Breakfast

Breakfast Favorites

Biscuits & Gravy

$2.75

Homemade for over 40 years

Egg Breakfast

$5.50

Two eggs, any style-served with grits, home fries, tots or pancake, and toast or biscuit

Fresh Fruit Parfait

$5.00

Made daily with low-fat vanilla yogurt, fresh blueberries and strawberries, and organic granola

Pancakes

$6.00

French Toast

$6.00

Waffle

$6.00

Traffic Jam

$8.00

Homefries or tots covered with grilled onions, tomato, peppers and peppered sausage gravy

Steak Bomb

$11.00

Three eggs, any style, shaved steak, cheese, onions, peppers, and tater tots all wrapped in a jumbo flour tortilla

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$10.00

With peppered sausage gravy. Served with two eggs and toast or biscuit

B-Fast Burrito

$11.00

Three eggs, any style with cheese, onions, peppers, sausage patty. Served with grits, homefries or tots and toast or biscuit

Fish and Grits

$10.50

Catfish or flounder, served fried, grilled or blackened

Chicken and Biscuit

$10.00

Fried chicken tenders atop homemade biscuits and peppered sausage gravy

Chicken and Waffle

$10.00

Crispy belgian waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, powdered sugar, and butter

Steffens Benedict

$9.50

Grilled English muffin topped with two eggs, ham, peppered sausage gravy and a fried green tomato topper

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$7.00

With choice of cheese

Veggie Omelette

$9.50

Western Omelette

$10.50

Cheddar cheese with ham, onion, pepper, and tomato

Meatlovers Omelette

$12.00

Choice of cheese with bacon, ham, and sausage

Philly Steak Omelette

$12.00

Shaved steak, grilled onions, American cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

Patty Biscuit

$2.75

Wainright Biscuit

$3.00

Chicken Biscuit

$3.50

Bacon Biscuit

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

Philly Steak Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Patty Egg & Cheese

$5.75Out of stock

Wainwright Egg & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Ham Egg & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Egg & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$2.75

Sausage Patty

$2.75

Breakfast Links

$3.50

Wainright Link

$3.50

One Pork Chop

$3.50

Thick-Cut Ham Slice

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash

$3.50

Country Fried Steak

$8.00

3 Tenders

$4.50

5 Tenders

$7.00

White Gravy

$1.25+

Side Sauces

One Egg

$1.50

Breakfast Breads

Grits

$2.25

Home Fries

$2.75

Tots

$2.75

Side Sliced Tomato

$2.75

Side Blueberries

$3.00

Side Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

One Banana

$2.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Cheddar

$0.50

Side American Cheese

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Fried Green Tomato

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Fried Mushrooms

$3.50

Onion Rings*

$3.50

French Fries

$2.50

Early Lunch

2 Piece Fried Chicken (Copy)

$10.00

Perfection takes about 20 minutes

4 Piece Fried Chicken (Copy)

$13.00

Perfection takes about 20 minutes

Pork Chops (Copy)

$9.00+

Country Fried Steak (Copy)

$12.00

Fried n' smothered

Chicken Livers (Copy)

$9.50

Gizzards (Copy)

$9.50

Steak Tips (Copy)

$14.00

In our house bourbon marinade

Bourbon Chicken (Copy)

$12.00

In our house bourbon marinade

BLT (Copy)

$8.00

Angus Burger (Copy)

$10.00

Patty Melt (Copy)

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sub (Copy)

$12.00

With white American and grilled onions

Chicken Philly Sub (Copy)

$11.00

With white American and grilled onions

Fried Chicken Sandwich (Copy)

$9.00

Crispy fried chicken on challah bun with mayo and NY deli pickles

Fried Chicken Deluxe (Copy)

$10.00

Our fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Kickin' Chicken (Copy)

$10.00

Boom-boom chicken with lettuce and tomato on grilled cheese

Hot Dogs (Copy)

$5.50+

2 pieces

Club Sandwich (Copy)

$11.00+

Grilled Cheese (Copy)

$5.50

House Salad (Copy)

$5.50

Vine ripe tomatoes, thin sliced red onion, and house shredded mozzarella

Chicken Salad (Copy)

$10.00

Shrimp Salad (Copy)

$12.00

Vegetable Soup

$3.00+

C & R Soup

$3.00+

Chili

$4.00+

Lunch & Dinner

Starters & Wings

Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Fried Squash

$7.00

Fried Okra

$7.00

Corn Nugget

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Gator Bites

$12.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

APP Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

8 Boneless Wings

$10.00

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

25 Boneless Wings

$29.00

Spicy Bites APP

$8.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$5.50

Vine ripe tomatoes, thin sliced red onion, and house shredded mozzarella

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Chef's Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, bacon, turkey, cheese, and boiled egg

