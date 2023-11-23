2x points for loyalty members
Stella's Bakery & Market 137 Norwich Avenue
FOOD
ASSORTED PASTRIES
- Bagel$2.50
- 6 Pack Bagel No Tax$10.00
- Muffin$2.75
- Danish$2.75
- Turnover$2.75
- Croissant$3.50
- Almond Croissant$3.50
- Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$3.50
- Italian Breakfast Cake Whole$18.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Donuts$2.50
- Sfogliatelle$5.95Out of stock
- Italian Breakfast Cake$4.25Out of stock
- Cinnamon Scones$3.75Out of stock
- BlueBerry Scone$3.75Out of stock
- Sugar Donut$2.50
- Cinnamon Bun$4.50
- Lobster Tail$5.95
- Almond Creme Pisticcotti$3.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Lavander Hand Pies$3.95Out of stock
- Franks Pizzelle$2.00
- Walnut Stick$2.75
- Pie Pocket$4.00
COOKIES
- American Cookies$2.00
- Italian Cookies
- 6 Pack of Cookies$8.00
- Biscotti$2.50
- Pizzelles$6.00Out of stock
- Italian Rainbow Cookies$1.75
- Viennese Whirls$2.50Out of stock
- Painted Single Cookies$5.00Out of stock
- Lemon Stuffed Cookie$2.50Out of stock
- Painted Cookies Boxof 3$16.00Out of stock
- Painted Cookies Box Of 4$20.00Out of stock
- Macaroons Dip In Chocolate$3.95
- Small Cookie Tray$36.00
- Medium Cookie Tray$50.00
- Large Cookie Tray$75.00
- Dog Biscuits$5.00
CAKES/CUPCAKES
- 6 Inch Festive Cake$22.00
- 8 Inch Festive Cake$35.00
- 10in Festive Cake$45.00
- 1\4 Sheet Festive Cake$50.00
- 1\2 Sheet Festive$70.00
- 6in Cannoli$28.00
- 8 Inch Cannoli Cake (No Tax)$38.00
- 10in Cannoli$52.00
- 1\4 Sheet Cannoli Cake (No Tax)$60.00
- 1\2 Sheet Cannoli Cake (No Tax)$100.00
- Cupcake - Filled$4.75
- Specialty Cupcake$5.95
- Cupcake Plain$4.00
- Small Plain Cupcakes$2.50
- Chocolate Lava$6.00
- Italian Ricotta Black Cherry Cake$6.25
- Italian Lemon Ricotta$6.50
- Lemon Raspberry Layered Cheesecake$6.75
- Apple Bread Pudding$5.25
- Eclair$5.95
- Tiramisu$8.95
- Whoopie Pies$4.25
- Parfait$5.95
- Sm Banana Cream Pie$10.00Out of stock
- Tres Leches$7.75
- Strawberry Puff$5.25
- Towering Carrot Slice$11.00
- Towering Chocolate Slice$9.50
- Chef Roman's Apples$7.50
- Cream Puffs$4.95
- Oatmeal Banana Bars$5.25
- Italian Cream Cake$8.00
- Mini flourless chocolate cake$5.95
- Chocolate Flan Slice$5.95
- Chocolate Flan Whole$25.00
- Cake Slices$5.75
- Pastiera Cake$6.50
- Red Velvet Gluten Free$7.50
- Ricotta And Pistachio Cake$6.75
- Italian Forest Berry Cake$6.75
- Rum Baba$5.00
- Zeppole$5.95
- Tres Leches 8 Inch$55.00
- 10 Inch New York Cheesecake$55.00
- Fruit Cup$4.50
- New York Cheese Cake Plain$7.00
- New York Cheese Cake With Topping$7.50
- Pistachio Cheese cake$7.50
- Napoleon Cake$6.50
- Small Fruit Tarts$11.00Out of stock
- Mini Tart Pies$1.50Out of stock
- Pie Slice$5.25Out of stock
- Lemon Blueberry Cake$3.00Out of stock
- 6 Inch Italian Fruit Cake$28.00
