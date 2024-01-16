Stock RVA Richmond
DINNER
First Course & Small Plates
- FRIED GOUDA$13.00
Old Amsterdam Aged Gouda Spring Roll with Sweet Sambal Chili Sauce
- Stock Board$28.00
Selection of house cured and Smoked fish and Cheeses
- Kapsalon$16.00
Dutch street food consisting of fries, chicken shawarma, gouda, lettuce, garlic sauce and sambal
- BREAD AND BUTTER$10.00
- WEDGE SALAD$10.00
Clasic Wedge with Grüne Soße, and Blue Cheese
- Toast Skagen$15.00
- Smelt$15.00
- Oysters$18.00
Served on the half shell
Main Course
Smorrebrod
WINE
WHITE WINE by the glass
RED & Rosé by the glass
RED WINE BOTTLE
WHITE WINE BOTTLE
SPARKLING by the glass
SPARKLING BOTTLE
- A.R. Lenoble Mag 18$105.00
- MONMOUSSEAU CREMANT DE LOIRE$45.00
- Oliver Cava$42.00
- M KREYDENWEISS CREMANT LUNE A BOIRE$68.00
- M Kreydenweiss Cremant$175.00
- Fitz Riesling Extra Troken$56.00
- Laurent Perrier$225.00
- Les Equilibristes ‘Zestos’$65.00
- Laherte FrÈres Champagne$146.00
- Michel Fonné Cremant$38.00
- Charles Mignon Premium Reserve Rose Champagne$89.00
- Quinta Picouto D Cima Pic Nat$47.00
- Bauget-Jouette Champagne Brut$45.00
- Lune A Boire$68.00
- Steinmentz Sekt Brut Riesling$70.00
ROSE
- figuerre$34.00
- roabella$42.00
- Figuiere Magali$42.00
- J. Mourat$36.00
- Figuiere Magali$12.00
- Château La Mascaronne Côte Provence$32.00
- C’Est la Vie Syrah Grenache Rose$35.00
- Bedell 2021$33.00
- Conde Valdemar$35.00
- Bricco Dei Tatti Barbera$25.00
- Ameztoi Rubentis$45.00
- ROSE GLASS$12.00
- Le Roi Des Pierres Sancerre Rose$35.00
- Ox-Eye Shy Ox Rose$42.00
- Latta ‘Kind Stranger’$42.00
- Conde de Valdemar Rioja Rose$42.00
ORANGE
Catering
Wedding event
Baracchi Wine Tasting
N/A BEVERAGES
N/A COCKTAILS
Coffee and Tea
Soda
Lunch/Brunch
Starters & Salads
Sandwiches
- Toast Skagen$15.00
Open-Face Sandwich with Carolina Shrimp Salad, Cornichons, Smoked Trout Roe on Grilled White Bread
- Swedish Meatball Sub$15.00
Seven Hills Beef Meatball, with Veal-Crème Fraîche Sauce with Lingonberry Jam on a Sub Roll with Hand-Cut Fry
- Schnitzel Sandwich$15.00
Fried Pork Loin on Grille White Bread with Brunkel Cabbage, Whole Grain Mustard and House-Made Aïoli. Served with Hand Cut Fries
Smorrebrod
Happy Hour
Beer
Stock RVA Richmond Location and Ordering Hours
(336) 212-0998
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 5PM