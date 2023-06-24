Stella Blu


Appetizers & Small Plates

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

topped with buttery ritz crumbs

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

served with crispy pita chips

Carnitas Stack

$14.00

Braised pork, raosted sweet potato, guacamole, mexican ranch

Street Corn Flatbread

$14.00

House mexican ranch, grilled corn & black bean salsa, cheddar, cilantro

BBQ Pulled Pork Taquito

$14.00

Peach habanero aioli & avocado crema

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Shoestrings tossed in truffle oil, garlic, & parmesan

Petit Filet

$18.00

Sweet potato puree, onion strings, chimichurri

Crab Cake

$18.00

Dill remoulade, little leaf, & lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings

$8.00

Sweet soy, sesame seeds, with thai chili sauce

Chips & Guac

$10.00

Chipotle, bacon, & corn chips

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Pancetta, Caesar dressing, & parmesan

Korean BBQ Wings

$14.00

Scallions & sesame seeds

Arancini

$10.00

Fried risotto balls with sage & goat cheese, served with house marinara

Sliders

Veggie Sliders

$12.00

Sweet potato, quinoa, & black bean patty, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, lettuce, & tomato

Crab Cake Sliders

$16.00

Remoulade, lettuce, & tomato

Jalapeno Ranch Sliders

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, fried jalapenos, spicy creole ranch, & onion strings

Classic Wagyu Sliders

$10.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, chipotle aioli,

Sides

Roasted Broccoli

$5.00

Sweet Potato Mashed

$5.00

Farm Vegetables

$5.00

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$5.00

Side Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Pita Bread

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Salads

Strawberry & Goat Cheese

$12.00

Little leaf, sunflower seeds, red onion, avocado, & balsamic

Caprese

$12.00

Fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic

Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blu cheese crumbles, scallions, tomato bacon jam, house blu cheese dressing

Caesar

$10.00

Whole leaf romaine, house crutons, parmesan cheese,

Entrees

General Tso's Cauliflower

$22.00

Charred broccoli, basmati, scallions, sesame seeds

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Sweet corn cucumber, & tomato salad, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Stuffed Haddock

$28.00

Lobster & herb stuffing, sauteed green beans & peppers, dill buerre blanc

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

Basil lemon basmati rice, charred artichoke salad, chimichurri, & grilled lemon

Steak Frites

$36.00

8oz grilled filet, herb butter, with shoestrings & farm vegetable

Lobster Carbonara

$35.00

Maine lobster, peas, pancetta, creamy pecorino cheese sauce

Duck Breast

$30.00

Sweet potato puree, crispy sprouts, sweet chili glaze

Side Protein

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Vanilla pudding, bananas, vanilla wafers

Cookie Sandwich

$9.00

House made chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream, & sprinkles

Donuts

$9.00

5 warm, house-made donuts with choice of topping.

Pina Colada Cheesecake

$9.00

With grilled pineapple, mango coulis, & toasted coconut

Seasonal Sorbet

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00