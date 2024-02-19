Order here for Takeout & Delivery
Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza Harlingen
Brick Oven/BYO Pizza
Cheese Brick Oven Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Menu
Appetizers
- Italian Nachos$9.99
Chopped grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, black olives smothered in alfredo sauce all over fried pasta chips
- Italian Queso$6.99
Our Italian meat sauce mixed with a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Great for dipping our fried pasta chips!
- Pepperoni Wheels$8.99
Our awesome pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, served with marinara
- Crab Cakes$10.99
Served on a bed of mixed greens accompanied by a tangy remoulade dipping sauce
- Wrapped Shrimp$14.99
7 shrimp each wrapped in prosciutto then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
- Stuffed Mushrooms$9.99
Six mushrooms stuffed with your choice of spinach, sausage, or crab meat, served with lemon basil rosé
- Cheese Bread$7.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
- Calamari$14.99
Served with spicy marinara and remoulade sauce and garnished with lemons
- Bruschetta$12.99
Chopped tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic tossed together with olive oil and drizzled with balsamic reduction served with toasted bread
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.99
Spinach artichoke dip surrounded by our awesome garlic knots then baked all together to create the perfect dip
- Sauce Trio$8.99
Italian queso, spinach artichoke dip, lasagna dip served with garlic knots for dipping
- 4 Cheese Fonduta$8.99
Mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone and Gouda melted together and served with focaccia sticks
- Stefano's Sampler$17.99
Our top sellers all on one plate. Six wings, calamari, four mozzarella sticks, and three stuffed mushrooms
- 5 Pieces Chicken Wings$4.99
Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce
- 10 Pieces Chicken Wings$7.99
Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce
- 20 Pieces Chicken Wings$12.99
Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce
- 40 Pieces Chicken Wings$22.99
Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce
Soups & Salads
- Cup of Soup$2.99
- Soup of the Day$2.99
- Tomato Basil Soup$5.99
- Minestrone$5.99
Veggies, beans and pasta in a light tomato broth
- Italian Wedding Soup$5.99
Small Italian meatballs, eggs and spinach in a light chicken broth
- House Salad$6.99
- Caesar Salad$6.99
- Authentic Greek Salad$9.99
Tossed chilled greens, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers
- Chef Salad$9.99
Tossed chilled greens, tomatoes, red onions, hard-boiled eggs, ham, turkey, and Swiss
- Caprese Salad$9.99
Layered ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil drizzled with olive oil and balsamic reduction
- Italian Salad$7.99
Chopped romaine and spinach with house-made fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, salami, tomato, and kalamata olives
- Pomodoro Pasta Salad$7.99
Marinated cherry tomatoes with shallots, kalamata olives, garlic, basil, and cold penne pasta
Seafood
- Pan Seared Salmon$16.99
Seared Atlantic salmon served with Stefano's take on a lemon garlic sauce sauce all over sun-dried tomato wild rice with broccoli crowns
- Lemon Cream Tilapia$14.99
Pan-fried tilapia topped with lemon cream sauce and served with wild rice and broccoli crowns
- Shrimp Scampi$13.99
Shrimp sautéed with garlic butter and white wine
- Bruno's Seafood Linguine$21.99
Scallops, shrimp, clams, and mussels sautéed with garlic, white wine, and marinara
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$16.99
Sautéed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, jalapeños and a spicy marinara sauce, served over penne
- Cajun Seafood Pasta$13.99
Creamy Parmesan sauce with clams, shrimp, and scallops with cajun spices and bowtie pasta
- Fried Catfish and Hushpuppies$9.99
Corn meal breaded catfish fried till golden brown served with homemade tartar sauce and cocktail sauce alongside french fries and hushpuppies
- Fried Shrimp and Hush Puppies$9.99
Corn meal breaded shrimp, fried till golden brown served with homemade tartar sauce and cocktail sauce alongside french fries and hushpuppies
- Crab Stuffed Cannelloni$13.99
Ricotta cheese, lump crab meat and spinach rolled in a pasta sheet, served with our rosé sauce and baked to perfection
- Blackened Shrimp Cajun Pasta$13.99
Cajun Parmesan sauce with blackened shrimp served over penne pasta
- Fisherman Platter$15.99
Filet of fish, 3 jumbo fried shrimp, 2 fried scallops served over french fries
- Seafood Ravioli$11.99
5 jumbo cheese ravioli topped with sautéed shrimp and crab in a rose sauce
Entrées
- Cannelloni$9.99