- 8 Inch Italian Fruit Cake$38.00
- 10 Inch Italian Fruit Cake$52.00
- 1/4 Sheet Italian Fruit Cake$60.00
- 1/2 Sheet Italian Fruit Cake$100.00
- Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake$6.95
- Pistacho Cake$38.00Out of stock
- Pistachio Lobster Tail$5.95
- GF red velvet cakes$7.50
CANNOLIS
FRESH BREAD
COFFEE
- Craftman Cliffroasters Bag Of Coffee$12.95
- SM Coffee$2.25
- LG Coffee$2.75
- Iced Coffee$3.00
- SM Americano$3.25
- LG Americano$4.00
- SM Latte$3.25
- LG Latte$4.00
- SM Macchiato$3.25
- LG Macchiato$4.00
- SM Cappuccino$3.25
- LG Cappuccino$4.00
- Add A Shot Of Espresso$1.50
- Single Shot Espresso$3.25
- Double Shot Espresso$4.00
- Triple Shot Espresso$5.00
- Hot Tea (Bigalow)$2.75
- Hot Coco Bar$3.00
- Lavazza Kcups$19.95
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
SANDWICHES
- Build Your Own
- Lefty's Classic$11.00
Toasted Everything Bagel, Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Mortadella, Capicola, Honey Ham
- Nonnie's Meatball$12.00+
Toasted Italian sub roll, Nonnie’s meatballs, marinara, mozzarella
- The Italian$12.00+
Italian sub roll, Pepperoni, Mortadella, Capicola, Salami, provolone cheese, EVOO and vinegar
- The Abruzzese$12.00+
Grilled Ciabatta Bread, roasted Porchetta, broccoli rabe, rosemary aioli, asiago cheese
- Marco's Caprese$12.00+
Toasted Italian Bread, Fresh Mozzarella, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Reduction
- BYE Felicia$12.00
Toasted Ciabatta Bread, roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, and chipotle aioli
- Rubino's Sausage and Peppers Sub$12.00+
- Ceil's Vegan Bahn Mi$12.00+
Toasted Italian Bread, Pickled carrots, cucumbers and onion, arugula, microgreens, topped with vegan garlic aioli
- Half Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.00
- Whole Chicken Parm Sandwich$20.00
- Half Chicken Cutlet Sub$12.00
- Whole Chicken Cutlet Sub$20.00
- Cuppa's Reubenini$12.00
- Quattro Formaggi (4 Cheese)$12.00
- The Americano Panini$12.00
- Turkey Ranch Panini$12.00
- Eggplant Pesto Half$12.00
- Mozzarella Prosciutto Panini$12.50
SALADS
SOUPS
CHIPS
- Deep River Argentinian Chimichurri$2.00Out of stock
- Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle$2.00Out of stock
- Deep River Sea Salt$2.00
- Deep River Salt And Vinegar$2.00Out of stock
- Deep River Mesquite BBQ$2.00Out of stock
- Deep River Black Truffle$2.00Out of stock
- Deep River Sweet Maui Onion$2.00Out of stock
- Lukes Organic White Truffle And Sea Salt$3.75Out of stock
- Deep River Sea Salt$2.00
- Lg Lukes Organic Truffle Chips$11.95Out of stock
- Urbani Organic White Truffle$3.00
PIZZA & ITALIAN SPECIALTIES
- Cheese Pizza$11.00+
- Paesana$15.50+
- La Stella Capri$15.50+
- Cuppa's Sicilian Supreme$18.00+
- Eggplant Rollitini$15.50+
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.50+
- Mortadella & Pistachio$16.00+
- Buffalo Chicken$15.50+
