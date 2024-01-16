Stockroom601 601 Main Street
Food
Appetizers
- Jalapeno Poppers
Seven jumbo jalapeno poppers, deep fried, and served with fresh raspberry dipping sauce!$10.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Our hand battered sliced local mushrooms deep fried to golden perfection. Served with cocktail sauce.$8.00
- Pickle Fries
Seasoned, crunchy pickle fries served ranch dressing. For a spicier kick, try them with chipotle ranch sauce!$8.00
- Pretzel$10.00
- Cheese Curds$9.00
- Chips & Dips
- Loaded Totchos
A heaping portion of our golden brown tots smothered with house made cheese sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, bacon bits, and scallions, topped with a dallop of sour cream.$10.00
- Nacho Totchos$10.00
- Buffalo Totchos
A heaping pile of tater tots smothered with grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, buffalo sauce, and scallions!$10.00
- 601 Totchos$10.00
- Special Totchos$10.00
- Loaded Nachos$10.00
- Nacho Nachos$10.00
- Buffalo Nachos$10.00
- 601 Nachos$10.00
- Special Nachos$10.00
- Loaded Chips$10.00
- Nacho Chips$10.00
- Buffalo Chips$10.00
- 601 Chips$10.00
- Special Chips$10.00
- Loaded Fries$10.00
- Nacho Fries$10.00
- Buffalo Fries$10.00
- 601 Fries$10.00
- Special Fries$10.00
Wings
Salads & Soups
Flatbread
Sandwiches
Sides
Dinner Baskets
Stockroom601 601 Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(740) 286-1990
Closed