
Potato forward fries with a flight of the dippiest dippers! Chipotle Aioli, Stout Ketchup and Beer Cheese
- Giant Bauhaus Pretzel$13.00
Giant pretzel served with beer cheese, pub mustard and buffalo hot sauce! Basic yet Delicious!
- Loaded Nachos$13.00
House made nachos, loaded with your choice of protein, pico de gallo, house made beer cheese, chives and a side of sour cream!
- Reuben Egg Rolls$15.00
Grazing Boards
Smash Burgers & Sandwiches
- Classic American Burger$17.00
8oz burger built with a delicious combination of beef, brisket and short rib. Topped with our Steel Leaf special sauce, tomato, American cheese and lettuce. Comes with steak fries and a pickle!
- Southern Fried Chicken$16.50
Southern Fried Chicken with ranch seasoning, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a Brioche Bun with steak fries and a pickle!
- Mushroom Swiss$17.50
Our Steal Leaf blend of angus beef, short rib and brisket ground into a burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with steak fries and a pickle.
- Bleu Burger$17.50
Our Steal Leaf blend of angus beef, short rib and brisket ground into a burger topped with crumbly bleu cheese and blue cheese dressing. Served with steak fries and a pickle.
- Grilled Chicken$16.50
Grilled chicken sprinkled with ranch seasoning, with tomato, lettuce and Mayo on the side. Served with steak fries and a pickle.
- Impossible Burger$16.50
- Ruben$17.00