C & R Soup

$3.00+

Vegetable Soup

$3.00+

Chili

$4.00+

Burgers and Cheesesteaks

Angus Burger

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

With white American and grilled onions

Chicken Philly Sub

$11.00

With white American and grilled onions

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy fried chicken on challah bun with mayo and NY deli pickles

Fried Chicken Deluxe

$10.00

Our fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Kickin' Chicken

$10.00

Boom-boom chicken with lettuce and tomato on grilled cheese

Patty Melt

$11.00

Hot Dogs

$5.50+

2 pieces

Club Sandwich

$11.00+

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Sylvia's Sandwich

$6.00

Southern Favorites

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

With caramelized onions and gravy

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Fried n' smothered

Steak Tips

$14.00

In our house bourbon marinade

Liver N' Onions

$11.00

Grilled beef liver with caramelized onions and gravy

2 Piece Fried Chicken

$10.00

Perfection takes about 20 minutes

4 Piece Fried Chicken

$13.00

Perfection takes about 20 minutes

Chicken Livers

$9.50

Gizzards

$9.50

Bourbon Chicken

$12.00

In our house bourbon marinade

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Pork Chops

$9.00+

Seafood Favorites

Shrimp

$17.00+

Popcorn Shrimp

$15.00

Gator Tail

$20.00

Whole Catfish

$12.00+

Cod Fillet

$16.00

Catfish Fillets

$14.00

Flounder Fillets

$14.00

Salmon Croquettes

$14.00

Seafood Combo

$20.00

Sides

Side Sauces

Coleslaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Pickled Beets

$2.50

Lima Beans

$2.50

Sweet Corn

$2.50

Black Eye Peas

$2.50Out of stock

Steamed Cabbage

$2.50

Stewed Tomato

$2.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Soufflé

$2.50Out of stock

Collard Greens

$2.50

Mac N' Cheese

$2.50

Creamed Corn

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Squash Casserole

$2.50

Grits

$2.25

Home Fries (PM)

$2.75

Tots (PM)

$2.75

Side Cheddar

$0.50

Side American Cheese

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sliced Tomato

$2.75

White Gravy

$1.25+

Brown Gravy

$1.25+

Premium Sides

Onion Rings*

$3.50

Fried Mushrooms

$3.50

Curly Fries

$3.50

Fried Squash

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Fried Green Tomato

$3.50

Corn Nuggets

$3.50

Fried Pickles

$3.50

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.75+

Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75+

Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Milkshake

$6.50

Malt Milkshake

$7.00

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Cran Juice

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Drinks To-Go

$3.50+

Water

Included w/ Special

Desserts

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$2.75

2 Scoops

$4.25

3 Scoops

$5.75

Cakes & Pies

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Strawberry Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Warm Toffee Cake

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Sundaes & Splits

Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.75

Banana Split

$8.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.25

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

Kids Egg Breakfast

$4.00

Kids Pancakes

$3.50

Kids French Toast

$4.50

Kids Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Kids Drinks

Kid Fountain Drinks

$1.75+

Kid Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Tea

$1.75+

Kids Sides AM

Side Kid Bacon

$2.00

Side Kid Patty

$2.00

Side Kid Links

$2.00

SIDE Kid Tots

$2.00

SIDE Kid Grits

$2.00

SIDE Kid Chz Grits

$2.00

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Kids Meals

Kids Grill Cheese

$4.50

Kid Hamburger

$5.50

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.50

Kids Flounder

$8.50

Kids Catfish

$8.50

Kids Shrimp

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kid Drinks

Kid Fountain Drinks (Copy)

$1.75+

Kid Lemonade (Copy)

Kids Tea (Copy)

$1.75+

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Choc Milk

$2.00

Kid Sides PM

Kid Fries

$2.00

Kid Green Bean

$2.00

Kid Applesauce

$2.00

Kid Bacon

$2.00

Kid Patty

$1.75

Kid Mash Potato

$2.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$2.00

Kid Grits

$2.00

Kid Cheese Grits

$2.00

Kid Tots

$2.00

Family Meals

Family Country Fried Steak

$38.50

Fried n' smothered

Family Hamburger Steak

$38.50

With caramelized onions and gravy

Family Fried Chicken

$34.00

Perfection takes about 20 minutes

Family Chicken Tenders

$38.50

Family Shrimp

$54.50

Family Pork Chops

$40.00

Family Cod Dinner

$51.00

Daily Specials

Specials

Baked Chicken & Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Salmon Croquettes Special

$15.00

Porterhouse Pork Chop

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp Special

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beef Stew & Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Hamburger Steak Special

$12.00Out of stock

With caramelized onions and gravy

Turkey & Dressing

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplings

$13.00

Liver N' Onions Special

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled beef liver with caramelized onions and gravy

Shepherds Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Special

$13.00Out of stock

Smothered Pork Chops

$14.00Out of stock

BBQ RIBS

$15.00Out of stock

Steakhouse Burger

$14.00Out of stock