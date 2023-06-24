Stella Blu
Appetizers & Small Plates
Mac & Cheese
topped with buttery ritz crumbs
Buffalo Chicken Dip
served with crispy pita chips
Carnitas Stack
Braised pork, raosted sweet potato, guacamole, mexican ranch
Street Corn Flatbread
House mexican ranch, grilled corn & black bean salsa, cheddar, cilantro
BBQ Pulled Pork Taquito
Peach habanero aioli & avocado crema
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Shoestrings tossed in truffle oil, garlic, & parmesan
Petit Filet
Sweet potato puree, onion strings, chimichurri
Crab Cake
Dill remoulade, little leaf, & lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings
Sweet soy, sesame seeds, with thai chili sauce
Chips & Guac
Chipotle, bacon, & corn chips
Brussels Sprouts
Pancetta, Caesar dressing, & parmesan
Korean BBQ Wings
Scallions & sesame seeds
Arancini
Fried risotto balls with sage & goat cheese, served with house marinara
Sliders
Veggie Sliders
Sweet potato, quinoa, & black bean patty, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, lettuce, & tomato
Crab Cake Sliders
Remoulade, lettuce, & tomato
Jalapeno Ranch Sliders
Cheddar cheese, fried jalapenos, spicy creole ranch, & onion strings
Classic Wagyu Sliders
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, chipotle aioli,
Sides
Salads
Strawberry & Goat Cheese
Little leaf, sunflower seeds, red onion, avocado, & balsamic
Caprese
Fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic
Wedge
Iceberg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blu cheese crumbles, scallions, tomato bacon jam, house blu cheese dressing
Caesar
Whole leaf romaine, house crutons, parmesan cheese,
Entrees
General Tso's Cauliflower
Charred broccoli, basmati, scallions, sesame seeds
Chicken Milanese
Sweet corn cucumber, & tomato salad, lemon thyme vinaigrette
Stuffed Haddock
Lobster & herb stuffing, sauteed green beans & peppers, dill buerre blanc
Pan Seared Salmon
Basil lemon basmati rice, charred artichoke salad, chimichurri, & grilled lemon
Steak Frites
8oz grilled filet, herb butter, with shoestrings & farm vegetable
Lobster Carbonara
Maine lobster, peas, pancetta, creamy pecorino cheese sauce
Duck Breast
Sweet potato puree, crispy sprouts, sweet chili glaze
Side Protein
Dessert
Banana Pudding
Vanilla pudding, bananas, vanilla wafers
Cookie Sandwich
House made chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream, & sprinkles
Donuts
5 warm, house-made donuts with choice of topping.
Pina Colada Cheesecake
With grilled pineapple, mango coulis, & toasted coconut