- Dante's Inferno$15.50+
- Family Special$15.50+
- Justin’s Favorite$15.50+
- Spinach$15.50+
- Gorgonzola$15.50+
- Crispy Prosciutto Alla Vodka$15.50+
- Sicilian Cheese Slice$3.50
- Sicilian Speciality Slice$4.50
- Pizza Dough$3.50
- Pizza Sauce$2.50
- Pizza Cheese$3.75
- Stromboli$9.75
- Spinach Roll$9.75
- Cheese Calzone$8.50
- Stuffed Bread (half)$9.00
- Stuffed Bread (whole)$14.00
- Veggie Stromboli$9.75
- Garlic Knots$2.50+
RETAIL
DRIED PASTA
- Abruzzese Alfabeto$6.95Out of stock
- Abruzzese Buccatini$18.95
- Abruzzese Capellini$7.95
- Abruzzese Fusilli$7.95Out of stock
- Abruzzese Chitarra$7.95Out of stock
- Abruzzese Fusilli$6.95Out of stock
- Abruzzese Lasagne$8.95
- Abruzzese Orecchiette (Small Bag)$8.50
- Abruzzese Orecchiette 2lb$19.95
- Abruzzese Rigatoncini$7.95
- Abruzzese Riccia$8.95
- Abruzzese Rice$7.95
- Spaghetti Gluten Free Organic$9.50
- Orzo 1lb$4.95
- Pasta e Fagioli Soup Mix$9.95
- Mama Sorrenti's Minestrone Soup Mix$9.95
- Abruzzese Conchiglioni$8.95
- Abruzzese Organic Gluten Free Green Pea Fusilli$9.50
- Napoli Ditalini Pasta$3.95
BALSAMIC/SPREADS
- Acetaia Leonardi Balsama Bianca$18.95
- Amarena Cherries$15.95
- Azienda Anchovy$12.95
- Bel Aria Glaze$10.95
- Leonardi Balsamic Reduction$18.95
- Leonardi Beatrice White$26.95
- Leonardi Dante Balsamic$26.95Out of stock
- 5 Year Aged Baslamic$44.95
- Leonardi White Balsamic$18.95
- Dill Spread$4.00
- Pistacchiosa Sicilian Pistachio Spread$19.95
- Black Cherry Spreadable Fruit$10.95
- 12 Year Aged Truffle Balsamic$44.95
- 15 Year Aged Balsamic$85.00
- 20 Year Aged Juniper Wood Balsamic$130.00
- Orange Jam From Sorrento$14.00
- Onion Jam From Sorrento$15.00
- Pepper Jam From Sorrento$12.00
- Amore Garlic Paste$6.95
- Napoli Balsamic of Modena$8.00
EVOO/VINEGAR
- Napoli Garlic Extra Virgin Olive Oil$8.00
- Titone Organic Biancolilla 2021$39.95
- Laudemio 2020$44.95
- Laudemio 2021$54.95
- Sabatino Tartufi White Truffle$30.95
- Jansal Valley Italian Herb$9.95
- Cora Balsamic Reduction$8.00
- Urbani Tartufi Black Truffle 8.45 oz$34.95
- Belaria Truffle Oil$18.95
- Napoli Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil$16.95
- Olio Verde$38.95
- Urbani Black Truffle Oil 1.86 oz$18.95
- Kalamata Olive Oil$18.95
- Jansal Valley Rosemary & Herb$9.95
- Volpaia Red Wine Vinegar$18.95
- Volpaia White Wine Vinegar$18.95
- Fig Vinegar$19.95
- Napoli Extra Virgin Olive Oil$18.00
- Monini Black Truffle EVOO$12.95
FLOUR/GRAIN
- Caputo Semolina$6.50Out of stock
- Morertti Semolina$6.50
- Jansal Valley Wild Rice Blend$8.95
- Jansal Valley Giant Israeli Couscous$5.95
- Jansal Valley Italian Farro$7.95
- Jansal Valley Garbanzo Beans$5.95
- Belaria Polenta$4.95
- Jansal Valley Cannellini Beans$6.95
- Jansal Valley Ivory White Lentils$7.95
- Jansal Valley Quinoa$7.95
- Jansal Valley Mixed Lentils$6.95
- Cinnamon Mill$7.95Out of stock
- Red Pepper Mill$7.95
