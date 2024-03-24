Steve's Garden Market 610 North Churton Street
Sandwiches
- Bacon's Club$10.00
Boar's Head black forest ham & oven turkey breast, Cheddar cheese, crispy applewood bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomato on a toasted light wheat bread
- BLT$9.00
Crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted sourdough bread
- Chicken Salad$9.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted light wheat bread
- Italiano$11.00
Boar's Head black forest ham, Genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, pastrami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and red wine vinaigrette on a toasted sub roll
- Pimento Cheese$7.00
Pimento cheese, lettuce, & tomato on a toasted sourdough bread
- Roast Beef$11.00
Slow roasted london broil, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo on a toasted sub roll
- Roasted Turkey & Bacon$9.00
Boar's Head oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Dijon mustard on a toasted sub roll
- Spicy Black Forest Ham$9.00
Boar's Head black forest ham, crispy applewood bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, zing sauce & chipotle mayo, on a toasted sourdough
- The American$13.00
Turkey, ham, roast beef, cheddar, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, on a toasted onion roll
- Veggie Delight Wrap$10.00Out of stock
Provolone, tri-color peppers & onions, cucumbers, mushrooms, spinach, Italian dressing, tomatoes, in a warm spinach wrap
- Special$15.00
Drinks
- Bai Antioxidant Infusion Brasilia Blueberry$2.49
- Bai Antioxidant Infusion Ipanema Pomegranate$2.49
- Bai Antioxidant Infusion Kupang Strawberry Kiwi$2.49
- Bai Antioxidant Infusion Zambia Bing Cherry$2.49
- Barritt's Ginger Beer$2.19
- Cherry Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 20 fl.oz.$2.39
- Coca-Cola Cherry 20 fl.oz.$2.39
- Coca-Cola Spiced 20 fl.oz.$2.39
- Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar 20 fl.oz.$2.39
- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 20 fl.oz.$2.39
- Dasani Water 33.8 fl.oz.$2.69
- Dasani Water20 fl.oz.$1.89
- Diet Dr. Pepper 20 fl.oz.$2.39
- Dr. Pepper 20 fl.oz$2.39
- Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar 20 fl.oz.$2.39
- Fanta Grape$1.79
- Fanta Orange 20 fl.oz.$1.79
- Fanta Pineapple 20 fl.oz.$1.79
- Gold Peak Extra Sweet Tea 18.5 fl.oz.$2.79
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 fl.oz.$2.79
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea 18.5 fl.oz$2.79
- Minute Maid Apple Juice$2.49
- Minute Maid Orange Juice 12 fl.oz.$2.49
- Original Coca-Cola 20 fl. oz.$2.39
- Pure Life Water$0.79
- Sanpellegrino Sparkling Drink Grapefruit$1.39
- Sanpellegrino Sparkling Drink Lemon$1.39
- Sanpellegrino Sparkling Drink Orange$1.39
- Sanpellegrino Sparkling Drink Orange & Blood Orage$1.39
- Sanpellegrino Sparkling Drink Orange & Pomegranate$1.39
- Smart Water 20 fl.oz.$2.79
- Spindrift Grapefruit Unsweetened Sparkling Water$2.99
- Spindrift Lemon Unsweetened Sparkling Water$2.99
- Spindrift Lime Sparkling Water Unsweetened$2.99
- Spindrift Pineapple Unsweetened Sparkling Water$2.99
- Spindrift Raspberry Lime Unsweetened Sparkling Water$2.99
- Sprite Lemon-Lime 20 fl.oz.$2.39
- Sprite Lemon-Lime Zero Sugar 20 fl.oz.$2.39
- 12.9 oz Coke$1.89
Chips
- Cape Cod Sweet Mesquite Barbeque$2.49
- Carolina Kettle Bee Stink Honey Sriracha 2oz.$2.29
- Carolina Kettle Cream Cheese & Chive 2 oz.$2.29
- Carolina Kettle Dill Pickle 2oz.$2.29
- Carolina Kettle Down East BBQ 2 oz.$2.29
- Carolina Kettle Jalapeno Queso Chips 2oz.$2.29
- Carolina Kettle Russet Potato Chips 2oz.$2.29
- Carolina Kettle Salt and Balsamic Vinegar 2oz.$2.29