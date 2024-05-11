Stir House Atlanta 61 Broad St. NW (Five Points Station)
Stir House Box
- A-Town$20.00
Jasmine rice stir fried in a wok with Impossible grounds, onions, garlic, sweet peppers, red beans, corn, purple cabbage topped with a fried drumstick and drizzled with red pepper aioli
- Lucky Buddha$20.00
Coconut Quinoa stir fried in a wok with Oyster Mushrooms, onions, garlic, sweet peppers, broccoli, topped with plantains and drizzled with Buddha Pineapple Sauce.
- Cuban$20.00
Jasmine rice stir fried in a wok with chorizo crumble, onions, garlic, sweet peppers, black beans, cilantro, charred corn, jalapenos tossed in green goddess and topped with oyster mushroom.
- Khan$20.00
Asian rice noodles stir fried in a wok with Impossible grounds, onions, garlic, sweet peppers, bok choy, basil, thai chili tossed in mongolian sauce and topped with Daring Chick'n
- Nola$20.00
Jasmine rice stir fried in a wok with vegan shrimp, onions, garlic, sweet peppers, spinach, red beans, green onions tossed in Jambalaya sauce and topped with Spicy Beyond Sausage
- Build Your Own Box$15.00
Select your base, plant-based protein, up to 3 vegetables and a sauce that will be stir fried in a wok.
Appetizer
- Jalapeno Hush Puppies (4)$6.00
Jalapenos, Chives & Cheddar Cheese
- Wicked Fried Shrooms (5)$10.00
Tempura battered oyster mushrooms
- Lemon Pepper Drumsticks (3)$12.00
Southern Fried Soy Chick'n
- Fried Green Beans$8.00
Tempura battered fried green beans
- Fried Buddha Basket$10.00
Tempura battered brussels sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli tossed in selected sauce.
Sauces
- Green Goddess$1.00
fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon juice
- Jambalaya (Spicy)$1.00
tomato base with chili pepper and sesame oil
- Mongolian$1.00
Soy Sauce, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic and Lemongrass
- Red Pepper Aioli$1.00
Spicy Chili Peppers, dijon mustard, agave and soy milk
- Buddha Pineapple (Sweet)$1.00
Pineapple, brown sugar, ginger & garlic