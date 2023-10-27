Sticky Finger's Streets Market 51 M St NE
Cupcakes
Chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, chocolate chips, lots of love. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy
Vanilla cake, vanilla frosting, multicolored sprinkles. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy
Chocolate cake, cookies n cake frosting, oreo piece. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy
Rich cocoa red velvet cake, cream cheese frosting. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy, coconut
apple cake, cinnamon cream cheese frosting
Gluten free chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, chocolate chips, lots of love. No substitutions. Allergens: soy
Pastries
Chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream, chocolate ganache. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy
allergens: wheat, soy
Brownies & Cookies
Brownies
Cookies
No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy
Oatmeal chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with salt. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy
Double chocolate chip cookie with mini Dandies marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy
Our amazing chocolate chip cookie without the gluten! No substitutions. Allergens: soy
Sandwich Cookies
Savory
Savory Grab n Go
Breakfast Burrito with tofu scramble, black beans, shredded cheddar, and spinach. Served with sides of sour cream and tomato salsa (2oz each). Contains wheat and soy. No substitutions.
Buffalo Seitan, lettuce, shredded carrots, tomato, house ranch, whole wheat wrap. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy
House-made smoked and brined seitan-pastrami, tomatoes, lettuce red onion, garlic aioli on rye. No substitutions. Allergens: wheat, soy
Same Day Cakes
Chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, chocolate sprinkles. No substitutions. Serves 6-10. You can add a 3-5 word message in the "Special Instructions" section.
Vanilla cake, vanilla frosting, multicolored sprinkles. No substitutions. Serves 6-10. You can add a 3-5 word message in the "Special Instructions" section.
Funfetti cake, vanilla frosting, multicolored sprinkles. No substitutions. Serves 6-10. You can add a 3-5 word message in the "Special Instructions" section.
Chocolate cake, cookies 'n cream frosting, oreo crumbs & pieces. No substitutions. Serves 6-10. You can add a 3-5 word message in the "Special Instructions" section.