Steny's Lake Country N29W24483 Watertown Road
Friday Fish Fry
- Deep Fried Cod
Icelandic cod is beer-battered & deep-fried to perfection. Served w/ a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, buttered rye bread & your choice of side.$18.00
- Perch Dinner
Your choice of pan-fried or deep-fried lake perch, served w/ coleslaw, tartar sauce, & your choice of side.$20.00
- Pan Seared Cod
Pan seared seasoned cod fillets w/ a brown butter, lemon, white wine emulsion topped w/ a lemon wedge. Served w/ seasonal veggies & crispy potato wedges.$18.00
- Cod Sandwich
Beer battered & fried cod topped w/ American cheese & lettuce. Served on a toasted bun w/ a side of tartar sauce. Served w/ your choice of side.$16.00
- Crab Cakes
1/3 lb crab cake made with lump crab meat, zesty mayo, buttery rich crackers, and eggs. Seared on both sides. On top, a drizzle of house-made cajun/old bay seasoned remoulade and an apple, fennel, and shaved brussels sprouts slaw. Accompanied with a grilled half lemon.OUT OF STOCK
- Steny's Saucy Shrimp
Half of pound of shrimp tossed in your choice of one of our signature wing sauces; Sweet & Spicy Garlic, Jerk or Butter Garlic Parmesan. Served w/ toasted bread & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.$15.00
- Salmon BLT
A lemon pepper seasoned salmon filet topped w/ thick cut bacon, spring mix, tomato & lemon dill aioli. Served on a toasted multigrain bread.$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tuscan Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in a sun dried tomato, white wine & garlic cream sauce w/ spinach & parmesan. Finished w/ fresh basil. Try it w/ a protein for an extra charge!$15.00
- Cup Clam Chowder$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bowl Clam Chowder$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- 1 Piece of Cod$3.50
- 1 Piece Of Perch$4.00
- Side Pot Cakes$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Food
Appetizers
- App Platter
A generous platter consisting of our baked spin & art dip OR the jalapeño popper dip w/ tortilla chips, chicken tenders, hand wrapped mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, & pretzel rolls. Accompanied w/ ranch, chipotle ranch, marinara & BBQ sauce, & blanco cheese sauce for dipping$30.00
- Chicken Tender Basket
Served w/ a side of ranch | PRO TIP: Add a side of Steny’s signature wing sauces for $1.00 for dipping!$11.00
- Hand Rolled Reuben Rolls
Slow braised angus corned beef, swiss bits & sauerkraut & served w/ a side of 1000 island$16.00
- Hand Rolled Mozzarella Sticks
Topped w/ parmesan cheese & served w/ marinara.$10.00
- 1/2 lb of Curds
Served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.$10.00
- 1 lb of Curds
Served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.$19.00
- Side Of Fries
A mound of fries that feeds 2 people!$4.00
- Loaded Tots
A mound of tater tots smothered in our house blanco cheese sauce. Topped w/ bacon pieces & scallions. Served w/ a side of sour cream.$14.00
- Tot Basket
A mound of tots that feeds 2 people!$6.00
- Big Pretzel
Milwaukee Pretzel Company pretzel butter brushed & topped w/ salt. Baked until warm & served w/ our house blanco cheese sauce.$17.00
- BYO Nacho
Tortilla chips topped w/ melted cheddar-jack cheese & house made blanco. Add your own toppings for an additional charge. Served w/ a side of salsa verde.$8.00
- Quesadilla
Grilled 12” flour tortilla loaded with cheddar-jack cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato & fresh salsa verde. Add chicken or taco beef for $3.00 or carne asada for $4.50.$11.00
- Crab Rangoon Dip
A sweetened mixture of cream cheese, sour cream, scallions & imitation crab. Baked w/ parmesan & fontina cheese then topped w/ scallions. Served w/ fresh fried wonton chips & sweet thai chili sauce.$15.00
- Jalapeño Popper Dip
A baked blend of cream cheese, sour cream & chipotle sauce mixed w/ cheddar cheese, scallions, bacon pieces & diced jalapeños. Topped w/ pico de Gallo & served w/ tortilla chips, celery & carrots & a side of salsa verde.$15.00