- Israeli Couscous 14 Oz.$5.95
- Jansal Valley Almond Flour$15.95
- Vitavigor Breadsticks$5.95
- Dolcetto Tuscan Crisps$7.95
- Bay Leaves$3.95
- Fennel Seeds$4.50
- Crushed Red Pepper$4.50
- Kosher Sea Salt$3.95
SAUCE
- Alfredo Sauce 16 OZ$7.00
- Marinara 16 OZ$6.00
- Marinara 32 OZ$12.00
- Tomato, Basil, Garlic 16 Oz$6.00Out of stock
- Bolognese 16 OZ$8.50
- Bolognese 32 OZ$15.00
- Bowhead Gorgonzola 16 OZ$8.00
- MIROGALLO PEELED TOMATO 18.70 Oz$8.95
- RUSTICHELLA TOMATO WITH BASIL$13.95
- Basil & Garlic Sauce 32 OZ$12.00
- Pesto Genovese$8.50
- Organic Tomato & Basil Sauce$7.50
FRESH PASTA
- Beet Rigatoni$11.00Out of stock
- Black Truffle Cheese Ravioli$13.25
- Cavatelli$12.00Out of stock
- Cheese Ravioli$12.25
- Fettuccine$6.25
- Gluten Free Rigatoni$7.25
- Lasagna$13.95
- Lobster Ravioli$14.00
- Mafalda$6.25
- Pappardelle$6.25
- Penne$6.25
- Potato Gnocchi$12.25
- Prosciutto Spinach Ravioli$13.25
- Rigatoni$6.25
- Spaghetti$6.25
- Vegan Mushroom & Spinach Ravioli$12.00
- Vegan Butternut Squash Ravioli$12.00Out of stock
- Wheat Cavatelli$10.00Out of stock
- Wheat Garganelli$10.00Out of stock
GLUTEN FREE ITEMS
HONEY
- Salem Honey 8 Oz$7.95
- Salem Honey 12 Oz$9.95
- Salem Honey 16oz$11.95
- Salem Honey 32oz$21.95
- Truffle Honey$25.95
- Blueberry Infused Honey$11.95
- Garlic Honey$9.95
- Chipotle Honey$9.95
- Ginger Honey$9.95
- Vanilla Honey$10.95
- Creamed Honey$16.95Out of stock
- Stonewall Aviary Honey 1/2 Lb$6.95
- Stonewall Wildflower Honey 1 Lb$9.95
- Stonewall Wildflower Honey 2lb$18.95
- 3 Lb Stonewall Wildflower Honey$26.95
- 1lb Stonewall Wildflower Honey$9.95
- 2lb Stonewall Wildflower Honey$18.95
MARKET MISCELLANEOUS
- Napoli Pepperoncini$6.00
- Italian Peeled Tomatoes (28 oz)$4.95
- Dried Chipolte Chile Peppers$7.95
- Napoli Tomato Basil Sauce$5.95
- La Valle Pomodoro San Marzano$20.95
- Napoli San Marzano (28oz)$7.00
- Napoli Sun Dried Tomatoes$5.00
- Artichoke Hearts (14 oz)$5.00
- Sweet Italian Stuffed Peppers (8oz)$6.00
- Garden Of Odin Scorpion Inferno$10.00
- Hot Italian Stuffed Peppers (8 oz)$6.00
- Garden Of Odin Smoked Cayenne$10.00
- Truffle Peelings J. Gaillard$60.95
- Urbani Black Truffle Salt$21.95
- Belaria Capers$4.95
- Napoli Italian Bread Crumbs$2.50
- Tuscan Crips$6.50
- Truffle Crisps$7.95
- Finger Bites$1.75
- Taralli$4.95
- Vegan Egg Replacement$12.95
- Olive Oil & Salt Crackers$5.95
- Dried Ghost Peppers$12.50
- napoli lupini beans$3.25
- Bialetti Moka Express$34.95
- Ravioli Stamp Set$14.95
- Limoni Di Sorrento$50.00
- Black Olive From Sorrento$10.00
- Dried Chili Pepper From Sorrento$7.50
- Oregano From Sorrento$7.50
- Fennel From Sorrento$7.50
- Sun Dried Tomatoes$13.50
- Tomato Puree From Sorrento$7.50
- Baiocchi Cookies W/hazelnut$6.95
- Pan Di Stelle Cookies$6.95
- Crystallized Ginger$5.95
- White Truffle Chips$7.95
- Alessi Lady Fingers$2.50
- Garden Of Odin Sweet Chili$12.00
- Divina Calabrian Peppers$9.95
