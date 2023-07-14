Steffens Restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Favorites
Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade for over 40 years
Egg Breakfast
Two eggs, any style-served with grits, home fries, tots or pancake, and toast or biscuit
Fresh Fruit Parfait
Made daily with low-fat vanilla yogurt, fresh blueberries and strawberries, and organic granola
Pancakes
French Toast
Waffle
Traffic Jam
Homefries or tots covered with grilled onions, tomato, peppers and peppered sausage gravy
Steak Bomb
Three eggs, any style, shaved steak, cheese, onions, peppers, and tater tots all wrapped in a jumbo flour tortilla
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
With peppered sausage gravy. Served with two eggs and toast or biscuit
B-Fast Burrito
Three eggs, any style with cheese, onions, peppers, sausage patty. Served with grits, homefries or tots and toast or biscuit
Fish and Grits
Catfish or flounder, served fried, grilled or blackened
Chicken and Biscuit
Fried chicken tenders atop homemade biscuits and peppered sausage gravy
Chicken and Waffle
Crispy belgian waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, powdered sugar, and butter
Steffens Benedict
Grilled English muffin topped with two eggs, ham, peppered sausage gravy and a fried green tomato topper
Omelettes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Patty Biscuit
Wainright Biscuit
Chicken Biscuit
Bacon Biscuit
Breakfast Sandwich
Philly Steak Egg & Cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Patty Egg & Cheese
Wainwright Egg & Cheese
Ham Egg & Cheese
Pork Chop Egg & Cheese
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Sausage Patty
Breakfast Links
Wainright Link
One Pork Chop
Thick-Cut Ham Slice
Corned Beef Hash
Country Fried Steak
3 Tenders
5 Tenders
White Gravy
Side Sauces
One Egg
Breakfast Breads
Grits
Home Fries
Tots
Side Sliced Tomato
Side Blueberries
Side Strawberry
One Banana
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Cheddar
Side American Cheese
Side Cream Cheese
Fried Green Tomato
Fried Okra
Fried Mushrooms
Onion Rings*
French Fries
Early Lunch
Lunch & Dinner
Starters & Wings
Soups & Salads
Burgers and Cheesesteaks
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken on challah bun with mayo and NY deli pickles
Fried Chicken Deluxe
Our fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Kickin' Chicken
Boom-boom chicken with lettuce and tomato on grilled cheese
Patty Melt
Hot Dogs
2 pieces
Club Sandwich
BLT
Grilled Cheese
Fish Sandwich
Sylvia's Sandwich
Southern Favorites
Hamburger Steak
With caramelized onions and gravy
Country Fried Steak
Fried n' smothered
Steak Tips
In our house bourbon marinade
Liver N' Onions
Grilled beef liver with caramelized onions and gravy
2 Piece Fried Chicken
Perfection takes about 20 minutes
4 Piece Fried Chicken
Perfection takes about 20 minutes
Chicken Livers
Gizzards
Bourbon Chicken
In our house bourbon marinade
Chicken Tenders
Pork Chops
Seafood Favorites
Sides
Side Sauces
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Pickled Beets
Lima Beans
Sweet Corn
Black Eye Peas
Steamed Cabbage
Stewed Tomato
Sweet Potato Soufflé
Collard Greens
Mac N' Cheese
Creamed Corn
French Fries
Rice
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Squash Casserole
Grits
Home Fries (PM)
Tots (PM)
Side Cheddar
Side American Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Side Sliced Tomato
White Gravy
Brown Gravy
Premium Sides
Desserts
Cakes & Pies
Sundaes & Splits
Kids Breakfast
Kids Sides AM
Kids Lunch & Dinner
Kids Meals
Kid Drinks
Kid Sides PM
Daily Specials
Specials
Baked Chicken & Rice
Chicken Pot Pie
Salmon Croquettes Special
Porterhouse Pork Chop
Popcorn Shrimp Special
Fish & Chips
Beef Stew & Rice
Hamburger Steak Special
With caramelized onions and gravy
Turkey & Dressing
Chicken & Dumplings
Liver N' Onions Special
Grilled beef liver with caramelized onions and gravy