- Spin & Art Dip
A baked thick & creamy medley of chopped baby spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, sour cream & parmesan cheese. Served w/ tortilla chips & toasted baguette.$15.00
- Cheese Fries
A mound of fries served w/ a side of our house made blanco cheese sauce.$6.00
- Chili Cheese Fries
A mound of fries w/ our house made chili & blanco cheese sauce. (Chili & blanco cheese are served on the side for to-go orders- no one likes super soggy fries!)$8.00
Wings
- 6 Wings
Add ranch, bleu cheese, celery, or carrots to your order with an extra upcharge!$9.50
- 12 Wings
Add ranch, bleu cheese, celery, or carrots to your order with an extra upcharge!$19.00
- 18 Wings
Add ranch, bleu cheese, celery, or carrots to your order with an extra upcharge!$28.50
- 24 Wings
Add ranch, bleu cheese, celery, or carrots to your order with an extra upcharge!$38.00
Pizzas
- Build Your Own Pizza
Select a sauce, choose your cheese, add your toppings!$12.00
- Dill Pickle Pizza
Pickle brine base topped w/ mozzarella cheese, dill pickle coins, bacon, dilly cream cheese chunks & fresh dill.$18.00
- Crab Rangoon Pizza
House made crab rangoon dip base topped w/ mozzarella, shredded fontina & parmesan cheese. Finished w/ wonton pieces, scallions & a sweet thai chili sauce drizzle.$17.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base topped w/ Mozzarella cheese, chicken, & bacon pieces. Baked until bubbly & drizzled w/ Sweet & Spicy Garlic sauce.$20.00
- Flatbread of the Month
KENTUCKY HOT BROWN FLATBREAD: Pinsa style flatbread with a mornay sauce base. Topped with mozzarella, gruyere, turkey, bacon, & tomato. Baked until bubbly & finished with a mornay sauce drizzle.$15.00
Handhelds
- Classic Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken w/ your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sub the chipotle ranch for a wing sauce for 50 cents!$15.00
- Classic Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken w/ your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sub the chipotle ranch for a wing sauce for 50 cents!$15.00
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, sauteed jalapenos, thick cut bacon, shredded romaine lettuce & tomato, cheddar-jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.$16.00
- Asada Steak Wrap
Marinated carne asada, guacamole, salsa verde, shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo, cilantro lime rice and cheddar jack cheese. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.$16.00
- Steny's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded fried chicken filet topped w/ pickles, shredded lettuce & Steny’s house made bloody mary aioli. Served on a toasted Hawaiian Roll. Garnished w/ a pickle & olive.$16.00
- Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese
Pepper-jack, cheddar, creamy bacon jalapeño popper dip, thick cut bacon & sautéed jalapeños on pressed sourdough. Make it vegetarian w/ no bacon!$15.00
- Milly Cheesesteak
Steak sautéed w/ green & red bell peppers, mushrooms & onion. Topped w/ provolone cheese& caramelized onion aioli served on toasted French bread.$16.00
- Chipotle Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed jalapeños, thick cut bacon, cheddar, pepper-jack & chipotle mayo. Press on sourdough!$16.00
- G-Thang Wrap
Chopped romaine lettuce, cabbage, shredded carrots & cucumber tossed in sesame ginger dressing. Topped w/ avocado, tortilla strips & drizzled w/ our signature sweet & spicy garlic sauce All wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Add a protein for an extra upcharge!$13.00
- Caesar Wrap
Get our Caesar Salad wrapped in a flour tortilla!$13.00
- Caprese Wrap
Spring mix & romaine lettuce tossed in balsamic dressing w/ grape tomatoes & fresh basil. Topped w/ avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato wedges & a drizzle of balsamic reduction. All wrapped in warm flour tortilla. Add a protein for an extra upcharge!$13.00
- Reuben
Our house reuben mix consisting of Guinness black angus corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss bits & house 1000 island on toasted marbled rye.$16.00
- Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread$10.00
Entrees
- Britt's Meatloaf
House made beef & pork meatloaf topped w/ melted provolone cheese. Served over mashed potatoes & gravy w/ a side of sautéed broccolini.$18.00
- Steak Fajita Bowl
Marinated carne asada, onion, red & green bell peppers, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheddar-jack cheese served over cilantro lime rice.$18.00
- Buffalo Mac
Our OG Mac topped w/ grilled or crispy chicken & then your choice of wing sauce. Baked and served w/ a pretzel bun.$16.00
- OG Mac
Our house cheddar mac sauce tossed w/ cavatappi noodles & shredded Wisconsin cheddar cheese, topped w/ panko breadcrumbs then baked to golden perfection. Served w/ a hot pretzel roll.$12.00
Burgers
- BYO Burger
Start with a juicy angus patty & toasted bun of your choice. Add your choice of cheese & any favorite toppings for additional charge!$12.00
- Pub Burger
Angus Patty topped w/ provolone & cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, & caramelized onion aioli. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.$16.00
- Tex Mex
Angus patty topped w/ thick cut bacon, pepper-jack cheese, guacamole, jalapeño aioli & pico de gallo. Served on a toasted brioche bun.$16.00
- Steny's Snack Wrap
Angus patty, American cheese, diced red onion, lettuce, pickles, sesame seeds, ketchup & house 100 island sauce. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.$14.00
- Smash Burger
Two burger patties smashed into thinly sliced white onions & topped w/ American cheese. Served on a toasted Hawaiian roll.$15.00
Salad
- Caprese Salad
Spring mix & romaine lettuce tossed in balsamic dressing w/ grape tomatoes & fresh basil. Topped w/ avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato wedges & a drizzle of balsamic reduction.$13.00
- G-Thang
Chopped romaine lettuce, cabbage, shredded carrots & cucumber tossed in sesame ginger dressing. Topped w/ avocado, tortilla strips & drizzled w/ our signature sweet & spicy garlic sauce.$13.00
- Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed w/ shaved parmesan, savory croutons & house caesar dressing.$13.00
- Side Caesar
A smaller portion of chopped romaine lettuce tossed w/ shaved parmesan, savory croutons & house caesar dressing.$4.00
- House Salad
Spring mix topped w/ cucumbers, tomatoes & shredded carrots w/ your choice of dressing.$10.00
- Side House Salad
A small portion of spring mix topped w/ cucumbers, tomatoes & shredded carrots w/ your choice of dressing.$4.00
Soup
Sides
- Celery$0.75
- Carrots$0.75
- Side of Fries
A mound of fries that feeds 2 people!$4.00
- Side of Tots$6.00
- Sautéed Veggies Side$3.00
- Mac N Cheese Side$5.00
- Potato Chips Side$2.00
- Pasta Salad Side$3.00
- Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy$4.00
- Cup Cilantro Lime Rice$3.00
- Pretzel Roll$1.00
- Naan Bread$3.00
- Spin Bread$3.00
- Tortilla Chips$3.00
- Wonton Chips$3.00
- Bacon 4 Piece$3.50
Sauces
- Ranch$0.75
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- 2oz 1000 Island$0.75
- 4oz 1000 Island$1.50
- Sour Cream$0.75
- BBQ Sauce$0.75
- 2oz Marinara$0.75
- 4oz Marinara$1.50
- Chip Ranch$0.75
- Sweet Thai Chili$0.75
- Aioli$0.75
- Maple Syrup$1.00
- Mayo$0.75
- Chip Mayo$0.75
- Small Wing Sauce
- Large Wing Sauce
- 2oz Blanco$1.00
- 4oz Blanco$2.00
- 2oz Guac$1.00
- 4oz Guac$2.00
- 2oz Salsa$0.75
- 4oz Salsa$1.50
- Aus Jus$0.75
- 2oz Salad Dressings$0.75
- Tartar$0.75
- 4oz Pico$1.50
- 2oz Pico$0.75
TOGO DRINKS (MUST SHOW ID)
Seltzers
- Carbliss Cran$7.00
- Carbliss Lemon/Lime$7.00
- Happy Dad Grape$6.00
- Happy Dad Punch$6.00
- High Noon Blk Cherry$7.00
- High Noon Pineapple$7.00
- High Noon Peach$7.00
- Nutrl Lemonade$7.00
- Nutrl Watermelon$7.00
- Nutrl Orange$7.00
- Topo Chico Straw$6.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$6.00
- White Claw Blackberry$6.00
- White Claw Lime$6.00
- White Claw Mango$6.00
- White Claw Raspberry$6.00
- Kind Gesture (THC)$10.00
- Goodland CBD$6.00