- Urbani Pesto & Truffle$13.95
- Napoli Kalamata Olives$6.00
- Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Sea Salt$12.95
GROCERY
GRAB AND GO
- 4 Meatballs$9.00
- Vodka Sauce$7.00
- Lg Chicken Parmesan (2 Cutlets)$12.95
- Lg Lasagna$12.95
- Lg Stuffed Shells$12.95
- Sm Stuffed Shells$7.95
- Lg Sausage & Peppers$16.95
- Sm Sausage & Peppers$9.00
- Lg Italian Goulash$12.95
- Sm Italian Goulash$6.95
- Garlic Bread$6.95
- Creamy Garlic Dressing$7.00
- Greek Olives$5.95
- House Made Meatball 6oz$9.95
- Kalamata Tapenade$6.95Out of stock
- Castelvetrano Tapenade$6.95Out of stock
- 5 TYPE PITTED OLIVES 8 Oz.$5.95Out of stock
- GREEN PITTED OLIVES 8oz$5.95
- Kalamata Olives 8 Oz.$5.95Out of stock
- RED UNPITTED OLIVES 8 Oz.$5.95
- Castelvetrano Whole Olives$5.95
- Cerignola Green Olives$5.95
- Olive Tapenade$6.95
- Chicken Francese$12.95
- Chicken Piccata$12.95
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$14.95
- Frutti Di Mare$15.95Out of stock
- Spaghetti Bolognese$12.95
- Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
- Veal Parm With Spaghetti$16.95
- Pappardelle bolognese$12.95Out of stock
- Pesto Pasta With Toasted Pine Nuts$6.95Out of stock
- Rigatoni w/ Meatballs$16.95Out of stock
- Rigatoni W/ Vodka Sauce$10.95Out of stock
- Sm Kielbasa And Sauerkraut$5.95Out of stock
- Lg Kielbasa And Sauerkraut$14.95Out of stock
- Sm Spinach Artichoke Spread$5.95Out of stock
- Eggplant Lasagna$13.95
- Baked Ziti$11.95
- Italian Bread Crumbs$3.95Out of stock
- Fettucine Carbonara$15.95Out of stock
- Lg Truffle Mac & Cheese$16.95
- Sm Truffle Mac & Cheese$8.95Out of stock
- Lg Orecchiette Sausage Broccoli Rabe$16.95Out of stock
- Linguini With Clam Red Sauce$13.95
- Linguini With White Clam Sauce$13.95
- Sm Baked Ziti w/ Meat Sauce$11.95Out of stock
- Creamy Gorg & Chicken Penne$12.95
- Buncatini Primavera$15.95Out of stock
- Chicken Marsala$11.95
- Cacio & Pepe Italian Mac & Cheese$12.95Out of stock
- Eggplant Rollatini (2 Pcs)$9.95Out of stock
- Orecchiette w/ Spicy Sausage & Broccoli Rabe$16.95Out of stock
- Sausage & Peppers over Penne Pasta$15.95Out of stock
- Pappardelle Gorgonzola w/ Prosciutto$10.95Out of stock
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.95Out of stock
- Fettucine Alfredo w/ Chicken & Broccoli$11.95Out of stock
- Capellini Primavera$8.95
- Vegan Chicken Parmesan$9.95Out of stock
- Cheesy Garlic Spread$8.95Out of stock
- Eggplant Rollatini (3pcs)$11.95
- Arancini w/ Peas 3$9.00Out of stock
- Stuffed Zucchini$4.95Out of stock
- Stuffed Peppers W/ Beef, Rice, Veggies$4.95Out of stock
- Sm Chicken Parmesan$7.95
- Arancini w/Peas 4$12.00
- Eggplant Rollatini W/Penne (2 Pcs.)$11.95
- Penne A La Vodka Truffle Burrata$14.95Out of stock
- Penne A La Vodka Stracciatella$14.95Out of stock
- Artichoke Hearts In Salt Brine$7.95Out of stock
- Penne A La Vodka$10.95
