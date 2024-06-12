Stingers Golf Club 900 E Pecos rd ste1
Food
Appetizers
- Stingers Skewers
4 Chicken or Steak ($1.99) with choice of dipping sauce. Add 2 skewers: $3.99$9.99
- Stingers Flatbread
Bacon, Mozzarella cheese, Caramelized Onion, with a side of Stingers Sauce.$14.99
- Pickle Fries
Deep fried pickle spears with you choice of dipping sauce.$9.99
- Grand Slam Loaded Nachos or Totchos
Your call of nachos or totchos! Served with your choice of meat, cheese, and additional toppings.$14.99
- PB&J Sliders
Ground beef sliders with a sweet and savory mix of PB&J, Brie cheese, and strips of bacon. 4,6, or 8 count!$14.99
- Quesadillas
Plain, chicken, ground beef, bacon, or steak with mozarella cheese. Side of salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.$9.99
- Stinger Sampler
Try a little of everything! Choice of (2) sliders, (2) skewers of your choice and (2) quesadilla slices.$12.99
- Mini Pretzel Bites
Mini pretzel bites deep fried to perfection with your choice of dipping sauce.$9.99
Entrees
- Crispy Birdie Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a tortilla with stingers sauce, shredded cheese, avocado, and tomato.$9.99
- Fairway Finder Steak Salad
Iceberg lettuce, sliced steak, avocado spread, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing.$14.99
- Water Hazard Fish Tacos
Beer battered cod filet, coleslaw, salsa verde, and choice of either corn or flour tortillas.$14.99
- The "Go To" Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, and avocado spread, LTO.$14.99
- Who's Your Caddy Cobb Salad
Traditional cobb salad with chicken, boiled egg, monterey jack cheese, bacon, and bleu cheese crumble, cherry tomatoes, avocado spread.$14.99
- Build Your Own Burger
Build your own burger from the bun, to your choice of cheese. Enjoy!$15.99
- Build Your Own Hot Dog
Build your own hot dog from the bun to the cheese. Enjoy!$9.99
- The Stinger Burger
Stingers sauce, melted cheddar cheese, LTO, with a side of your choice.$14.99
- Chicken Tenders
(4) chicken tenders, fried to perfection, and served with a side of your choice.$10.99
- Guacamole Bacon Burger
Ground beef patty, avocado, pepper jack cheese, bacon strips, and tomato. Served with your choice of side.$16.99
- Breakfast Burger
Ground beef patty, fried egg, melted white cheddar cheese, bacon strips, and stinger sauce. Side of your choice.$15.99
- Tot Smash Burger
Ground beef, tator tots, LTO, and melted cheese with your side of choice.$15.99
Dessert
- Churro Waffle with ice cream
Belgian waffle sprinkled with powder sugar, and cinnamon, topped with a scoop of french vanilla ice cream.$7.99
- Hot N’ Fresh Cookie
Hot chocolate chip cookie topped with a scoop of french vanilla ice cream.$7.99
- Triple Berry Tart
Blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and fresh apples in a homade crust, topped with french vanilla ice cream.$7.99
Sides
Bar
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$8.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Arnold Palmer$10.00
- Beer Cocktail$9.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
- Caddy Cooler$10.00
- Confusion$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$9.00
- Espresso Martini$12.50
- Fairway Finder$10.00
- Gimlet$8.00
- Golf Martini$10.00
- Greyhound$8.00
- Hole In One$10.00
- Hurricane$11.00
- John Daly$10.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Long Drink$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Madras$8.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Mint Julep$13.00
- Mojito$12.50
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mudslide$11.00
- Mulligan Mule$10.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- OT Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$11.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sea Breeze$8.00
- Sidecar$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Transfusion$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$11.00
- Frozen Stingarita$10.00
- Stingarita$10.00
- Stingers Transfusion$10.00
Beer
- Bad Birdie$5.50
- Church Music IPA$6.00
- Coors Lite$5.00
- Huss Brewing Scottsdale Blonde$5.50
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Voodoo Ranger IPA$6.00
- Wow Wheat$5.50
- Angry Orchard Cider$5.00
- Bell's Double Cream Stout$6.00
- Bell's Two Hearted IPA$5.00
- Coors Lite$4.00
- Corona Extra$4.00
- Dos Equis Lager$4.00
- Four Peaks Peach Golden Ale$5.00
- Kona Longboard$5.00
- Lagunitas IPA$5.00
- Modelo Especial$5.00
- Stella$5.00
- Athletic Lite (Non Alcholic)$5.00
- Bells Oberon$4.00
- Estrella Jalisco$5.00
- Firestone Walker 805$6.00
- Four Peaks Golden Lager$5.00
- Four Peaks Kilt Lifter$5.00
- Golden Road Mango Cart$6.00
- Huss Brewing Blueberry Wheat$5.00
- Huss Brewing Orange Blossom$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- San Tan Sky Harbor Lager$5.00
- Twisted Tea$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$20.00
- Coors Light$20.00
- Huss Brewing Scottsdale Blonde$20.00
- Bad Birdie$25.00
- Church Music IPA$25.00
- Modelo Especial$25.00
- Voodoo Ranger IPA$25.00
- Wow Wheat$25.00
Wine
- Canyon Road Merlot (Glass)$5.00
- Canyon Road Merlot (Bottle)$20.00
- Canyon Road Cabernet (Glass)$5.00
- Canyon Road Cabernet (Bottle)$20.00
- Mark West Pinot Noir (Glass)$7.00
- Mark West Pinot Noir (Bottle)$28.00
- Rabble Wine Red Blend (Glass)$9.00
- Rabble Wine Red Blend (Bottle)$32.00
- Canyon Road Chardonnay (Glass)$6.00
- Canyon Road Chardonnay (Bottle)$28.00
- Canyon Road Pinot Grigio (Glass)$6.00
- Canyon Road Pinot Grigio (Bottle)$28.00
- Harken Chardonnay (Glass)$9.00
- Harken Chardonnay (Bottle)$34.00
- Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay (Glass)$12.00
- Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay (Bottle)$42.00
- Day Owl Rose (Glass)$9.00
- Day Owl Rose (Bottle)$32.00
- Placido Moscato (Glass)$7.00
- Placido Moscato (Bottle)$28.00
- Lamarca, Proscecco (Glass)$8.00
- Lamarca, Proscecco (Bottle)$34.00
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Mt. Dew$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- Red Bull Regular$3.50
- Red Bull Sugar Free$3.50
- Red Bull Tropical$3.50
- Red Bull Watermelon$3.50
- Coco 5$3.50
- Ghost Energy Cherry Limeade$3.50
- Ghost Energy Sour Punch$3.50
- Ghost Energy Orange Cream$3.50
- Liquid Death Regular$4.00
- Liquid Death Mango$4.00
- Liquid Death Severed Lime$4.00
- Celsius Watermelon$3.50
- Celsius Peach Vibe$3.50
- Celsius Tropical Vibe$3.50
- Celsius Orange$3.50