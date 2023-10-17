Stir 33 East Main Street
Stir Drinks
Specialty
"Alamo"gato
$2.25+
Pinky Promise
$3.00+
Iced Sprite, cherry, and sweet cream
Funky Monkey Fizz
$3.00+
Iced Dr Pepper, vanilla, and sweet cream
Mac's Skinny Mocha Iced
$5.00+
non-fat white chocolate mocha
Grans's Joyride Java Iced
$5.00+
Caramel Mocchiato
BB's Laugh-A-Latte Iced
$4.50+
Vanilla Latte
BB's Laugh-a-Latte Hot
$4.50+
Gran's Joyride Java Hot
$5.00+
Mac's Skinny Mocha Hot
$5.00+
Pumpkin Pie Latte Iced
$5.00+
Pumpkin Pie Latte Hot
$5.00+
Kindness Reigns
$3.00+
Her Majesty Iced
$5.00+
English Toffee White Chocolate Mocha served hot or iced.
Caramel Apple Cider Iced
$5.00+
Caramel Apple Cider Hot
$5.00+
Her Majesty Hot
$5.00+
Red Velvet Cold Brew
$5.00+
Red Velvet Hot
$5.00+
The Archie
$4.50+
Oat Milk
$1.00
Heavy Cream
$1.00
Half & Half
$1.00
Coconut Milk
$1.00
Almond Milk
$1.00
Fat-free Milk
Whole Milk
Iced
Fruit Tea
$2.75+
Sweet Tea
$2.25+
Unsweet Tea
$2.25+
Iced Chai
$4.50+
Iced Matcha
$4.50+
Milk
$1.50+
Iced Cold Brew
$3.00+
Lemonade
$2.00+
Iced White Mocha
$4.50+
Iced Dark Mocha
$4.50+
Iced Caramel Latte
$4.50+
Filtered Ice Water
$0.50
Pumpkin Pie Latte Iced
$5.00+
Iced Latte
$4.50+
Half and Half Tea
$2.25+
White Peppermint Mocha
$5.00+
Marble Iced Mocha
$5.00+
Almond Milk
$1.00
Oat Milk
$1.00
Heavy Cream
$1.00
Half & Half
$1.00
Coconut Milk
$1.00
Far-free Milk
Whole milk
Hot
Matcha Hot
$4.50+
Chai Hot
$4.50+
Cider
$4.00+
Hot Chocolate
$4.00+
Hot Tea
$2.75+
Mac's Skinny Mocha Hot
$5.00+
Gran's Joyride Java Hot
$5.00+
BB's Laugh-A-Latte Hot
$4.50+
Drip
$2.25+
Espresso
$2.50+
Americano
$3.00+
Cappuccino
$4.50+
Latte Hot
$4.00+
Pumpkin Pie Latte Hot
$5.00+
Caramel Latte Hot
$5.00+
Dark Mocha Hot
$5.00+
White Mocha Hot
$5.00+
Almond Milk
$1.00
Oat Milk
$1.00
Heavy Cream
$1.00
Half & Half
$1.00
Coconut Milk
$1.00
Fat-free Milk
Whole milk
Frappes/Smoothies
Strawberries & Cream Frappe
$5.50+
Chocolate Peanut Butter Frappe
$5.50+
Vanilla Bean Frappe
$5.00+
Dark Mocha Frappe
$5.50+
White Mocha Frappe
$5.50+
Caramel Frappe
$5.50+
Coffee Frappe
$5.50+
Strawberry Smoothie
$5.00+
Mango Smoothie
$5.00+
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
$5.00+
Red Velvet Frappe
$5.50+
Frozen Hot Chocolate
$5.00+
Coffee Bean Bags
Stir Bites
Breakfast (Only Available Until 10:30 AM)
Fruit Cup
$3.00
Breakfast Casserole of the Day
$6.00
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sammie
$6.00
Sausage Breakfast Sammie
$6.00
Bacon Breakfast Sammie
$6.00
PB/Honey Overnight Oats
$6.50
Chocolate Overnight Oats
$6.50
Nutella Toast w/fruit
$3.00
PB Toast w/fruit
$3.00
Avocado Toast w/EBTB
$3.00
BB's Bread
$3.50
Croissant
$2.00
Cinnamon Roll
$6.00Out of stock
Bacon Biscuit
$3.00
Sausage Biscuit
$3.00
Plain Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
$3.00
Everything Bagel W/Cream Cheese
$3.00
Muffin
$2.75
Spinach Provolone Egg Bites
$3.25
Cheesy Bacon Egg Bites
$3.25
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit
$4.00
Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit
$4.00
Stir Starters
Stir Soups
Stir Sandwiches
Stir Salads
Stir Casserole of the Day
Stir Sides
Stir Sweets
Pup Cup
Extras
Stir Merch
Stir TN, LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(731) 696-7847
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 6AM