- Lg Stuffed Peppers$12.95Out of stock
- Stracciatella Spread: Fig, Honey, 3 Cheese$8.95Out of stock
- Stracciatella Spread: Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Cheese$7.95
- Stracciatella Spread: Pistacchio, Cheese ...$8.95Out of stock
- Mafalda Bolognese$12.95Out of stock
- Stuffed Peppers$6.95
- Chicken Broccoli With Penne$10.95
- Beef Braciole$13.00Out of stock
- Garlic Mashed Potato$3.95Out of stock
- Meatballs W/Mozzarella Cheese$10.00Out of stock
- Chicken Marsala$13.95Out of stock
- Antipasto For Two$14.95Out of stock
- Semolina For Pizza Dough$1.00
- Capillini Primavera$9.95
- Creamy Gorganzola With Chicken$10.95Out of stock
VEGAN GRAB AND GO
SALADS GRAB AND GO
- Tomato & Cuke Salad$3.95
- Lg Pasta Salad$12.95
- Sm Pasta Salad$5.95
- Pasta Salad w/ Olives$12.95Out of stock
- Lg Potato Salad$5.95
- Sm Potato Salad$2.95
- Lg Cole Slaw$4.95Out of stock
- Sm Cole Slaw$2.95Out of stock
- Chicken Salad Container 8oz$4.95
- Fennel, Prepared$2.95Out of stock
- Romanesco, Prepared - Roasted$3.95Out of stock
- Sweet Corn Rice Salad$7.95Out of stock
PACKAGED MEATS
- Creminelli Tartufo Salami$15.95
- Milanos Guanciale$10.95
- Creminelli Sopressata Garlic & Wine$12.95Out of stock
- Calabrian Spiced Linguica$14.75Out of stock
- Smoked Kiellbasa$9.50Out of stock
- Applewood Bacon$7.95Out of stock
- Anchovy Paste$5.95
- White Tuna In Olive Oil$6.95
- Busseto Dry Salami w/ Red Wine$11.95
- Dry Salami w/ Black Pepper Sliced$9.95
- Extra Extra Hot
GELATO GIULIANA/ PUCKETS PANTRY
- Chocolate$7.95
- Pistachio$7.95
- CANNOLI$7.95
- SEA SALT CARAMEL$7.95Out of stock
- Tartufo al Pistacchio$4.95
- Tartufo Nocciola$4.95
- Spumoni Bomba$4.95
- TAHITIAN VAILLA$7.95Out of stock
- OREO$7.95
- CHOCOLATE$7.95Out of stock
- Salted Caramel Pucket$10.00
- Lemon Berry Pucket$10.00Out of stock
- Midnight Mousse Pucket$10.00Out of stock
- Minty Mousse Pucket$10.00Out of stock
- Chile Chocolate Mousse Pucket$10.00
- Chocolate Cherry Pucket$10.00
- Chocolate Hazelnut Pucket$10.00
- Wild Bluebery Puckett$10.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Cheesecake Puckett$10.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Puckett$10.00
CHEESE
- 4oz Pecorino Romano$4.95
- 4 Oz Gorganzola$3.95Out of stock
- Bel Gioioso Burrata$7.95
- Delitia Butter Of Parma$9.00
- CALABRO BUFFALO MOZZERELLA$12.95
- CALABRO BURRATA CON TARTUFO$12.95Out of stock
- Calabro Stracciatella$15.95
- Cream Cheese 8oz$3.95
- Garlic And Herb Cheddar Cheese$11.50Out of stock
- Jansal Valley Asiago$10.50Out of stock
- Garlic And Herb Goat Cheese$11.50Out of stock
- Jansal Valley Aged Gouda$10.95Out of stock
- Jansal Valley Black Truffle Cheddar Cheese$11.95
- Jansal Valley Caramelized Onion Cheddar Cheese$10.95Out of stock
- Jansel Valley Provolone Dolce$9.00Out of stock
- Mascarpone$10.95
- Fresh Sliced Mozzarella$9.95
- Herb Cream Cheese$4.50
- Hand Dipped Ricotta$21.95Out of stock
