STIX Downtown Memphis
Popular Items
STIX PICKS $20 MEAL DEAL
STIX PICKS
FOOD
Starters
- Spring Roll$3.50
Crispy delicately fried spring rolls stuffed with fresh vegetables and chicken. Served with sweet and sour dipping sauce
- Crab Wontons$4.00
Crispy wontons filled with crab meat and cream cheese. Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Sushi Taco$6.50
Seared Tuna Tataki and avocado served in a crispy wonton shell. Topped with spicy aioli and sweet soy. 2 per order
- Edamame$5.00
Steamed soy beans. Lightly salted
- Seared Tuna Tataki$14.00
Slices of seared tuna with soy vinaigrette
- Bluff City Nachos$13.00
Crispy wonton chips topped with baked spicy crab, diced avocado, diced jalapenos and sweet soy
- Spicy Edamame$6.00
Sautéed with a spicy Szechuan sauce
Asian Steamed Buns
- Steak Steamed Buns (1)$7.50
Apple ginger slaw and thin slices of steak, julienned carrots and onions in a teriyaki sauce.
- Steak Steamed Buns (2)$14.00
Apple ginger slaw and thin slices of steak, julienned carrots and onions in a teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp Steamed Buns (1)$7.50
Apple ginger slaw, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce
- Shrimp Steamed Buns (2)$14.00
Sriracha ginger slaw, crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce
Salads
- Asian Salad w/ Chicken$13.00
Fresh crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, apples and crispy wontons with our homemade ginger dressing
- Asian Salad w/ Seared Tuna$16.00
- Asian Salad w/ Shrimp$14.00
Fresh crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, apples and crispy wontons with our homemade ginger dressing
- Asian Salad w/ Salmon$15.00
Fresh crisp lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, apples and crispy wontons with our homemade ginger dressing
- Ginger Salad$4.00
Our house salad made with fresh greens and dressed with our homemade ginger dressing
Hibachi
- Teriyaki Chicken$13.50
All white chicken breast with teriyaki sauce
- N.Y. Strip Steak$15.50
The classic U.S. choice
- Sukiyaki Steak$15.50
Julienned scallions, onions, carrots and steak tossed in teriyaki sauce
- Teriyaki Salmon$17.50
Fresh salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Shrimp$14.50
Large fresh succulent shrimp with teriyaki sauce
- Diablo Shrimp$14.50
Grilled succulent shrimp with a creamy, mild spicy sauce
- Chicken & Shrimp$15.00
- Steak & Chicken$16.00
- Steak & Shrimp$17.00
- Hibachi Vegetables$12.50
- Filet$19.00
Noodles, Fried Rice, & More
- Dynamite Chicken$12.50
Lightly battered, crispy chicken tossed in a sweet, mild spicy sauce. Served with a side of fried rice
- Chicken Lo Mein$13.00
Rice wine garlic sauce tossed with grill seared egg noodles, red cabbage, carrots, and scallions
- Vegetable Lo Mein$12.00
- Shrimp Lo Mein$14.50
Rice wine garlic sauce tossed with grill seared egg noodles, red cabbage, carrots, and scallions
- THE ROSS$14.00
Chicken fried rice Crab wontons
- THE PLANT POWER COMBO$18.00
Vegetable Fried Rice (Broccoli, zucchini, carrots and green bell pepper) Midtown Roll (Kale, carrots, cucumber and avocado)
SUSHI
Rolls
- 901 FC Roll$12.00
Cream cheese and jalapeno topped with baked salmon, tempura crunch and sweet soy
- Beale Street Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with salmon, spicy aioli and sweet soy
- Bluff City Roll$12.00
Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with baked crab, spicy aioli and sweet soy
- Christie Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with salmon and lemon slices
- Collierville Roll$12.00
Salmon, cream cheese and crab tempura fried and topped with sweet soy
- Downtown Roll$12.00
Spicy crawfish, cream cheese and crab flash fried and topped with sweet soy
- Grindhouse Roll$10.00
Crab, fried shrimp, cucumbers, avocado and topped with sweet soy
- Grizz Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with crab, spicy aioli and sweet soy
- MIdtown Roll$9.00
Kale, avocado, carrots and cucumbers
- Peabody Roll$13.00
Fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, snow crab, sweet soy and sriracha
- Riverside Roll$11.00
Fried shrimp and cucumbers and sweet soy
- SHRED415 Roll$14.00
Salmon tempura and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna and sweet soy
- Stax Roll$13.00
Crab, cucumber, avocado topped with baked spicy tuna, tempura crunch mix, spicy aioli and sweet soy
- Sun Studios Roll$14.00
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and avocado
- California Roll$6.50
- Spicy Crawfish Roll$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00