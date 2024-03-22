Steve's Meltdown at City Foundry FS 16 FS 16 - Steve’s Meltdown
Sandwiches
- Don Ho Grilled Cheese$12.00
Sweet and spicy pepper jack grilled cheese on fresh sourdough slices topped with ham, pineapple jam, and a light brushing of Steve’s Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Served with a side of Honey Chipotle BBQ for dipping.
- Forever Young "Adult" Grilled Cheese$10.00
An ooey gooey masterpiece with Colby, American, and Mozzarella on sourdough bread. A refined take on a comfort classic.
- War Figs$12.00
Toasted sourdough with fig jam, goat cheese, white cheddar, bacon & balsamic glaze. Served with fig jam on the side for dipping.
- That's Amore Grilled Cheese$11.00
A pizza-inspired grilled cheese sandwich on a fresh ciabatta bun topped with both traditional sliced mozzarella and fresh buffalo mozzarella, marinara, Parmesan and pepperoni. Served Meltdown Marinara sauce for dipping.
- Sweet Caroline$12.00
This grilled cheese is dripping with Brie, melted sharp white cheddar, cranberry jam, and apple slices. Served with a bag of chips and cranberry jam for dipping.
- Forever Vegan Grilled Cheese$13.00
Soups
- Tomato Basil Soup - Cup (8oz)$5.00
Dip your gourmet grilled cheese in our house made Tomato Basil soup (vegetarian and gluten friendly).
- Tomato Basil Soup - Bowl (12oz)$7.00
Dip your gourmet grilled cheese in our house made Tomato Basil soup (vegetarian and gluten friendly).
- Beer Cheese Soup - Cup (8oz)$5.00
Cheese, beer, and soup Need we say more?
- Beer Cheese Soup - Bowl (12oz)$7.00
Cheese, beer, and soup Need we say more?
Mac & Cheese
- Fleetwood Mac & Cheese - Regular (8oz)$5.00
Our creamy mac + cheese, plain and simple
- Fleetwood Mac & Cheese - Large (12oz)$6.50
Our creamy mac + cheese, plain and simple
- Another One Bites the Crust Pizza Bowl - Regular (8oz)$7.00
Our creamy mac + cheese topped with pepperoni, marinara and parmesan cheese
- Another One Bites the Crust Pizza Bowl - Large (12oz)$8.50
Our creamy mac + cheese topped with pepperoni, marinara and parmesan cheese
- SledgeHAMmer Bowl - Regular (8oz)$7.00
Our creamy mac + cheese topped with pepper jack cheese, ham, and Steve's Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce
- SledgeHAMmer Bowl - Large (12oz)$8.50
Our creamy mac + cheese topped with pepper jack cheese, ham, and Steve's Honey Chipotle BBQ Sauce
- Here We GOAT Again Bowl - Regular (8oz)$7.00
Our creamy mac + cheese topped with goat cheese, bacon and balsamic glaze
- Here We GOAT Again Bowl - Large (12oz)$8.50
Our creamy mac + cheese topped with goat cheese, bacon and balsamic glaze
Kids Meals
Drinks
- Lucky Club (Cola) 12oz Can$2.00
From our friends at Excel Bottling Company in Breese Illinois - Lucky Club Cola.
- Guilt Free Lucky Club (Diet Cola) 12oz Can$2.00
From our friends at Excel Bottling Company in Breese, Illinois, Diet Lucky Club Cola.
- Sparkling Life (Clear Citrus Soda) 12oz Can$2.00
From our friends at Excel Bottling Company in Breese, Illinois - Sparkling Life - a light, refreshing clear citrus soda.
- Frostie Root Beer 20oz$3.50
From our friends at Excel Bottling Company in Breese, Illinois - Frostie Root Beer.
- Orange Soda 20oz$3.50
From our friends at Excel Bottling Company - Orange Soda.
- Ski 20oz$3.50
From our friends at Excel Bottling Company in Breese, Illinois - Ski Citrus Soda.
- Lemonade 20oz$3.50Out of stock
- Bottled Water 16.9oz$2.00