- Grated Asiago$4.95Out of stock
- Shaved Parmesan 8 Oz.$4.95
- Shaved parmesan 16 Oz.$9.50
- Goat Cheese Plain$6.95Out of stock
- Grated Pecorino Romano 32 Oz$18.00Out of stock
- Vegan Mozzarella$4.95
- Feta Cheese$5.95
- Ford Farm Truffler English Cheddar$9.95
- Muffuletta Chrem Cheese$4.95Out of stock
- Grated Pecorino Romano 16 oz$9.00Out of stock
- Lg Vegan Mozzarella$10.95Out of stock
- Strawberry Cream Cheese$4.50
- Calabro Ricotta$16.95
- Mystic Cheese Finback$6.95
- Mystic Cheese Cachalot$7.95
- Mystic Cheese Melinda Mae$7.95Out of stock
- Jansal Valley Manchego$6.95Out of stock
- Jansal Valley Goat Cheese$6.95Out of stock
- Wedge Of Parm Cheese$5.50Out of stock
- Mozzarella Tipica$8.95
FRESH VEGETABLES
CHOCOLATE
Italian Chocolate with Almonds
- Perugina Milk Chocolate With Almonds$5.95
- Sicilian Chocolate With Pistachio$11.95
- Chocolate Covered Expresso Beans$9.95
- Confetti Di Sulmona$9.95
- La Suissa Pistacchio$8.50
- La Suissa Caramello$8.50
- La Suissa Nocciole$8.50
- Italian Chocolate Easter Eggs$10.95
- Italian Chocolate Tulip Box$10.95
- Italian Chocolate Lilac Box$10.95
- Le Italiane Hard Candy$3.75
- Italian Confetti Gold Foil Wrapped$8.95
- Perugiba Cappuccino Chocolate$5.95
BOOKS
- Autentico- By Rolando Beramendi$35.00Out of stock
- Fresh Pasta Cookbook$14.95
- Vegano Italiano$24.95
- Cucina Siciliana$21.99Out of stock
- I Know This Much Is True Lamb$17.99
- The Rose Arts Festival$22.95
- The first 300 Years$22.95
- Norwich The Victorian Era$22.95
- Taftville$22.95
- History Of Norwich Police$22.95
- Notions From A Time Of Peril Cheney$16.95
- Italian Cookbook Puppo$9.95
- The Loney Nest$16.00
- White Gloves Warfield$15.95
- Connecticut Lore$16.99
- Cooking Class$95.00
- Four Score & 10$22.95
- It's Where Our Story Begins$22.95
- Norwich Is Where Our Story Begins$22.95
- Gone Fishing The Hook$19.95
- Gone Fishing The Line$19.95
- Gone Fishing The Sinker$19.95
- Slow Sweet Salt$45.00Out of stock
- My American Dream By Lidia$28.95
- The Blind Justice Society$19.95
- My Ruined Life$16.00
- The Unbroken Target$6.00
- Waiting For Kitty$16.00
- Our Glorious Past Calendar$25.00
- Giuseppe Only In America$19.95
- Connecticut Lore Guide Book$16.99
- Our Glorious Past$22.95
COLD DRINKS
HOSMER MOUNTAIN
- Chocolate Cream$2.75
- Birch Beer$2.75
- Cream Soda$2.75
- Cola Red$2.75
- Schooners Iced Tea$2.75
- Lemon Lime Soda$2.75
- Orange Soda$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Root Beer$2.75
- Sarsaparilla$2.75
- Schooners 108$3.00
- Schooners Raspberry Soda$3.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Soda$2.50
- Lemon Lime Sparkling Water$2.50Out of stock
- Diet Cola$2.75
- Diet Ginger Ale$2.75
- Diet Root Beer$2.75
HYDES MILKS
Stella's Bakery & Market 137 Norwich Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(860) 917-4300
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM