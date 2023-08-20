STELLA CAFE
Food
Menu
Blueberry Muffin
$4.00
Toasted and butter
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$8.00
Bacon or sausage
Griddle Cakes
$11.00
Strawberries or blueberries
Turkey Hash
$14.00
Eggs any style
Green Salad
$11.00
Lemon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
$14.00
Parmesan and oregano
Arancini
$14.00
Lemon and cured tomato
Potato Pancake
$14.00
Apple sauce or sour cream
Matzoh Ball Soup
$11.00
Roasted chicken and veggies
Zucchini Pillows
$13.00
Tomato ragu and basil
Stella's Classic Bolognese
$23.00
Meatballs
$16.00
Ricotta, garlic, and tomato
Margherita Pizza
$16.00
Mozzarella and slow-roasted tomato
Burger
$16.00
Fries or salad
Chicken Parm Sub
$16.00
Fries or salad
Salt Cod Cakes
$16.00
Lemon aioli and parsley
Mac and Cheese
$15.00
Chicken and toasted bread crumbs
Roasted Salmon
$25.00
Spaghetti squash and basil purée
Orecchiette
$20.00
Italian sausage and Parmesan
Beverages
Drinks
STELLA CAFE Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 877-1333
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM