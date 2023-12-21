Stock & Grain Harvest Boards and Bowls
Charcuterie Boards
- Charcuterie Cup$8.95
Small Bite, good snack or kid size. Salami, Cheese, Accompaniments & Crackers.
- The Plentiful Board$25.95
Feeds 1-2. Assortment of 2 Meats, 2 Cheeses, Accompaniments & Crackers
- The Bountiful Board$45.95
Feeds 2-4. Assortment of 2 Meats, 3 Cheeses, Accompaniments & Crackers
- The Harvest Board$55.95
Feeds 2-4. Assortment of 3 Meats, 3 Cheeses, Accompaniments & Crackers.
Salads Bowls
- Harvest$12.95
Spring Mix, Romaine, Chicken, Carrots, Apples, Quinoa, White Cheddar, Pecans, Hemp Seeds, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Caesar$9.95
Romaine, Arugula, Quinoa, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Cobb$13.95
Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Chicken, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Homemade Ranch Dressing
- Greek$12.95
Spring Mix, Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Chickpeas, Feta, Lemon Tahini Dressing
- Chopped$13.95
Romaine, Salami, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Harvest Vinaigrette
- Avocado Ranch$13.95
Romaine, Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Corn, Jalapeño, Avocado, Homemade Ranch Dressing
- Market$13.95
Spring Mix, Romaine, Chicken, Seasonal Fruit, Hemp Seed, Pecans, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Dressing
- Create Your Own$10.95
Choice of: 1 Base, 4 Toppings, 1 Cheese, Add on Protein
- Grain & Greens Cup$8.95
Small Bite - Snack or Kid Size. Quinoa, Romaine, 2 Toppings, Chicken, and Dressing