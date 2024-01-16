Sushi Teri - Goleta
Appetizer
- Agedashi Tofu
Breaded and lightly fried tofu topped with bonito and onion served with tempura sauce$9.75
- Chicken Karaage
Deep fried chicken that are bite size served with spicy mayo$12.25
- Crunchy Calamari Legs
Deep fried calamari legs served with spicy mayo and a lemon wedge$12.25
- Deep Fried Tofu
Beer battered bread lightly with Panko crumbs fried tofu topping with bonito and green onions. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.$9.75
- Edamame
Steam edamame with a hit of salt.$7.50
- Fried Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu and a lemon wedge$14.25
- Gyoza
Fried dumplings With your choice of chicken, veggies or pork.$8.75
- Hamachi Jalapeño$16.75
- Octopus Karaage
Deep fried baby octopus with a drizzle of chili oil.$10.95
- Popcorn Salmon
Bite size pieces of salmon that are breaded and deep fried$14.25
- Rock Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari rings served with spicy and a wedge of lemon$12.25
- Rock Fried Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp served with spicy mayo and lemon$12.75
- Seared Tuna Sashimi$16.25
- Shishito Peppers$8.50
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Beer battered and fried shrimps(2) and veggies$12.75
- Shrimp Boat
4 pieces of shrimp on top of imitation crab drizzled with chef special sauce topped with smelt eggs and baked$10.75
- Sp Tuna Cake
Spicy tuna on top of rice baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo.$8.95
- Spicy Edamame
Sautéed edamame seasoned with garlic sriracha and soy sauce$8.50
- Szechuan Chicken App$9.95
- Temp Shrimp 1 pc$2.25
- Tempura Shrimp App
6 pieces of shrimp beer battered and fried$13.00
- Tempura Vegetables
Beer battered and fried vegetables$11.75
- Volcano Cake
Rice cake topped spicy tuna wrapped in salmon baked with eel sauce and spicy mayo$13.95
Combinations
- Charbroiled Salmon Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad$25.75
- Tempura & Teriyaki Beef Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad$24.75
- Tempura & Teriyaki Chicken Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad$23.75
- Teriyaki Beef Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad$22.75
- Teriyaki Chicken & Beef Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad$24.75
- Teriyaki Chicken Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad$21.75
- Tonkatsu Pork Cutlet Combo
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad$23.75
Entrées
Goleta Specials
- Baked Green Mussels
4 pieces of baked green mussels stuffed with imitation crab, mushrooms, and onions topped with special sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds$15.00
- Bulgogi$21.00
- Chicken & Veggie Curry
Chicken, potatoes, onion and carrots curry served with rice$18.25
- Dynamite
Baked scallops, green mussels, onions with mushrooms topped with a special sauce. Garnish with sesame seeds$16.00
- Eel Bowl
Baked fresh water eel over sushi rice. Garnished with imitation crab, egg cake, seaweed salad topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds. Paired with ginger. Served with miso.$29.00
- Galbi$22.00
- Galbi Short Rib Special$19.50
- Ginger Pork$17.50
- Gyoza Entree
5 pieces of gyoza choice of chicken, pork, or vegetables. Served with miso, rice and mixed green salad.$16.50
- Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar with spicy ponzu sauce on the side and a lemon wedge. Served with miso, rice, and cabbage salad.$20.50OUT OF STOCK
- Handroll Special
Three nicely crafted handrolls :California roll, Spicy tuna, Alaskan roll. Served with miso or cabbage salad.$20.75
- Hawaiian Fried Rice$15.50
- Hibachi Chicken$17.50
- Hibachi Steak$18.50
- Korean BBQ Chicken$17.50
- Korean BBQ Ribs$22.00
- Roasted Veggies$16.50
- Stir Fried Veggies$17.00
- Sushi Plate
8 pieces of a California roll with 5 pieces of nigiri served with miso.$22.50
Lunch Specials
Nigiri
- Albacore Nigiri$7.75
- Ankimo Nigiri$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blue Fin Tuna Nigiri$10.95
- Bonito Nigiri$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Crab Nigiri$10.00
- Egg Cake Nigiri$7.00
- Fresh Water Eel Nigiri$10.25
- Halibut Nigiri$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Inari Nigiri$6.50
- Mackerel Nigiri$7.50
- Octopus Nigiri$8.75
- Ono Nigiri$8.00
- Red Snapper Nigiri$7.75
- Salmon Nigiri$7.75
- Salmon Roe Nigiri$9.00
- Scallop Nigiri$8.00
- Sea Urchin Nigiri$15.50
- Shrimp Nigiri$7.50
- Smelt Egg Nigiri$7.00
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$8.95OUT OF STOCK
- Spanish Mackerel Nigiri$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Squid Nigiri$7.75