Ricotta cheese, Italian sausage and spinach rolled in a pasta sheet, served with marinara sauce and baked to perfection
- Rosalia's Pasta$9.99
Mixed marinara and alfredo sauce tossed together with bowtie pasta and grilled chicken
- Spaghetti Carbonara$11.99
Spaghetti pasta mixed with creamy pecorino romano sauce and bacon
- Marsala$11.99
Your choice of protein with a pan sauce made with chicken stock, marsala wine, and mushrooms all served over linguini
- Piccata$17.00
Your choice of protein with a pan sauce of capers, white wine, lemon and light chicken stock served over pasta
- Parmigiana$11.99
Your choice of breaded protein topped with marinara and fresh mozzarella cheese then oven baked served over pasta
- Bowtie Chicken Pasta$11.99
Grilled chicken with sundried tomato cream sauce served with bowtie pasta
- Chicken Pesto Pasta$10.99
Our pistachio pesto mixed with cream, tossed with penne pasta and topped with grilled chicken, garnished with bruschetta
- Spaghetti Bolognese$9.99
This classic Italian dish is spaghetti served with our own freshly made meat sauce topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
- Eggplant Rollatini$11.99
Eggplant, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil, olive oil, and homemade marinara sauce baked to perfection
- Chicken Tetrazzini$9.99
Chicken with a creamy mushroom sauce, spinach, tomatoes, and penne pasta topped with Cheddar cheese
- Cajun Chicken Pasta$9.99
Creamy Parmesan sauce with Cajun spices and bowtie pasta topped with grilled chicken
- Tuscan Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Chicken$10.99
Lightly breaded chicken with spinach and sun-dried tomato cream sauce over bowtie pasta
- Carni Amore Ziti$11.99
Baked ziti with Italian sausage, bacon, meatball, bolognese, and pepperoni
- Mushroom Cream Ravioli$10.99
Cream sauce made from cremini and button mushrooms tossed with 5 raviolis stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with toasted pine nuts
- Broccoli and Cheese Mac$9.99
Steamed broccoli, and 4 cheese mac
- Sausage and Penne Bake$10.99
Spicy marinara, sausage, mushrooms, spinach tossed with penne pasta and topped with melted mozzarella
- Chicken Caprese$17.00
Sautéed chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, diced tomatoes, chopped basil, and garlic served with bruschetta linguine
- Ravioli with Meat Sauce$10.99
5 jumbo ravioli stuffed with ricotta and tossed together with bolognese sauce
Our Signature Dishes
- Discovery of Italy Dish$16.99
Lasagna, fettuccine Alfredo, chicken Parmesan
- Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Grilled chicken breast served on top of fettuccine, spinach and Stefano's homemade alfredo sauce
- Lasagna$16.00
Layers of pasta, ricotta mixture, Italian seasoned beef, marinara, and mozzarella cheese. Made in house daily
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$9.99
Hand-rolled roasted meatballs with spaghetti marinara topped with shredded Parmesan and parsley
- Baked Ziti$9.99
Penne pasta tossed together with a scoop of ricotta cheese and marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese then baked to marry the flavors
- Rolled Spinach Lasagna$8.99
Spinach, tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan all rolled together in a lasagna sheet and smothered in your choice of alfredo sauce or marinara
- Smoked Gouda Chicken$17.00
Sautéed chicken breast topped with smoked Gouda, prosciutto, chopped spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes served with mashed potatoes and Stefano's sautéed greens
Sides
Create Your Own Pasta
Calzones & Strombolis
- Calzone$8.99
Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and ham. Baked to perfection
- Stromboli$9.99
Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
- Sausage & Pepper Stromboli$11.99
Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
- Philly Steak Stromboli$11.99
Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella and provolone cheese and baked to perfection
- Meatball Parm Stromboli$11.99
Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with meatball, marinara, Romano, mozzarella and ricotta cheese and baked to perfection
- Family Size$19.99
Serves 4
Sandwiches
- Philly Cheesesteak$9.99
Thinly sliced beef, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms smothered with melted provolone cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana$9.99
Fresh band breaded chicken with fresh romano cheese, mozzarella cheese in a homemade Italian marinara sauce
- Meatball Parmigiana$10.99
Four of our all beef meatballs topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese between sub bread
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$7.99
Fresh eggplant, onions, marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Po'boy$9.99
Fried catfish or shrimp with lettuce, tomato, pickles, remoulade all between sub bread
- Brisket Sandwich$9.99