Stein & Wein
Food
Small Bites
Communal Bites
Large Bites
- Pork Schnitzel
Housemade Schnitzel Patty served with our House Fries$14.00
- Kaesepaetzle
Egg Noodle in Cheese Sauce with Bacon & Chives$11.00
- Currywurst
Classic German Streetfood. Sausage served over Fries with our Housemade Curry Ketchup$12.00
- Roesti
Fried Potatoes with melted Cheese, (2) Sunny side up Eggs, Garlic Aioli & Chives$12.00
- Stein Burger
All Beef Patty served on Kaiser Roll with Obazda cheese, Saurekraut & Bacon. Served with Fries.$16.00
- AgroDulce Cabbage Salad
Sweet and Sour Dressed Cabbage Salad with Fresh Vegetables$10.00
- The Hamburg
Classic American Cheeseburger. Served on a Potato Bun with White Cheddar, Arugula & Onion. Served with Fries.$14.00
Sweet Bites
Kids Bites
Beer
Bottled Beer
- Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier Urbock
Created by smoking all barley malts in a kiln with beechwood logs. Smokebeer with notes of hickory, chocolate and savory char. Like drinking smoked, pulled pork, or a summer barbeque. 6.5% ABV$11.00
- Delirium Nocturum
"Dangerously delicious" semi-dark Belgian ale with notes of oat, mocha, nutmeg and pine. 8.5% ABV$11.50
- Delirium Tremens
Effervescent, light, refreshing Belgian style ale with hints of orange zest 8.5% ABV$13.50
- Erdinger Weißbier
World's No. 1 Hefe-Weizen. Brewed all-naturally using traditional bottle-fermentation. Light and buttery Bavarian double with notes of honey, kumquat and a malty finish. 5.3% ABV$8.00
- Flensburger Pilsner
Unique medium bodied Pilsner, brewed with coastal barley. Begins slightly bitter with notes of fresh hops and grapefruit, followed by a long, smooth finish. 4.8% ABV$7.50
- Guldren Draak Classic
Named in honor of the dragon perched atop the belfry in Gent, Belgium. A dark red triple ale with notes of salted caramel, vanilla, candied almonds, and maple bacon. Pairs well with strudel and German Chocolate Cake 10.5% ABV$13.00
Radlers
Wine
Red Wine
- Boatique Malbec 2020'
100% single vineyard Petite Syrah. Rich, dense and jammy, with strong tannins and an acidic backbone. Exceptionally long finish.$10.00
- Cherry Wood Cabernet Sauvignon 2021$6.00
- Cherry Wood Mendocino Merlot 2021
A fruity and sweet barrel aged Merlot. Smooth, medium bodied mildly tannic.$6.00
- Cherry Wood Napa Cabernet Sauvignon Ruthford 2022'$7.00
- Cherry Wood Tempranillo 2014$6.00
- Cherry Wood Zinfandel 2017
Jammy and sweet, fruity on the nose. Notes of fig and plum. Nearly a dessert wine.$6.00
- Exit West Red Blend 2021'$9.00
- Fults Cru Russo Red Blend
Well balanced red blend. Bold, dry, slightly tannic with an acidic base. Effervescent, with notes of black cherry.$10.00
- Jed Steele 'Shooting Star' Cabernet Sauvignon 2018' Bottle$20.00
- Stonehouse Cellars 'Coyote Reserve' Cabernet Sauvignon 2013$10.00
- Stonehouse Cellars 'Fat Cat' Pinot Noir 2017
Light bodied and acidic with notes of plum and elderberry.$12.00
- Stonehouse Cellars 'Sticky Monkey' Cabernet Sauvignon 2014
A bold Cabernet Sauvignon named after the yellow flower that grows around the vineyards$10.00
- Stonehouse Cellars Stainless Steel Merlot 2017$7.00
- Stonehouse Cellars Vera Port Bottle$40.00
- Wild Diamond Vineyards 'Dumb Luck' Petite Syrah 2021
Displays a very deep purple hue, exhibiting Earl Grey tea, barrel smoke, and ripe wild berries on the nose. 14.5% ABV$12.00
- R Vineyards Cabernet Franc 2021
Medium bodied with a smooth finish. Light tannins and notes of dark berries and elderflower$9.00
- Stonehouse Cellars Eastern Oak Cabernet Sauvignon$120.00
- Stonehouse Cellars French Oak Cabernet Sauvignon$120.00
- Stonehouse Cellars American Oak Cabernet Sauvignon$120.00
White Wine
- Sunshine Wine Can
"Trouble in a can." Lightly carbonated Federweisser wine. Bright and light, with notes of stone fruit and apple. Unapologetically refreshing. 7% ABV$5.00
- Cherry Wood Sauvignon Blanc 2021$6.00
- Cherry Wood Mendocino Chardonnay 2020' GLS$6.00
- Cache Creek Sunset in the Vine 2019 GLS
Slightly sweet. Enchanting aromas of orange blossoms and honeysuckle, mingled with bright citrus. 13.5% ABV$6.00
- Domaine Helena Chardonnay 2021 GLS
Gold medal winner, 2023 International Wine and Spirits Competition. Notes of lemon, lime, apple, poached pear, baking spice, banana peel and almond. 12.8% ABV$9.00
- Sunshine Wine 4 pack$15.99
Rose
- SC "Tempting Turkey" Grenache Rose$6.00
- CW Genache Rose 2019' GLS$6.00
- CW Mendocino Syrah Rosa 2022' GLS$6.00
- Cache Creek Cabernet Sauvignon Rose 2019' GLS
Rich and fruity rose 13.7% ABV$10.00
- Domaine Helena Rose 2022' GLS
Rose of Pinot noir with notes of honeydew, rose petals, watermelon, grapefruit and pomegranate. Smooth, refreshing finish.$6.00
NA Beverages
Juices
Fountain Soda
Root Beer
Sparkling Soda
Iced Tea
Cocktails
Rum Based
Vodka Based
- Saurkirsche 'Cherry Sour'
Made with a whole freshly squeezed lemon and grenadine, plus a splash of sparkling water. Served with a lemon wedge and a cherry$7.00
- Vodka Tonic
Served with a lime wedge$6.00
- Vodka Martini
Classic with dry vermouth and a lemon twist$8.00
- Moscow Mule
Made with fresh lime juice and ginger beer, garnished with a lime wedge$8.00