- Sweet Shrimp Nigiri$11.25
- Toro Nigiri$12.50
- Tuna Nigiri$7.75
- Yellowtail Nigiri$8.50
Noodles
Rolls
- Alaskan Roll$10.25
- Albacore Roll$8.50
- Asian Beauty Roll$16.50
- Avocado & Cucumber Roll$8.25
- Avocado Roll$7.75
- Baked AF Roll$16.25
- Baked Alaskan Roll$11.25
- Baked Philly Roll$11.75
- Bath Street Roll$13.00
- Black Tiger Roll$16.50
- Broken Heart Roll$16.50
- California Roll$9.75
- California with Real Crab$12.25
- Calle Real Roll$14.50
- Carpinteria Roll$15.50
- Chicken Roll$8.50
- CMB Roll$14.95
- Crazy Boy Roll$14.75
- Crunchy Roll$15.50
- Cucumber Roll$7.25
- Deluxe California Roll$10.25
- Dragon Roll$16.50
- Eel Roll$11.50
- Futomaki$13.50
- Gaucho 4 Life$10.50
- Giant California Roll$11.75
- Girl's Night Out Roll$16.50
- Godzilla Roll$15.00
- Goyo Roll$14.50
- Heart Attack Roll$16.00
- Hobe Roll$18.50
- Imitation Crab Roll$7.75
- Jastine Roll$16.50
- King Roll$16.75
- Linden Roll$14.00
- Love Roll$13.95
- Low Carb Roll$11.25
- Lui-Chan Roll$16.50
- MasterCard Roll$15.00
- Monkey Roll$16.75
- NY Roll$14.75
- Omega III Roll$18.50
- Orange Dragon Roll$16.50
- Philadelphia Roll$10.75
- Pink Cadillac Roll$15.00
- Pizza Roll$16.50
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
- Red Dragon Roll$16.50
- Rice & Seaweed Roll$4.95
- Sakura Roll$16.75
- Salmon Roll$8.75
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.50
- Sam's Super Sushi Sampler$18.25
- Scallop Roll$9.75
- Shrimp Roll$10.25
- Snake Roll$16.50
- Spicy Crab Roll$12.25
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$10.50
- Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll$11.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.75
- Spicy Veggie Roll$9.25
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$11.00
- Spider Roll$14.00
- Sushi Teri Roll$16.75
- Tempura Shrimp Roll$12.50
- Top Roll$16.00
- Tuna Roll$8.75
- Veggie Roll$9.00
- Veggie Tempura Roll$10.50
- White Dragon Roll$16.50
- Yellowtail Roll$9.25
Salad
- Ahi Poke Salad
Ahi tuna tossed with seaweed, sesame seeds, onion, cucumber and special spicy dressing$16.25
- Cabbage Salad
Shredded cabbage garnished with parsley and shredded carrots served with ginger dressing$5.25
- Charbroiled Salmon Salad
Mixed Greens, slices of Tomato, Cucumber, Raspberry Dressing. Served with Miso or Rice$23.75
- Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber served with Ponzu & Fish Flakes$8.00
- Mixed Green Salad
Mixed green salad with tomato wedges and slices of cucumber served with mustard dressing$9.00
- Ocean Salad
Seaweed topped with sesame seeds$9.25
- Oriental Chicken Salad$14.75
- Poke Salad
Mixed sashimi tossed seaweed, sesame seeds, cucumber, onion with special spicy dressing.$16.25
- Sashimi Salad
Mixed Greens & Assorted Sashimi$23.75
- Spicy Tuna Salad
Mixed Greens & Sliced Spicy Tuna$19.25
- Sunomono Salad
Thin sliced cucumbers and radish with ponzu topped with chef’s choice of sashimi$13.95
- Tofu salad$7.50
Sashimi
- Albacore Sashimi$15.00
- Ankimo Sashimi$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Blackened Tuna Sashimi$16.95
- Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi$21.95
- Bonito Sashimi$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Carpaccio$17.75
- Crab Sashimi$19.50
- Egg Cake Sashimi$13.75
- Fresh Water Eel Sashimi$20.50
- Half Eel Sashimi$10.25
- Half Octopus Sashimi$7.50
- Half Salmon Sashimi$7.50
- Half Tuna Sashimi$7.50
- Half Yellowtail Sashimi$8.25
- Halibut Sashimi$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Mackerel Sashimi$14.75
- Octopus Sashimi$16.00
- Ono Sashimi$17.50
- Red Snapper Sashimi$14.50
- Salmon Sashimi$15.00
- Samurai Sashimi$14.95
- Scallop Sashimi$17.50
- Shrimp Sashimi$15.00
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$16.95
- Spanish Mackerel Sashimi$15.50
- Squid Sashimi$15.00
- Sweet Shrimp Sashimi$21.00
- Toro Sashimi$26.50
- Tuna Sashimi$15.00
- Yellowtail Sashimi$16.50
Sides
- 8 oz Cab dressing$8.00
- 8 oz T-Sauce$8.00
- Bowl of Imitation Crab$6.50
- Bowl of Tofu$4.00
- Brown Rice$4.50
- Charbroiled Salmon 1 pc$20.00
- Chicken Katsu 1 pc$7.25
- Extra Cab Dressing$0.75
- Extra Eel Sauce$1.00
- Extra Side of Ponzu$0.75
- Extra Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Extra Sriracha$1.00
- Extra T-Sauce$0.75
- Fried Rice$6.00
- Miso Soup$4.00
- Rice$4.00
- Side Of Avocado$2.00
- Side of Cab Dressing$0.75
- Side of Eel sauce$1.00
- Side of Ginger
- Side Of Jalapeños$1.00
- Side of Ponzu
- Side of Smelt Eggs$6.00
- Side of Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Side of Sriracha$1.00
- Side of T-Sauce$0.50
- Side of Tempura Sauce$1.00
- Side of Wasabi
- Steamed Veggies$6.00
- Sushi Rice$3.75
- Teriyaki Beef 1 pc$6.00
- Teriyaki Chicken 1 pc$5.00
- Side of Gyoza Sauce$0.75