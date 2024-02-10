Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe & Coffee House
Coffee Drinks
- Americano$3.00
A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and hot or cold water, plus a flavor if desired.
- Cappuccino$4.00
A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and 6 ounces of steamed or cold milk, plus a flavor if desired.
- Chai Latte$5.00
A hot or iced drink with equal parts chai concentrate and milk.
- Cortado$3.50
A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and 4 ounces of steamed or cold milk, plus a flavor if desired.
- Dirty Chai Latte$6.00
A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and equal parts chai concentrate and milk.
- Espresso$2.00
A double-shot of espresso.
- Frappe$5.50
A blended frozen drink with a double-shot of espresso and milk, plus a flavor if desired.
- Hot Coffee$3.00
Drip-coffee with a choice of Breakfast Blend (medium), All Caps Blend (dark) or Decaf Blend (medium), plus a flavor if desired.
- Iced Coffee$3.00
Chilled coffee poured over ice, plus a flavor if desired.
- Latte$4.50
A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and 10 ounces of steamed or cold milk, plus a flavor if desired.
- Red Bird$4.00
A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and a choice of Breakfast Blend (medium), All Caps Blend (dark), or chilled coffee.
- White/Dark Choc Mocha$5.00
A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso, 10 ounces of steamed or cold milk, and your choice of dark chocolate or white chocolate flavoring.
- Extras
Drink Specials
- Cherry Cordial Latte$6.00
An iced cherry latte with chocolate cold foam
- Cherry Mocha$6.00
An iced mocha with cherry cold foam
- Gingerbread Latte$5.00
A seasonal favorite with a mix of gingerbread and vanilla flavors to compliment our classic latte. Can be made hot or iced
- Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.00
A fun non caffeinated sweet treat for those who love a peppermint hot chocolate without the heat! Topped with whip cream
- Peppermint Mocha$5.00
A seasonal favorite of either white or dark chocolate mocha sauce with a hint of peppermint. Made from out classic lattes either hot or iced
- Chaga Chai$4.00
organic, wildcrafted chaga mushrooms, roasted dandelion root, chicory and adaptogenic astragalus root, with your choice of milk
- London Fog$5.00
Organic tea concentrate featuring notes of black bergamont tea and lavender. Added to milk in both iced or hot versions
- Toasted Marshmallow Mocha Frappé$6.50
Chocolate frappe with toasted marshmallow syrup, marshmallow cream, whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a chocolate drizzle
Other Drinks
- Soda$1.00
Old-fashioned soda with a choice of orange soda, cream soda, or root beer.
- Bottled Water$1.00
16.9 ounce bottled spring water
- Iced Tea$3.00
20 ounce unsweetened iced tea, with the option to add a flavor.
- Hot Tea$3.50
Loose-leaf hot tea with a variety of caffeinated and non-caffeinated options.
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
A hot drink with chocolate milk and chocolate flavoring, plus an additional flavor if desired.
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.00
A blended frozen drink with chocolate milk and chocolate flavoring, plus an additional flavor if desired.
- Vanilla Golden Milk$5.25
A hot drink with a turmeric spice blend, steamed milk, and vanilla flavoring.
- Matcha Latte$5.25
Powdered sweetened green tea, mixed with 10 oz of steamed or cold milk. Plus a flavor if desired
- Steamer$3.25
A hot drink with steamed milk and a flavor of your choice.